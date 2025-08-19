Terranet AB: Patent approval for Terranet - strengthens protection for BlincVision

Terranet has been informed that the company will be granted a Swedish patent for a method of analyzing movements using data from event cameras. This strengthens the company's IP portfolio and marks an important step in the development of BlincVision, Terranet's anti-collision system focused on urban traffic environments.

The new patent covers a method for analyzing the direction of movement of objects in a scene. By dividing the field of view of an event camera into small areas, the method efficiently creates a digital representation of the objects in the scene based on output data from the event camera. The digital representation may then be used in BlincVision's AI-generated model to predict movements and potential collisions.

The patent is valid in Sweden, and patent applications have also been filed for the invention in Europe, the USA, and China. The Swedish approval provides an important foundation for corresponding protection in these countries.

Terranet has a clear focus on building a strong patent portfolio related to event-based cameras and real-time perception.

"This patent is an important milestone for Terranet and strengthens our IP portfolio related to BlincVision. During the development of our MVP, we have solved key technical challenges, which form the foundation for this and other patents currently under review. We now look forward to the autumn, when BlincVision will be evaluated in collaboration with our customers," says Lars Lindell, CEO of Terranet.

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet's mission is to save lives in urban traffic. We develop groundbreaking technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, with a focus on protecting vulnerable road users from injury. Using a unique and patented sensor technology, Terranet's system BlincVision scans the road with laser precision - detecting objects up to ten times faster and with greater accuracy than any other ADAS solution on the market today.



Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with additional operations in Gothenburg and Stuttgart - at the heart of the European automotive industry. Since 2017, the company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Visit us at www.terranet.se