Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS5J | ISIN: SE0009806045 | Ticker-Symbol: TE5
Frankfurt
19.08.25 | 08:03
0,006 Euro
-3,03 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRANET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRANET AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Terranet AB: Patent approval for Terranet - strengthens protection for BlincVision

Terranet has been informed that the company will be granted a Swedish patent for a method of analyzing movements using data from event cameras. This strengthens the company's IP portfolio and marks an important step in the development of BlincVision, Terranet's anti-collision system focused on urban traffic environments.

The new patent covers a method for analyzing the direction of movement of objects in a scene. By dividing the field of view of an event camera into small areas, the method efficiently creates a digital representation of the objects in the scene based on output data from the event camera. The digital representation may then be used in BlincVision's AI-generated model to predict movements and potential collisions.

The patent is valid in Sweden, and patent applications have also been filed for the invention in Europe, the USA, and China. The Swedish approval provides an important foundation for corresponding protection in these countries.

Terranet has a clear focus on building a strong patent portfolio related to event-based cameras and real-time perception.

"This patent is an important milestone for Terranet and strengthens our IP portfolio related to BlincVision. During the development of our MVP, we have solved key technical challenges, which form the foundation for this and other patents currently under review. We now look forward to the autumn, when BlincVision will be evaluated in collaboration with our customers," says Lars Lindell, CEO of Terranet.

For more information, please contact:
Lars Lindell, CEO
E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)
Terranet's mission is to save lives in urban traffic. We develop groundbreaking technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, with a focus on protecting vulnerable road users from injury. Using a unique and patented sensor technology, Terranet's system BlincVision scans the road with laser precision - detecting objects up to ten times faster and with greater accuracy than any other ADAS solution on the market today.

Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with additional operations in Gothenburg and Stuttgart - at the heart of the European automotive industry. Since 2017, the company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Visit us at www.terranet.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.