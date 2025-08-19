Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires Aktiebolaget Qvintus

Lagercrantz Group's subsidiary, Direktronik, has today acquired 100 percent of the shares in Aktiebolaget Qvintus. Qvintus manufactures and supplies instruments for measuring temperature and pressure.

Qvintus was founded in 1953 and is based in Bandhagen, Sweden. The company has a wide range of industrial thermometers, pressure gauges and valves, with its own manufacture and assembly of parts of the range. Their customers are mainly in the HVAC industry in Sweden and Europe. The company has a turnover of approximately SEK 25 million with good profitability. For more information, please visit: www.qvintus.se/en



"With Qvintus, Direktronik can develop its business within industrial measurement and control. Combined with Direktronik's expertise in connected solutions and automation, we will be able to offer a strengthened proposition to both existing and new customers", says Mats Rydén, CEO of Direktronik AB.



"It feels reassuring to hand over responsibility to a long-term and stable owner who can contribute to developing the business to the next level. I look forward to developing Qvintus' business together with Direktronik", says Ulf Tardelius, CEO and co-owner of Qvintus.



Qvintus is an add-on acquisition to Direktronik AB and will be part of the Control division as of August 2025. The acquisition will not have any significant impact on the Group's earnings per share on an annual basis.Stockholm, 19 August 2025For further information please contact:Jörgen Wigh, CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 66 70Andreas Heder, Head of Division Control, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 70 376 21 80Mats Rydén, CEO Direktronik AB, phone +46 70 524 57 09or visit our website: www.lagercrantz.comThe information was submitted for publication on 19 August 2025 at 11:35 CET.

