WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
20.08.25 | 08:59
4,060 Euro
-3,33 % -0,140
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1404,36009:24
20.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      370.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      367.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      368.7815p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,659,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,386,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.7815

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
 1,092              370.60      08:04:02          00030085076TRDU0      XLON 
 
 523               369.60      08:25:42          00030085133TRDU0      XLON 
 
 322               370.40      08:29:51          00030085143TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,497              369.00      08:31:26          00030085144TRDU0      XLON 
 
 520               367.80      08:45:30          00030085177TRDU0      XLON 
 
 528               367.80      08:45:30          00030085178TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,018              368.20      09:10:52          00030085223TRDU0      XLON 
 
 521               368.20      09:10:52          00030085224TRDU0      XLON 
 
 324               367.80      09:10:52          00030085225TRDU0      XLON 
 
 181               368.20      09:28:52          00030085252TRDU0      XLON 
 
 89               368.20      09:28:52          00030085253TRDU0      XLON 
 
 537               368.20      09:32:57          00030085270TRDU0      XLON 
 
 558               368.20      09:32:57          00030085271TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,059              368.20      09:32:57          00030085272TRDU0      XLON 
 
 546               367.80      09:55:04          00030085308TRDU0      XLON 
 
 527               367.60      09:55:04          00030085309TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,118              367.60      10:07:05          00030085341TRDU0      XLON 
 
 588               367.80      10:21:31          00030085433TRDU0      XLON 
 
 178               368.40      10:35:54          00030085481TRDU0      XLON 
 
 340               368.40      10:35:54          00030085482TRDU0      XLON 
 
 29               368.40      10:43:04          00030085549TRDU0      XLON 
 
 601               368.60      10:43:22          00030085558TRDU0      XLON 
 
 558               368.60      10:51:59          00030085586TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,263              368.60      10:53:36          00030085607TRDU0      XLON 
 
 188               368.60      10:53:36          00030085608TRDU0      XLON 
 
 527               368.00      11:20:10          00030085764TRDU0      XLON 
 
 552               368.00      11:20:10          00030085765TRDU0      XLON 
 
 548               367.80      11:20:10          00030085766TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,041              367.60      11:40:00          00030085850TRDU0      XLON 
 
 622               369.00      12:01:52          00030085917TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,491              368.80      12:09:55          00030085932TRDU0      XLON 
 
 637               368.40      12:30:41          00030085976TRDU0      XLON 
 
 486               369.20      12:41:06          00030085989TRDU0      XLON 
 
 119               369.20      12:41:06          00030085990TRDU0      XLON 
 
 950               368.80      12:45:00          00030085997TRDU0      XLON 
 
 11               368.40      12:57:19          00030086031TRDU0      XLON 
 
 11               368.40      12:59:16          00030086032TRDU0      XLON 
 
 5                368.40      12:59:35          00030086033TRDU0      XLON 
 
 11               368.40      12:59:35          00030086034TRDU0      XLON 
 
 6                368.40      12:59:39          00030086035TRDU0      XLON 
 
 3                368.40      12:59:39          00030086036TRDU0      XLON 
 
 8                368.40      12:59:52          00030086037TRDU0      XLON 
 
 7                368.40      12:59:52          00030086038TRDU0      XLON 
 
 580               369.20      13:02:32          00030086040TRDU0      XLON 
 
 598               369.20      13:09:39          00030086054TRDU0      XLON 
 
 2                370.20      13:20:46          00030086063TRDU0      XLON 
 
 569               370.00      13:20:46          00030086064TRDU0      XLON 
 
 149               370.20      13:24:22          00030086066TRDU0      XLON 
 
 374               370.20      13:24:22          00030086067TRDU0      XLON 
 
 180               369.60      13:26:17          00030086074TRDU0      XLON 
 
 915               369.60      13:26:17          00030086075TRDU0      XLON 
 
 306               369.60      13:43:10          00030086137TRDU0      XLON 
 
 227               369.60      13:43:10          00030086138TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,464              369.40      13:43:12          00030086139TRDU0      XLON 
 
 260               369.00      14:00:20          00030086188TRDU0      XLON 
 
 11               369.00      14:00:22          00030086189TRDU0      XLON 
 
 33               369.20      14:03:28          00030086194TRDU0      XLON 
 
 16               369.20      14:03:28          00030086195TRDU0      XLON 
 
 240               369.20      14:06:15          00030086210TRDU0      XLON 
 
 515               369.20      14:06:15          00030086211TRDU0      XLON 
 
 275               369.20      14:06:15          00030086212TRDU0      XLON 
 
 104               368.60      14:14:00          00030086219TRDU0      XLON 
 
 577               369.00      14:16:07          00030086228TRDU0      XLON 
 
 290               368.60      14:22:08          00030086249TRDU0      XLON 
 
 28               368.60      14:22:08          00030086250TRDU0      XLON 
 
 284               368.60      14:22:08          00030086251TRDU0      XLON 
 
 546               368.60      14:22:08          00030086252TRDU0      XLON 
 
 521               368.40      14:22:08          00030086253TRDU0      XLON 
 
 546               368.40      14:22:08          00030086254TRDU0      XLON 
 
 150               368.20      14:37:02          00030086299TRDU0      XLON 
 
 79               368.20      14:37:02          00030086300TRDU0      XLON 
 
 827               368.20      14:37:48          00030086305TRDU0      XLON 
 
 521               368.00      14:44:37          00030086330TRDU0      XLON 
 
 517               368.00      14:44:37          00030086331TRDU0      XLON 
 
 548               368.60      14:53:17          00030086357TRDU0      XLON 
 
 15               368.60      14:53:17          00030086358TRDU0      XLON 
 
 376               368.60      14:55:06          00030086363TRDU0      XLON 
 
 391               368.60      14:58:05          00030086372TRDU0      XLON 
 
 4                368.60      14:58:05          00030086373TRDU0      XLON 
 
 147               368.60      14:58:05          00030086374TRDU0      XLON 
 
 393               368.60      15:02:02          00030086387TRDU0      XLON 
 
 405               368.80      15:05:02          00030086406TRDU0      XLON 
 
 199               369.00      15:07:32          00030086424TRDU0      XLON 
 
 414               369.00      15:07:32          00030086425TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,838              369.20      15:08:29          00030086429TRDU0      XLON 
 
 601               369.00      15:24:32          00030086518TRDU0      XLON 
 
 890               368.80      15:24:32          00030086519TRDU0      XLON 
 
 188               368.80      15:24:32          00030086520TRDU0      XLON 
 
 590               368.60      15:34:03          00030086560TRDU0      XLON 
 
 617               368.60      15:34:03          00030086561TRDU0      XLON 
 
 541               368.80      15:43:05          00030086695TRDU0      XLON 
 
 536               368.60      15:44:10          00030086705TRDU0      XLON 
 
 22               368.60      15:44:10          00030086706TRDU0      XLON 
 
 246               369.40      15:56:57          00030086844TRDU0      XLON 
 
 550               369.40      15:58:20          00030086862TRDU0      XLON 
 
 597               369.40      15:59:56          00030086874TRDU0      XLON 
 
 580               369.20      16:00:43          00030086884TRDU0      XLON 
 
 605               369.20      16:00:43          00030086885TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,618              369.00      16:08:22          00030086920TRDU0      XLON 
 
 524               369.20      16:19:58          00030087000TRDU0      XLON 
 
 615               369.60      16:21:10          00030087006TRDU0      XLON 
 
 849               369.20      16:21:18          00030087007TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,323              369.20      16:21:18          00030087008TRDU0      XLON 
 
 206               369.00      16:25:01          00030087030TRDU0      XLON 
 
 128               369.00      16:25:01          00030087031TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  399307 
EQS News ID:  2186034 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2186034&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
