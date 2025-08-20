Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 370.60p Highest price paid per share: 367.60p Lowest price paid per share: 368.7815p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,659,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,386,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.7815

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,092 370.60 08:04:02 00030085076TRDU0 XLON 523 369.60 08:25:42 00030085133TRDU0 XLON 322 370.40 08:29:51 00030085143TRDU0 XLON 1,497 369.00 08:31:26 00030085144TRDU0 XLON 520 367.80 08:45:30 00030085177TRDU0 XLON 528 367.80 08:45:30 00030085178TRDU0 XLON 1,018 368.20 09:10:52 00030085223TRDU0 XLON 521 368.20 09:10:52 00030085224TRDU0 XLON 324 367.80 09:10:52 00030085225TRDU0 XLON 181 368.20 09:28:52 00030085252TRDU0 XLON 89 368.20 09:28:52 00030085253TRDU0 XLON 537 368.20 09:32:57 00030085270TRDU0 XLON 558 368.20 09:32:57 00030085271TRDU0 XLON 1,059 368.20 09:32:57 00030085272TRDU0 XLON 546 367.80 09:55:04 00030085308TRDU0 XLON 527 367.60 09:55:04 00030085309TRDU0 XLON 1,118 367.60 10:07:05 00030085341TRDU0 XLON 588 367.80 10:21:31 00030085433TRDU0 XLON 178 368.40 10:35:54 00030085481TRDU0 XLON 340 368.40 10:35:54 00030085482TRDU0 XLON 29 368.40 10:43:04 00030085549TRDU0 XLON 601 368.60 10:43:22 00030085558TRDU0 XLON 558 368.60 10:51:59 00030085586TRDU0 XLON 1,263 368.60 10:53:36 00030085607TRDU0 XLON 188 368.60 10:53:36 00030085608TRDU0 XLON 527 368.00 11:20:10 00030085764TRDU0 XLON 552 368.00 11:20:10 00030085765TRDU0 XLON 548 367.80 11:20:10 00030085766TRDU0 XLON 1,041 367.60 11:40:00 00030085850TRDU0 XLON 622 369.00 12:01:52 00030085917TRDU0 XLON 1,491 368.80 12:09:55 00030085932TRDU0 XLON 637 368.40 12:30:41 00030085976TRDU0 XLON 486 369.20 12:41:06 00030085989TRDU0 XLON 119 369.20 12:41:06 00030085990TRDU0 XLON 950 368.80 12:45:00 00030085997TRDU0 XLON 11 368.40 12:57:19 00030086031TRDU0 XLON 11 368.40 12:59:16 00030086032TRDU0 XLON 5 368.40 12:59:35 00030086033TRDU0 XLON 11 368.40 12:59:35 00030086034TRDU0 XLON 6 368.40 12:59:39 00030086035TRDU0 XLON 3 368.40 12:59:39 00030086036TRDU0 XLON 8 368.40 12:59:52 00030086037TRDU0 XLON 7 368.40 12:59:52 00030086038TRDU0 XLON 580 369.20 13:02:32 00030086040TRDU0 XLON 598 369.20 13:09:39 00030086054TRDU0 XLON 2 370.20 13:20:46 00030086063TRDU0 XLON 569 370.00 13:20:46 00030086064TRDU0 XLON 149 370.20 13:24:22 00030086066TRDU0 XLON 374 370.20 13:24:22 00030086067TRDU0 XLON 180 369.60 13:26:17 00030086074TRDU0 XLON 915 369.60 13:26:17 00030086075TRDU0 XLON 306 369.60 13:43:10 00030086137TRDU0 XLON 227 369.60 13:43:10 00030086138TRDU0 XLON 1,464 369.40 13:43:12 00030086139TRDU0 XLON 260 369.00 14:00:20 00030086188TRDU0 XLON 11 369.00 14:00:22 00030086189TRDU0 XLON 33 369.20 14:03:28 00030086194TRDU0 XLON 16 369.20 14:03:28 00030086195TRDU0 XLON 240 369.20 14:06:15 00030086210TRDU0 XLON 515 369.20 14:06:15 00030086211TRDU0 XLON 275 369.20 14:06:15 00030086212TRDU0 XLON 104 368.60 14:14:00 00030086219TRDU0 XLON 577 369.00 14:16:07 00030086228TRDU0 XLON 290 368.60 14:22:08 00030086249TRDU0 XLON 28 368.60 14:22:08 00030086250TRDU0 XLON 284 368.60 14:22:08 00030086251TRDU0 XLON 546 368.60 14:22:08 00030086252TRDU0 XLON 521 368.40 14:22:08 00030086253TRDU0 XLON 546 368.40 14:22:08 00030086254TRDU0 XLON 150 368.20 14:37:02 00030086299TRDU0 XLON 79 368.20 14:37:02 00030086300TRDU0 XLON 827 368.20 14:37:48 00030086305TRDU0 XLON 521 368.00 14:44:37 00030086330TRDU0 XLON 517 368.00 14:44:37 00030086331TRDU0 XLON 548 368.60 14:53:17 00030086357TRDU0 XLON 15 368.60 14:53:17 00030086358TRDU0 XLON 376 368.60 14:55:06 00030086363TRDU0 XLON 391 368.60 14:58:05 00030086372TRDU0 XLON 4 368.60 14:58:05 00030086373TRDU0 XLON 147 368.60 14:58:05 00030086374TRDU0 XLON 393 368.60 15:02:02 00030086387TRDU0 XLON 405 368.80 15:05:02 00030086406TRDU0 XLON 199 369.00 15:07:32 00030086424TRDU0 XLON 414 369.00 15:07:32 00030086425TRDU0 XLON 1,838 369.20 15:08:29 00030086429TRDU0 XLON 601 369.00 15:24:32 00030086518TRDU0 XLON 890 368.80 15:24:32 00030086519TRDU0 XLON 188 368.80 15:24:32 00030086520TRDU0 XLON 590 368.60 15:34:03 00030086560TRDU0 XLON 617 368.60 15:34:03 00030086561TRDU0 XLON 541 368.80 15:43:05 00030086695TRDU0 XLON 536 368.60 15:44:10 00030086705TRDU0 XLON 22 368.60 15:44:10 00030086706TRDU0 XLON 246 369.40 15:56:57 00030086844TRDU0 XLON 550 369.40 15:58:20 00030086862TRDU0 XLON 597 369.40 15:59:56 00030086874TRDU0 XLON 580 369.20 16:00:43 00030086884TRDU0 XLON 605 369.20 16:00:43 00030086885TRDU0 XLON 1,618 369.00 16:08:22 00030086920TRDU0 XLON 524 369.20 16:19:58 00030087000TRDU0 XLON 615 369.60 16:21:10 00030087006TRDU0 XLON 849 369.20 16:21:18 00030087007TRDU0 XLON 1,323 369.20 16:21:18 00030087008TRDU0 XLON 206 369.00 16:25:01 00030087030TRDU0 XLON 128 369.00 16:25:01 00030087031TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

