Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 21-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 364.80p Highest price paid per share: 352.20p Lowest price paid per share: 358.8042p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,709,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,336,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.8042

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 101 364.80 08:07:10 00030087277TRDU0 XLON 153 364.80 08:07:10 00030087278TRDU0 XLON 913 364.80 08:07:10 00030087279TRDU0 XLON 500 363.00 08:23:51 00030087488TRDU0 XLON 65 363.00 08:23:51 00030087489TRDU0 XLON 24 361.40 08:29:32 00030087541TRDU0 XLON 1,187 361.40 08:29:32 00030087542TRDU0 XLON 1,569 360.00 08:47:01 00030087598TRDU0 XLON 537 358.60 08:54:02 00030087623TRDU0 XLON 543 357.80 09:14:51 00030087649TRDU0 XLON 551 360.20 09:19:37 00030087661TRDU0 XLON 377 360.20 09:20:00 00030087662TRDU0 XLON 465 360.20 09:20:00 00030087663TRDU0 XLON 534 360.20 09:30:48 00030087668TRDU0 XLON 71 360.00 09:30:48 00030087669TRDU0 XLON 220 360.00 09:30:48 00030087670TRDU0 XLON 251 360.00 09:30:48 00030087671TRDU0 XLON 659 360.80 09:43:50 00030087702TRDU0 XLON 524 360.80 09:58:23 00030087728TRDU0 XLON 603 362.40 10:07:04 00030087763TRDU0 XLON 549 362.40 10:12:52 00030087768TRDU0 XLON 621 362.20 10:20:09 00030087802TRDU0 XLON 227 361.60 10:20:09 00030087803TRDU0 XLON 643 361.00 10:21:05 00030087804TRDU0 XLON 295 360.80 10:21:11 00030087805TRDU0 XLON 251 361.00 10:31:03 00030087834TRDU0 XLON 78 361.40 10:33:02 00030087836TRDU0 XLON 17 361.40 10:33:02 00030087837TRDU0 XLON 551 362.60 10:41:55 00030087854TRDU0 XLON 538 362.60 10:41:55 00030087855TRDU0 XLON 585 362.00 11:05:22 00030087938TRDU0 XLON 599 362.00 11:14:05 00030087958TRDU0 XLON 514 363.40 11:29:50 00030088029TRDU0 XLON 22 363.20 11:29:50 00030088030TRDU0 XLON 594 363.20 11:29:50 00030088031TRDU0 XLON 530 363.00 11:36:00 00030088056TRDU0 XLON 41 363.00 11:36:00 00030088057TRDU0 XLON 10 363.00 11:36:00 00030088058TRDU0 XLON 14 363.00 11:36:00 00030088059TRDU0 XLON 584 362.60 11:37:25 00030088062TRDU0 XLON 618 360.60 11:50:03 00030088094TRDU0 XLON 632 360.40 11:50:03 00030088095TRDU0 XLON 575 361.80 12:31:02 00030088261TRDU0 XLON 617 361.80 12:31:02 00030088262TRDU0 XLON 1,048 361.60 12:31:36 00030088264TRDU0 XLON 972 361.00 12:31:36 00030088265TRDU0 XLON 1,248 360.40 12:59:43 00030088349TRDU0 XLON 10 360.60 13:24:26 00030088383TRDU0 XLON 509 360.60 13:26:33 00030088392TRDU0 XLON 713 360.60 13:26:33 00030088393TRDU0 XLON 221 360.20 13:29:23 00030088398TRDU0 XLON 416 360.20 13:30:17 00030088400TRDU0 XLON 20 360.20 13:30:28 00030088401TRDU0 XLON 606 360.20 13:30:28 00030088402TRDU0 XLON 76 360.20 13:36:03 00030088417TRDU0 XLON 133 360.20 13:36:03 00030088418TRDU0 XLON 514 360.20 13:37:54 00030088422TRDU0 XLON 86 360.20 13:37:55 00030088423TRDU0 XLON 569 360.00 13:53:00 00030088498TRDU0 XLON 521 360.00 13:53:00 00030088500TRDU0 XLON 523 359.80 13:53:00 00030088502TRDU0 XLON 514 359.80 13:53:00 00030088503TRDU0 XLON 555 356.80 14:01:52 00030088541TRDU0 XLON 542 357.00 14:15:48 00030088653TRDU0 XLON 602 356.60 14:15:48 00030088654TRDU0 XLON 11 355.60 14:16:33 00030088665TRDU0 XLON 69 355.60 14:16:33 00030088666TRDU0 XLON 439 355.60 14:16:33 00030088667TRDU0 XLON 4 355.20 14:23:45 00030088691TRDU0 XLON 3 355.20 14:23:45 00030088692TRDU0 XLON 601 355.80 14:32:33 00030088784TRDU0 XLON 454 355.20 14:32:34 00030088785TRDU0 XLON 668 354.40 14:36:59 00030088815TRDU0 XLON 271 354.20 14:36:59 00030088816TRDU0 XLON 148 354.20 14:36:59 00030088817TRDU0 XLON 207 354.20 14:36:59 00030088818TRDU0 XLON 237 353.60 14:39:51 00030088840TRDU0 XLON 595 353.20 14:41:10 00030088843TRDU0 XLON 576 353.40 14:47:42 00030088874TRDU0 XLON 598 353.20 14:47:42 00030088873TRDU0 XLON 632 352.20 14:53:42 00030088925TRDU0 XLON 195 355.00 15:03:27 00030089350TRDU0 XLON 492 355.00 15:05:16 00030089388TRDU0 XLON 182 355.00 15:05:16 00030089390TRDU0 XLON 361 355.00 15:05:16 00030089391TRDU0 XLON 522 354.80 15:05:16 00030089392TRDU0 XLON 1,039 352.80 15:17:17 00030089467TRDU0 XLON 542 352.60 15:17:17 00030089468TRDU0 XLON 450 355.60 15:23:52 00030089486TRDU0 XLON 578 355.00 15:27:41 00030089504TRDU0 XLON 28 354.60 15:27:42 00030089505TRDU0 XLON 85 354.60 15:27:45 00030089506TRDU0 XLON 184 355.60 15:34:44 00030089537TRDU0 XLON 429 355.60 15:35:31 00030089541TRDU0 XLON 36 355.60 15:35:31 00030089542TRDU0 XLON 103 355.60 15:37:51 00030089559TRDU0 XLON 1 355.60 15:39:45 00030089577TRDU0 XLON 14 355.60 15:39:45 00030089578TRDU0 XLON 536 355.60 15:39:51 00030089579TRDU0 XLON 34 355.40 15:40:56 00030089585TRDU0 XLON 122 355.00 15:46:31 00030089619TRDU0 XLON 379 355.00 15:46:47 00030089620TRDU0 XLON 421 355.00 15:46:47 00030089621TRDU0 XLON 139 355.00 15:46:47 00030089622TRDU0 XLON 3 357.40 15:55:50 00030089652TRDU0 XLON 448 357.40 15:56:08 00030089653TRDU0 XLON 135 357.40 15:56:08 00030089654TRDU0 XLON 369 357.20 15:57:20 00030089658TRDU0 XLON 214 357.20 15:57:25 00030089659TRDU0 XLON 440 356.80 15:59:00 00030089666TRDU0 XLON 9 358.00 16:07:06 00030089757TRDU0 XLON 588 358.00 16:07:06 00030089758TRDU0 XLON 2,105 357.80 16:07:06 00030089759TRDU0 XLON 443 357.00 16:15:52 00030089891TRDU0 XLON 141 357.00 16:15:52 00030089892TRDU0 XLON 23 357.60 16:18:45 00030089927TRDU0 XLON 41 357.60 16:18:45 00030089928TRDU0 XLON 762 357.60 16:18:45 00030089929TRDU0 XLON 236 357.60 16:18:45 00030089930TRDU0 XLON 417 357.40 16:20:00 00030089949TRDU0 XLON 180 357.40 16:20:00 00030089950TRDU0 XLON 210 357.80 16:25:33 00030089986TRDU0 XLON 17 357.80 16:25:59 00030089991TRDU0 XLON 41 357.80 16:26:06 00030089996TRDU0 XLON 55 357.80 16:26:56 00030090012TRDU0 XLON 32 357.80 16:27:16 00030090017TRDU0 XLON 756 359.00 16:27:50 00030090028TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 399424 EQS News ID: 2186646 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2186646&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)