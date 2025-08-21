Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
21.08.25 | 09:59
4,120 Euro
+1,48 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1604,38011:26
Dow Jones News
21.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      364.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      352.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      358.8042p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,709,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,336,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.8042

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
101               364.80     08:07:10          00030087277TRDU0      XLON 
 
153               364.80     08:07:10          00030087278TRDU0      XLON 
 
913               364.80     08:07:10          00030087279TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               363.00     08:23:51          00030087488TRDU0      XLON 
 
65                363.00     08:23:51          00030087489TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                361.40     08:29:32          00030087541TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,187              361.40     08:29:32          00030087542TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,569              360.00     08:47:01          00030087598TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               358.60     08:54:02          00030087623TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               357.80     09:14:51          00030087649TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               360.20     09:19:37          00030087661TRDU0      XLON 
 
377               360.20     09:20:00          00030087662TRDU0      XLON 
 
465               360.20     09:20:00          00030087663TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               360.20     09:30:48          00030087668TRDU0      XLON 
 
71                360.00     09:30:48          00030087669TRDU0      XLON 
 
220               360.00     09:30:48          00030087670TRDU0      XLON 
 
251               360.00     09:30:48          00030087671TRDU0      XLON 
 
659               360.80     09:43:50          00030087702TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               360.80     09:58:23          00030087728TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               362.40     10:07:04          00030087763TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               362.40     10:12:52          00030087768TRDU0      XLON 
 
621               362.20     10:20:09          00030087802TRDU0      XLON 
 
227               361.60     10:20:09          00030087803TRDU0      XLON 
 
643               361.00     10:21:05          00030087804TRDU0      XLON 
 
295               360.80     10:21:11          00030087805TRDU0      XLON 
 
251               361.00     10:31:03          00030087834TRDU0      XLON 
 
78                361.40     10:33:02          00030087836TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                361.40     10:33:02          00030087837TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               362.60     10:41:55          00030087854TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               362.60     10:41:55          00030087855TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               362.00     11:05:22          00030087938TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               362.00     11:14:05          00030087958TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               363.40     11:29:50          00030088029TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                363.20     11:29:50          00030088030TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               363.20     11:29:50          00030088031TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               363.00     11:36:00          00030088056TRDU0      XLON 
 
41                363.00     11:36:00          00030088057TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                363.00     11:36:00          00030088058TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                363.00     11:36:00          00030088059TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               362.60     11:37:25          00030088062TRDU0      XLON 
 
618               360.60     11:50:03          00030088094TRDU0      XLON 
 
632               360.40     11:50:03          00030088095TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               361.80     12:31:02          00030088261TRDU0      XLON 
 
617               361.80     12:31:02          00030088262TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,048              361.60     12:31:36          00030088264TRDU0      XLON 
 
972               361.00     12:31:36          00030088265TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,248              360.40     12:59:43          00030088349TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                360.60     13:24:26          00030088383TRDU0      XLON 
 
509               360.60     13:26:33          00030088392TRDU0      XLON 
 
713               360.60     13:26:33          00030088393TRDU0      XLON 
 
221               360.20     13:29:23          00030088398TRDU0      XLON 
 
416               360.20     13:30:17          00030088400TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                360.20     13:30:28          00030088401TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               360.20     13:30:28          00030088402TRDU0      XLON 
 
76                360.20     13:36:03          00030088417TRDU0      XLON 
 
133               360.20     13:36:03          00030088418TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               360.20     13:37:54          00030088422TRDU0      XLON 
 
86                360.20     13:37:55          00030088423TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               360.00     13:53:00          00030088498TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               360.00     13:53:00          00030088500TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               359.80     13:53:00          00030088502TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               359.80     13:53:00          00030088503TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               356.80     14:01:52          00030088541TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               357.00     14:15:48          00030088653TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               356.60     14:15:48          00030088654TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                355.60     14:16:33          00030088665TRDU0      XLON 
 
69                355.60     14:16:33          00030088666TRDU0      XLON 
 
439               355.60     14:16:33          00030088667TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                355.20     14:23:45          00030088691TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                355.20     14:23:45          00030088692TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               355.80     14:32:33          00030088784TRDU0      XLON 
 
454               355.20     14:32:34          00030088785TRDU0      XLON 
 
668               354.40     14:36:59          00030088815TRDU0      XLON 
 
271               354.20     14:36:59          00030088816TRDU0      XLON 
 
148               354.20     14:36:59          00030088817TRDU0      XLON 
 
207               354.20     14:36:59          00030088818TRDU0      XLON 
 
237               353.60     14:39:51          00030088840TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               353.20     14:41:10          00030088843TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               353.40     14:47:42          00030088874TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               353.20     14:47:42          00030088873TRDU0      XLON 
 
632               352.20     14:53:42          00030088925TRDU0      XLON 
 
195               355.00     15:03:27          00030089350TRDU0      XLON 
 
492               355.00     15:05:16          00030089388TRDU0      XLON 
 
182               355.00     15:05:16          00030089390TRDU0      XLON 
 
361               355.00     15:05:16          00030089391TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               354.80     15:05:16          00030089392TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,039              352.80     15:17:17          00030089467TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               352.60     15:17:17          00030089468TRDU0      XLON 
 
450               355.60     15:23:52          00030089486TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               355.00     15:27:41          00030089504TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                354.60     15:27:42          00030089505TRDU0      XLON 
 
85                354.60     15:27:45          00030089506TRDU0      XLON 
 
184               355.60     15:34:44          00030089537TRDU0      XLON 
 
429               355.60     15:35:31          00030089541TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                355.60     15:35:31          00030089542TRDU0      XLON 
 
103               355.60     15:37:51          00030089559TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                355.60     15:39:45          00030089577TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                355.60     15:39:45          00030089578TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               355.60     15:39:51          00030089579TRDU0      XLON 
 
34                355.40     15:40:56          00030089585TRDU0      XLON 
 
122               355.00     15:46:31          00030089619TRDU0      XLON 
 
379               355.00     15:46:47          00030089620TRDU0      XLON 
 
421               355.00     15:46:47          00030089621TRDU0      XLON 
 
139               355.00     15:46:47          00030089622TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                357.40     15:55:50          00030089652TRDU0      XLON 
 
448               357.40     15:56:08          00030089653TRDU0      XLON 
 
135               357.40     15:56:08          00030089654TRDU0      XLON 
 
369               357.20     15:57:20          00030089658TRDU0      XLON 
 
214               357.20     15:57:25          00030089659TRDU0      XLON 
 
440               356.80     15:59:00          00030089666TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                358.00     16:07:06          00030089757TRDU0      XLON 
 
588               358.00     16:07:06          00030089758TRDU0      XLON 
 
2,105              357.80     16:07:06          00030089759TRDU0      XLON 
 
443               357.00     16:15:52          00030089891TRDU0      XLON 
 
141               357.00     16:15:52          00030089892TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                357.60     16:18:45          00030089927TRDU0      XLON 
 
41                357.60     16:18:45          00030089928TRDU0      XLON 
 
762               357.60     16:18:45          00030089929TRDU0      XLON 
 
236               357.60     16:18:45          00030089930TRDU0      XLON 
 
417               357.40     16:20:00          00030089949TRDU0      XLON 
 
180               357.40     16:20:00          00030089950TRDU0      XLON 
 
210               357.80     16:25:33          00030089986TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                357.80     16:25:59          00030089991TRDU0      XLON 
 
41                357.80     16:26:06          00030089996TRDU0      XLON 
 
55                357.80     16:26:56          00030090012TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                357.80     16:27:16          00030090017TRDU0      XLON 
 
756               359.00     16:27:50          00030090028TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  399424 
EQS News ID:  2186646 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2186646&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
