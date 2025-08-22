Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -3

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 22-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 368.60p Highest price paid per share: 361.40p Lowest price paid per share: 364.489p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,759,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,286,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.489

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 552 363.00 08:10:03 00030090232TRDU0 XLON 549 362.60 08:10:03 00030090233TRDU0 XLON 570 361.60 08:28:02 00030090288TRDU0 XLON 622 362.00 08:31:12 00030090297TRDU0 XLON 394 361.80 08:39:16 00030090320TRDU0 XLON 78 361.80 08:39:16 00030090321TRDU0 XLON 24 361.80 08:45:16 00030090343TRDU0 XLON 555 361.80 08:45:35 00030090345TRDU0 XLON 31 362.00 08:52:28 00030090363TRDU0 XLON 565 362.00 08:52:28 00030090364TRDU0 XLON 545 361.60 08:59:50 00030090385TRDU0 XLON 500 361.60 08:59:50 00030090386TRDU0 XLON 530 361.40 08:59:50 00030090387TRDU0 XLON 978 362.60 09:13:08 00030090404TRDU0 XLON 180 362.60 09:13:08 00030090405TRDU0 XLON 3 363.20 09:28:39 00030090484TRDU0 XLON 13 363.20 09:28:39 00030090485TRDU0 XLON 5 363.20 09:28:39 00030090486TRDU0 XLON 3 363.20 09:28:39 00030090487TRDU0 XLON 314 363.20 09:28:39 00030090488TRDU0 XLON 21 363.20 09:28:39 00030090489TRDU0 XLON 218 363.20 09:28:39 00030090490TRDU0 XLON 256 364.80 09:54:57 00030090547TRDU0 XLON 260 364.80 09:56:01 00030090548TRDU0 XLON 1,216 364.80 09:57:00 00030090549TRDU0 XLON 318 364.80 09:57:00 00030090550TRDU0 XLON 738 364.80 09:57:00 00030090551TRDU0 XLON 633 364.00 10:08:03 00030090600TRDU0 XLON 569 363.80 10:08:03 00030090601TRDU0 XLON 545 364.40 10:30:54 00030090679TRDU0 XLON 613 364.40 10:30:54 00030090680TRDU0 XLON 536 364.20 10:30:54 00030090681TRDU0 XLON 308 362.40 10:53:35 00030090782TRDU0 XLON 119 362.40 10:53:35 00030090783TRDU0 XLON 186 362.40 10:53:35 00030090784TRDU0 XLON 362 363.00 11:11:03 00030090850TRDU0 XLON 622 363.00 11:11:03 00030090851TRDU0 XLON 174 363.00 11:11:03 00030090852TRDU0 XLON 245 363.60 11:14:36 00030090857TRDU0 XLON 613 363.60 11:16:18 00030090862TRDU0 XLON 209 363.40 11:16:18 00030090863TRDU0 XLON 13 363.40 11:16:18 00030090864TRDU0 XLON 8 363.40 11:16:18 00030090865TRDU0 XLON 202 363.40 11:16:18 00030090866TRDU0 XLON 13 363.40 11:16:18 00030090867TRDU0 XLON 8 363.40 11:16:18 00030090868TRDU0 XLON 107 363.40 11:16:21 00030090869TRDU0 XLON 522 363.40 11:40:48 00030090927TRDU0 XLON 533 363.20 11:40:48 00030090928TRDU0 XLON 527 363.00 11:48:53 00030090941TRDU0 XLON 577 363.40 12:02:03 00030090959TRDU0 XLON 577 363.40 12:15:49 00030091053TRDU0 XLON 582 363.40 12:25:06 00030091082TRDU0 XLON 668 363.20 12:31:10 00030091094TRDU0 XLON 165 363.20 12:35:08 00030091115TRDU0 XLON 711 363.20 12:35:08 00030091116TRDU0 XLON 40 363.20 12:35:08 00030091117TRDU0 XLON 16 363.20 12:35:08 00030091118TRDU0 XLON 66 363.20 12:35:08 00030091119TRDU0 XLON 40 363.20 12:35:08 00030091120TRDU0 XLON 333 364.40 12:57:50 00030091208TRDU0 XLON 796 364.40 12:57:50 00030091209TRDU0 XLON 552 364.40 12:57:50 00030091210TRDU0 XLON

425 364.20 13:05:51 00030091233TRDU0 XLON 30 364.20 13:05:52 00030091234TRDU0 XLON 68 364.60 13:08:52 00030091248TRDU0 XLON 245 364.60 13:08:52 00030091249TRDU0 XLON 60 364.60 13:08:52 00030091250TRDU0 XLON 203 364.60 13:08:52 00030091251TRDU0 XLON 596 364.40 13:25:05 00030091286TRDU0 XLON 286 364.40 13:31:43 00030091296TRDU0 XLON 372 364.40 13:31:43 00030091297TRDU0 XLON 77 364.60 13:40:36 00030091321TRDU0 XLON 126 364.60 13:40:36 00030091322TRDU0 XLON 548 364.00 13:41:11 00030091326TRDU0 XLON 554 364.00 13:45:10 00030091338TRDU0 XLON 1,092 364.00 13:53:14 00030091341TRDU0 XLON 539 364.00 13:53:14 00030091342TRDU0 XLON 390 364.20 14:10:14 00030091398TRDU0 XLON 22 364.20 14:10:14 00030091399TRDU0 XLON 192 364.20 14:10:14 00030091400TRDU0 XLON 1,063 363.80 14:14:08 00030091406TRDU0 XLON 170 364.60 14:30:56 00030091492TRDU0 XLON 619 364.60 14:30:56 00030091493TRDU0 XLON 870 364.60 14:30:56 00030091494TRDU0 XLON 47 365.00 14:38:47 00030091566TRDU0 XLON 369 365.00 14:38:47 00030091567TRDU0 XLON 559 364.40 14:41:00 00030091591TRDU0 XLON 1,020 364.40 14:41:00 00030091592TRDU0 XLON 530 364.40 14:41:00 00030091593TRDU0 XLON 8 364.60 14:54:39 00030091682TRDU0 XLON 12 364.60 14:54:39 00030091683TRDU0 XLON 74 364.60 14:54:39 00030091684TRDU0 XLON 6 364.60 14:55:14 00030091688TRDU0 XLON 592 364.60 14:55:15 00030091689TRDU0 XLON 142 364.40 14:55:15 00030091690TRDU0 XLON 1,044 364.80 15:01:23 00030091696TRDU0 XLON 105 364.80 15:01:23 00030091697TRDU0 XLON 1,118 365.00 15:05:34 00030091718TRDU0 XLON 572 364.80 15:10:43 00030091743TRDU0 XLON 27 365.40 15:18:43 00030091754TRDU0 XLON 512 365.40 15:21:34 00030091762TRDU0 XLON 512 365.40 15:21:34 00030091763TRDU0 XLON 1,022 365.20 15:21:34 00030091764TRDU0 XLON 534 365.00 15:31:12 00030091792TRDU0 XLON 557 364.80 15:36:19 00030091802TRDU0 XLON 359 366.20 15:42:21 00030091819TRDU0 XLON 745 366.20 15:42:21 00030091820TRDU0 XLON 537 366.20 15:46:32 00030091832TRDU0 XLON 21 366.40 15:55:57 00030092147TRDU0 XLON 519 366.40 15:55:57 00030092148TRDU0 XLON 517 366.40 15:55:57 00030092149TRDU0 XLON 23 366.20 15:57:19 00030092175TRDU0 XLON 1,106 366.80 15:57:47 00030092180TRDU0 XLON 66 368.40 16:09:39 00030092479TRDU0 XLON 117 368.40 16:09:39 00030092480TRDU0 XLON 9 368.40 16:10:48 00030092481TRDU0 XLON 340 368.40 16:10:48 00030092482TRDU0 XLON 42 368.40 16:10:48 00030092483TRDU0 XLON 1,038 368.00 16:11:09 00030092484TRDU0 XLON 552 367.60 16:12:39 00030092505TRDU0 XLON 563 367.60 16:12:39 00030092506TRDU0 XLON 535 367.60 16:16:02 00030092514TRDU0 XLON 512 367.80 16:24:21 00030092576TRDU0 XLON 229 367.40 16:25:25 00030092584TRDU0 XLON 334 368.40 16:26:37 00030092593TRDU0 XLON 213 368.40 16:26:37 00030092594TRDU0 XLON 886 368.60 16:28:18 00030092597TRDU0 XLON

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

