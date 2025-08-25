The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.08.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.08.2025Aktien1 CNE1000023S4 Soho Holly Futures Co. Ltd.2 US81063V2043 Odysight.ai Inc.3 CA1079303071 Briacell Therapeutics Corp.4 SE0025940513 Cell Impact AB5 US74841Q3083 Quhuo Ltd. ADR6 CA7729241066 Rocket Doctor AI Inc.7 DE000A40ZVU2 UMT United Mobility Technology AGAnleihen1 XS3148234944 Development Bank of Japan2 US04686E5E87 Athene Global Funding3 AU3CB0325314 Electricité de France S.A.4 AU3CB0325306 Electricité de France S.A.5 US29878TFE91 European Investment Bank6 XS3056028171 Kleopatra Finco S.à r.l.7 AU3CB0325223 International Development Association8 CA580135CG43 McDonald's Corp.9 CH1474857104 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG10 CH1474857112 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG11 US045167GM93 Asian Development Bank12 US748148SG90 Quebec, Provinz13 US912810UN62 United States of America