Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
26-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
  
 
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated 
(PCAs) 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 August 2025 Stuart Chapman exercised 112,931 options with an 
exercise price of GBP0.01 per share under the Molten Ventures plc 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") and 2021 Long-Term 
Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). After exercising the options, the shares were sold. Following this exercise of options and 
subsequent sale of shares, Stuart Chapman's shareholding in the Company is 1,054,756. 
 
  
 
1          Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                        Stuart Chapman 
 
2          Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position / status                 Executive Director 
 
b)       Initial notification / amendment          Initial notification 
 
3          Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)       Name                        Molten Ventures plc 
 
b)       LEI                        213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)       Description of financial instrument, type of    Ordinary shares of 1p each 
       instrument 
 
 
        Identification Code                GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
                                 Exercise of nil cost share options vested under the 
b)       Nature of the transaction             Molten Ventures plc Deferred Bonus Plan and Long-Term 
                                 Incentive Plan 
 
 
                                 Price(s)            Volume(s) 
 
                                 GBP0.01 per share        38,619 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                             GBP0.01 per share        61,481 
 
                                 GBP0.01 per share        12,831 
 
                                   
 
       Aggregated information 
                                   
 
 
         
                                 112,931 
 
 
        -- Aggregated volume 
                                   
         
d)   
 
                               GBP0.01 
        -- Price 
 
         
                                   
 
 
        -- Total 
                                 GBP1,129.31 
         
 
 
                                   
 
e)       Date of the transaction              20 August 2025 
 
f)        Place of the transaction              XOFF 
1          Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                      Stuart Chapman 
 
2          Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position / status               Executive Director 
 
b)       Initial notification / amendment        Initial notification 
 
3          Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)       Name                      Molten Ventures plc 
 
b)       LEI                      213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)       Description of financial instrument, type of  Ordinary shares of 1p each 
       instrument 
 
 
        Identification Code              GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
                               Sale of shares following an exercise of nil cost share 
b)       Nature of the transaction           options vested under the Molten Ventures plc Deferred Bonus 
                               Plan and Long-Term Incentive Plan 
 
 
                               Price(s)           Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                           GBP3.708035           112,931 
 
                                 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                 
 
 
         
                               112,931 
 
 
        -- Aggregated volume 
                                 
         
d)   
 
                             GBP3.708035 
        -- Price 
 
         
                                 
 
 
        -- Total 
                               GBP418,752.10 
         
 
 
                                 
 
e)       Date of the transaction            22 August 2025 
 
f)        Place of the transaction            London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                 +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  399681 
EQS News ID:  2187762 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2187762&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
