Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs) Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 August 2025 Stuart Chapman exercised 112,931 options with an exercise price of GBP0.01 per share under the Molten Ventures plc 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") and 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). After exercising the options, the shares were sold. Following this exercise of options and subsequent sale of shares, Stuart Chapman's shareholding in the Company is 1,054,756. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 1p each instrument Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 Exercise of nil cost share options vested under the b) Nature of the transaction Molten Ventures plc Deferred Bonus Plan and Long-Term Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.01 per share 38,619 c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.01 per share 61,481 GBP0.01 per share 12,831 Aggregated information 112,931 -- Aggregated volume d) GBP0.01 -- Price -- Total GBP1,129.31 e) Date of the transaction 20 August 2025 f) Place of the transaction XOFF 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 1p each instrument Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 Sale of shares following an exercise of nil cost share b) Nature of the transaction options vested under the Molten Ventures plc Deferred Bonus Plan and Long-Term Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP3.708035 112,931 Aggregated information 112,931 -- Aggregated volume d) GBP3.708035 -- Price -- Total GBP418,752.10 e) Date of the transaction 22 August 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Charlotte Craigie Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

