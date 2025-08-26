

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), On Tuesday announced that Soraya Benchikh is stepping down from her role as Chief Financial Officer and from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from August 26.



Benchikh will continue supporting the transition until December 31.



The company has begun the search for a permanent successor. In the meantime, Javed Iqbal, Director of Digital and Information, has been named interim CFO. Benchikh previously served as Interim Finance Director from May 2023 to April 2024.



The company said first-half performance was slightly ahead of expectations, keeping it on track to meet full-year guidance and longer-term ambitions, with an update due in December.



On Monday, British American Tobacco closed trading 1.78% lesser at 4,315 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



