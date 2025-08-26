Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 09:15
4,160 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1604,36010:05
Dow Jones News
26.08.2025 09:03 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Aug-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
 Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      373.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      365.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      369.9598p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,809,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,236,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 369.9598

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1,137              373.40     11:26:20          00030093289TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               373.40     11:32:18          00030093318TRDU0      XLON 
 
510               373.00     15:29:14          00030094103TRDU0      XLON 
 
678               372.60     15:35:00          00030094156TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,079              372.40     15:17:19          00030093955TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               372.40     15:17:19          00030093956TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                372.40     15:27:20          00030094093TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               372.40     15:27:39          00030094095TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               372.40     15:38:08          00030094168TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               371.80     11:18:55          00030093246TRDU0      XLON 
 
622               371.80     11:23:05          00030093264TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               371.80     12:05:18          00030093381TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               371.80     15:44:26          00030094205TRDU0      XLON 
 
597               371.40     10:46:48          00030093173TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,025              371.40     10:46:48          00030093174TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               371.40     15:04:21          00030093868TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               371.40     15:56:16          00030094312TRDU0      XLON 
 
398               371.40     16:10:45          00030094528TRDU0      XLON 
 
469               371.40     16:10:45          00030094529TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,294              371.40     16:10:45          00030094530TRDU0      XLON 
 
322               371.40     16:25:00          00030094678TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               371.20     11:50:06          00030093352TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,063              371.20     15:07:04          00030093875TRDU0      XLON 
 
370               371.20     15:21:34          00030094060TRDU0      XLON 
 
235               371.20     15:49:57          00030094271TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               371.20     15:49:57          00030094272TRDU0      XLON 
 
35                371.20     15:49:57          00030094273TRDU0      XLON 
 
259               371.20     15:49:57          00030094274TRDU0      XLON 
 
243               371.00     11:00:26          00030093204TRDU0      XLON 
 
455               371.00     12:12:50          00030093393TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                371.00     12:12:50          00030093394TRDU0      XLON 
 
61                371.00     12:12:50          00030093395TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               371.00     16:07:34          00030094488TRDU0      XLON 
 
612               370.80     12:12:50          00030093396TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               370.80     15:59:36          00030094390TRDU0      XLON 
 
83                370.80     16:21:25          00030094632TRDU0      XLON 
 
482               370.80     16:21:25          00030094633TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,665              370.80     16:21:25          00030094634TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                370.80     16:22:18          00030094640TRDU0      XLON 
 
315               370.80     16:22:18          00030094641TRDU0      XLON 
 
209               370.80     16:22:18          00030094642TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               370.00     12:14:44          00030093402TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               370.00     14:21:10          00030093654TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               370.00     14:26:10          00030093657TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               369.80     10:40:16          00030093163TRDU0      XLON 
 
13                369.80     14:23:29          00030093655TRDU0      XLON 
 
727               369.80     14:26:54          00030093664TRDU0      XLON 
 
286               369.80     14:26:54          00030093665TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               369.60     13:54:14          00030093619TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,054              369.60     13:57:49          00030093630TRDU0      XLON 
 
627               369.60     14:54:32          00030093771TRDU0      XLON 
 
338               369.40     10:26:28          00030093140TRDU0      XLON 
 
206               369.40     10:26:28          00030093141TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,024              369.40     10:26:28          00030093142TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,096              369.40     12:31:26          00030093419TRDU0      XLON 
 
596               369.40     13:15:16          00030093544TRDU0      XLON 
 
271               369.40     14:05:03          00030093640TRDU0      XLON 
 
880               369.40     14:05:03          00030093641TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               369.40     14:54:32          00030093772TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,081              369.20     08:48:43          00030092829TRDU0      XLON 
 
389               369.20     10:11:59          00030093085TRDU0      XLON 
 
178               369.20     10:11:59          00030093086TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,479              369.20     13:20:26          00030093560TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               369.00     12:47:20          00030093457TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               369.00     13:30:07          00030093582TRDU0      XLON 
 
650               368.80     12:56:00          00030093497TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               368.80     13:40:22          00030093594TRDU0      XLON 
 
495               368.80     14:40:32          00030093718TRDU0      XLON 
 
35                368.80     14:40:32          00030093719TRDU0      XLON 
 
381               368.60     08:29:42          00030092804TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               368.60     08:29:42          00030092805TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               368.60     08:29:42          00030092806TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               368.60     12:56:00          00030093498TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               368.60     13:40:22          00030093595TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               368.60     14:31:12          00030093693TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               368.60     14:40:32          00030093720TRDU0      XLON 
 
510               368.60     14:50:43          00030093768TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               368.40     08:29:43          00030092807TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               368.40     08:29:43          00030092808TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               368.40     14:37:06          00030093711TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               368.00     09:06:24          00030092860TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               368.00     14:48:44          00030093740TRDU0      XLON 
 
235               367.80     09:06:36          00030092861TRDU0      XLON 
 
681               367.80     09:06:37          00030092862TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               367.80     09:56:13          00030093072TRDU0      XLON 
 
106               367.60     08:10:19          00030092742TRDU0      XLON 
 
175               367.60     08:11:35          00030092758TRDU0      XLON 
 
623               367.60     09:50:36          00030093061TRDU0      XLON 
 
637               367.60     10:02:53          00030093080TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               367.20     08:13:43          00030092762TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               367.00     09:18:09          00030093012TRDU0      XLON 
 
206               366.80     08:13:43          00030092763TRDU0      XLON 
 
428               366.80     08:13:43          00030092764TRDU0      XLON 
 
638               366.20     09:29:43          00030093029TRDU0      XLON 
 
659               365.80     09:29:43          00030093030TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  399683 
EQS News ID:  2187776 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2187776&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.