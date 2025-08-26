Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 26-Aug-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 373.40p Highest price paid per share: 365.80p Lowest price paid per share: 369.9598p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,809,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,236,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 369.9598

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,137 373.40 11:26:20 00030093289TRDU0 XLON 573 373.40 11:32:18 00030093318TRDU0 XLON 510 373.00 15:29:14 00030094103TRDU0 XLON 678 372.60 15:35:00 00030094156TRDU0 XLON 1,079 372.40 15:17:19 00030093955TRDU0 XLON 535 372.40 15:17:19 00030093956TRDU0 XLON 21 372.40 15:27:20 00030094093TRDU0 XLON 526 372.40 15:27:39 00030094095TRDU0 XLON 511 372.40 15:38:08 00030094168TRDU0 XLON 520 371.80 11:18:55 00030093246TRDU0 XLON 622 371.80 11:23:05 00030093264TRDU0 XLON 586 371.80 12:05:18 00030093381TRDU0 XLON 544 371.80 15:44:26 00030094205TRDU0 XLON 597 371.40 10:46:48 00030093173TRDU0 XLON 1,025 371.40 10:46:48 00030093174TRDU0 XLON 531 371.40 15:04:21 00030093868TRDU0 XLON 532 371.40 15:56:16 00030094312TRDU0 XLON 398 371.40 16:10:45 00030094528TRDU0 XLON 469 371.40 16:10:45 00030094529TRDU0 XLON 1,294 371.40 16:10:45 00030094530TRDU0 XLON 322 371.40 16:25:00 00030094678TRDU0 XLON 548 371.20 11:50:06 00030093352TRDU0 XLON 1,063 371.20 15:07:04 00030093875TRDU0 XLON 370 371.20 15:21:34 00030094060TRDU0 XLON 235 371.20 15:49:57 00030094271TRDU0 XLON 526 371.20 15:49:57 00030094272TRDU0 XLON 35 371.20 15:49:57 00030094273TRDU0 XLON 259 371.20 15:49:57 00030094274TRDU0 XLON 243 371.00 11:00:26 00030093204TRDU0 XLON 455 371.00 12:12:50 00030093393TRDU0 XLON 20 371.00 12:12:50 00030093394TRDU0 XLON 61 371.00 12:12:50 00030093395TRDU0 XLON 541 371.00 16:07:34 00030094488TRDU0 XLON 612 370.80 12:12:50 00030093396TRDU0 XLON 566 370.80 15:59:36 00030094390TRDU0 XLON 83 370.80 16:21:25 00030094632TRDU0 XLON 482 370.80 16:21:25 00030094633TRDU0 XLON 1,665 370.80 16:21:25 00030094634TRDU0 XLON 10 370.80 16:22:18 00030094640TRDU0 XLON 315 370.80 16:22:18 00030094641TRDU0 XLON 209 370.80 16:22:18 00030094642TRDU0 XLON 518 370.00 12:14:44 00030093402TRDU0 XLON 512 370.00 14:21:10 00030093654TRDU0 XLON 554 370.00 14:26:10 00030093657TRDU0 XLON 563 369.80 10:40:16 00030093163TRDU0 XLON 13 369.80 14:23:29 00030093655TRDU0 XLON 727 369.80 14:26:54 00030093664TRDU0 XLON 286 369.80 14:26:54 00030093665TRDU0 XLON 547 369.60 13:54:14 00030093619TRDU0 XLON 1,054 369.60 13:57:49 00030093630TRDU0 XLON 627 369.60 14:54:32 00030093771TRDU0 XLON 338 369.40 10:26:28 00030093140TRDU0 XLON 206 369.40 10:26:28 00030093141TRDU0 XLON 1,024 369.40 10:26:28 00030093142TRDU0 XLON 1,096 369.40 12:31:26 00030093419TRDU0 XLON 596 369.40 13:15:16 00030093544TRDU0 XLON 271 369.40 14:05:03 00030093640TRDU0 XLON 880 369.40 14:05:03 00030093641TRDU0 XLON 543 369.40 14:54:32 00030093772TRDU0 XLON 1,081 369.20 08:48:43 00030092829TRDU0 XLON 389 369.20 10:11:59 00030093085TRDU0 XLON 178 369.20 10:11:59 00030093086TRDU0 XLON 1,479 369.20 13:20:26 00030093560TRDU0 XLON 567 369.00 12:47:20 00030093457TRDU0 XLON 548 369.00 13:30:07 00030093582TRDU0 XLON 650 368.80 12:56:00 00030093497TRDU0 XLON 554 368.80 13:40:22 00030093594TRDU0 XLON 495 368.80 14:40:32 00030093718TRDU0 XLON 35 368.80 14:40:32 00030093719TRDU0 XLON 381 368.60 08:29:42 00030092804TRDU0 XLON 149 368.60 08:29:42 00030092805TRDU0 XLON 523 368.60 08:29:42 00030092806TRDU0 XLON 514 368.60 12:56:00 00030093498TRDU0 XLON 512 368.60 13:40:22 00030093595TRDU0 XLON 566 368.60 14:31:12 00030093693TRDU0 XLON 517 368.60 14:40:32 00030093720TRDU0 XLON 510 368.60 14:50:43 00030093768TRDU0 XLON 517 368.40 08:29:43 00030092807TRDU0 XLON 516 368.40 08:29:43 00030092808TRDU0 XLON 583 368.40 14:37:06 00030093711TRDU0 XLON 517 368.00 09:06:24 00030092860TRDU0 XLON 587 368.00 14:48:44 00030093740TRDU0 XLON 235 367.80 09:06:36 00030092861TRDU0 XLON 681 367.80 09:06:37 00030092862TRDU0 XLON 516 367.80 09:56:13 00030093072TRDU0 XLON 106 367.60 08:10:19 00030092742TRDU0 XLON 175 367.60 08:11:35 00030092758TRDU0 XLON 623 367.60 09:50:36 00030093061TRDU0 XLON 637 367.60 10:02:53 00030093080TRDU0 XLON 529 367.20 08:13:43 00030092762TRDU0 XLON 536 367.00 09:18:09 00030093012TRDU0 XLON 206 366.80 08:13:43 00030092763TRDU0 XLON 428 366.80 08:13:43 00030092764TRDU0 XLON 638 366.20 09:29:43 00030093029TRDU0 XLON 659 365.80 09:29:43 00030093030TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

