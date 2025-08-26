Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary The Door Expands Hospitality Footprint as Jesse Gerstein Rejoins with Top Tier Hospitality Client Roster

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) today announced that Jesse Gerstein has rejoined its subsidiary The Door | idea house in a senior role, bringing with him a slate of marquee hospitality and culinary clients including Big Green Egg, the award-winning Stretch Pizza and chef Wylie Dufresne; Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi; acclaimed pastry chef Fany Gerson; hospitality innovator Kevin Lillis and his Dallas-based restaurant group including Jaxon, Shoals; as well as the eagerly anticipated Indian restaurant Jashan in Dallas from Prasanna Singaruju.

The addition of Gerstein's roster underscores The Door's continued growth as a leading agency in the food and hospitality space, where the firm already represents some of the most influential chefs, restaurants, and culinary brands in the country.

"Expanding our hospitality division has been a key driver of The Door's growth, and Jesse's return accelerates that trajectory," said Tara Melega, President of The Door. "The strength of his client relationships immediately broadens our portfolio, positioning us to deliver even greater value for our partners and continued momentum for the agency."

Gerstein's clients range from iconic brands to world-renowned chefs and restaurants, and he brings with him over two decades of culinary experience and relationships. They include the James Beard award-winning Fabio Trabocchi's Michelin-starred Fiola, the luxurious seafood destination Fiola Mare, the Spanish-inspired Del Mar, and his homage to all things pasta in Sfoglina, each with strong roots in the nation's capital; celebrated chef Wylie Dufresne, whose NY-based Stretch Pizza was just named among the 50 Top Pizzerias in the US; iconic grill brand Big Green Egg as well as the James Beard-nominated Fany Gerson, whose Fan-Fan Doughnuts and La Newyorkina are favorites of countless New Yorkers.

The Door has consistently expanded its culinary footprint by pairing category-defining chefs and restaurants with powerful storytelling and strategic communications. New and returning clients brought in this summer by Door executives Tara Melega, Jason Greenspan, Erika Gable and other team members include:

Vivian Howard , James Beard & Emmy Award-winning chef, author & TV host

Unglo , an exciting 'Moo Krata' Thai BBQ concept from the renowned Chef Nate Limwong

The new Long Island City location of acclaimed Thai noodle bar Soothr

La Dong , a Michelin-recognized Vietnamese restaurant in Union Square

LA-based restaurants Lielle, from famed Swedish Chef Marcus Jernmark and Hermon's from the award-winning Last Word Hospitality

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Named the #1 Agency of the Year by the Observer in 2025, Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is a strategic marketing consultancy comprised of top executives from the leading firms across every marketing practice- public relations, influencer and social media marketing, talent management, branding, talent booking, events, and social impact - including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha. Its long-standing Entertainment division produces acclaimed film, television, and digital content with high-profile partners, while at the nucleus is a venture incubator that develops and accelerates breakthrough ideas, products, and experiences, powered by Dolphin's unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture from entertainment, music, sports, hospitality and fashion to consumer brands, and purpose-driven initiatives.

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-the-door-expands-hospitality-footprint-as-jesse-gerstein-re-1065295