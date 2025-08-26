JA Solar has launched DesertBlue, a 650?W tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module for desert PV projects, featuring self-cleaning glass, reinforced frames, and heat-tolerant design with desert-specific certification. JA Solar has introduced DesertBlue, a photovoltaic module series designed for large ground-mounted projects in desert, Gobi, and arid regions. The launch in Beijing brought together engineering institutes and developers, including Inner Mongolia Electric Power Survey & Design Institute and ACWA Power, along with certification bodies TÜV Rheinland, TÜV SÜD, and CCIC. JA Solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...