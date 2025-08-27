Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 27-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 372.00p Highest price paid per share: 361.20p Lowest price paid per share: 364.9832p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,859,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,186,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 26/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.9832

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,170 372.00 08:06:45 00030095437TRDU0 XLON 610 364.80 08:23:15 00030095476TRDU0 XLON 664 364.20 08:23:15 00030095477TRDU0 XLON 30 364.20 08:23:15 00030095478TRDU0 XLON 380 364.00 08:39:55 00030095523TRDU0 XLON 578 364.00 08:39:55 00030095524TRDU0 XLON 181 364.00 08:39:55 00030095525TRDU0 XLON 538 361.80 08:59:47 00030095550TRDU0 XLON 526 361.80 08:59:47 00030095551TRDU0 XLON 536 361.60 08:59:47 00030095552TRDU0 XLON 555 361.60 09:21:13 00030095643TRDU0 XLON 11 361.40 09:26:59 00030095660TRDU0 XLON 1,176 361.40 09:26:59 00030095661TRDU0 XLON 552 364.20 09:39:57 00030095678TRDU0 XLON 654 362.80 09:48:07 00030095681TRDU0 XLON 1,121 364.60 10:01:31 00030095705TRDU0 XLON 348 364.20 10:03:10 00030095708TRDU0 XLON 17 364.20 10:03:10 00030095709TRDU0 XLON 192 364.20 10:03:10 00030095710TRDU0 XLON 614 365.40 10:16:42 00030095730TRDU0 XLON 1,335 365.00 10:23:48 00030095740TRDU0 XLON 541 364.00 10:38:05 00030095766TRDU0 XLON 598 364.20 10:49:20 00030095793TRDU0 XLON 544 364.60 10:57:58 00030095851TRDU0 XLON 1,123 363.80 11:00:32 00030095871TRDU0 XLON 400 364.60 11:10:37 00030095900TRDU0 XLON 20 364.60 11:10:37 00030095901TRDU0 XLON 3 364.60 11:10:37 00030095902TRDU0 XLON 17 364.60 11:10:37 00030095903TRDU0 XLON 3 364.60 11:10:37 00030095904TRDU0 XLON 148 364.60 11:10:37 00030095905TRDU0 XLON 192 365.00 11:23:51 00030095921TRDU0 XLON 568 365.00 11:23:51 00030095922TRDU0 XLON 350 365.00 11:23:51 00030095923TRDU0 XLON 593 366.40 11:51:52 00030096018TRDU0 XLON 524 366.40 12:00:56 00030096028TRDU0 XLON 1,188 366.00 12:02:14 00030096037TRDU0 XLON 568 365.20 12:24:56 00030096141TRDU0 XLON 130 365.20 12:24:56 00030096142TRDU0 XLON 433 365.20 12:24:56 00030096143TRDU0 XLON 620 365.60 12:50:24 00030096197TRDU0 XLON 552 367.20 12:58:27 00030096209TRDU0 XLON 1,142 367.00 13:01:46 00030096221TRDU0 XLON 354 367.00 13:01:47 00030096222TRDU0 XLON 619 367.40 13:23:00 00030096249TRDU0 XLON 591 367.60 13:30:08 00030096262TRDU0 XLON 27 368.20 13:37:11 00030096284TRDU0 XLON 351 368.20 13:37:11 00030096285TRDU0 XLON 231 368.20 13:37:11 00030096286TRDU0 XLON 537 368.20 13:44:59 00030096301TRDU0 XLON 1,335 368.20 13:45:57 00030096302TRDU0 XLON 534 367.20 13:54:59 00030096310TRDU0 XLON 524 366.40 14:01:07 00030096321TRDU0 XLON 583 367.60 14:17:02 00030096348TRDU0 XLON 29 367.60 14:17:02 00030096349TRDU0 XLON 675 367.00 14:18:16 00030096354TRDU0 XLON 35 366.80 14:18:16 00030096355TRDU0 XLON 172 366.80 14:18:16 00030096356TRDU0 XLON 16 366.80 14:18:16 00030096357TRDU0 XLON 12 366.80 14:18:16 00030096358TRDU0 XLON 287 366.80 14:18:16 00030096359TRDU0 XLON 1,068 366.40 14:30:08 00030096383TRDU0 XLON 22 366.40 14:30:08 00030096384TRDU0 XLON 549 366.40 14:30:08 00030096385TRDU0 XLON 533 365.60 14:33:21 00030096392TRDU0 XLON 516 365.00 14:44:26 00030096417TRDU0 XLON 151 365.00 14:49:01 00030096433TRDU0 XLON 8 365.00 14:49:01 00030096434TRDU0 XLON 392 365.00 14:49:01 00030096435TRDU0 XLON 561 365.40 14:55:50 00030096451TRDU0 XLON 388 365.40 14:59:42 00030096452TRDU0 XLON 256 366.40 15:03:29 00030096461TRDU0 XLON 112 366.40 15:03:29 00030096462TRDU0 XLON 14 366.40 15:03:29 00030096463TRDU0 XLON 153 366.40 15:03:51 00030096493TRDU0 XLON 62 366.40 15:03:51 00030096494TRDU0 XLON 460 366.40 15:03:51 00030096495TRDU0 XLON 946 365.80 15:11:47 00030096528TRDU0 XLON 564 365.80 15:11:47 00030096529TRDU0 XLON 537 365.80 15:23:41 00030096548TRDU0 XLON 44 365.80 15:23:41 00030096549TRDU0 XLON 255 365.20 15:25:53 00030096567TRDU0 XLON 315 365.20 15:25:53 00030096568TRDU0 XLON 36 365.20 15:25:53 00030096569TRDU0 XLON 1,094 365.20 15:25:53 00030096570TRDU0 XLON 439 364.60 15:37:35 00030096618TRDU0 XLON 105 364.60 15:37:35 00030096619TRDU0 XLON 1,087 364.40 15:41:45 00030096623TRDU0 XLON 626 364.80 15:52:10 00030096653TRDU0 XLON 156 364.40 15:52:52 00030096656TRDU0 XLON 387 364.40 15:52:53 00030096657TRDU0 XLON 286 364.40 15:52:53 00030096658TRDU0 XLON 317 364.40 15:56:55 00030096680TRDU0 XLON 643 364.40 15:56:55 00030096681TRDU0 XLON 629 364.20 16:00:01 00030096688TRDU0 XLON 530 364.20 16:00:01 00030096689TRDU0 XLON 82 363.40 16:06:16 00030096768TRDU0 XLON 535 363.40 16:06:16 00030096769TRDU0 XLON 445 363.40 16:06:16 00030096770TRDU0 XLON 134 362.40 16:11:42 00030096787TRDU0 XLON 53 362.40 16:11:42 00030096788TRDU0 XLON 8 362.40 16:11:42 00030096789TRDU0 XLON 64 362.40 16:11:42 00030096790TRDU0 XLON 125 362.40 16:11:42 00030096791TRDU0 XLON 161 362.40 16:11:42 00030096792TRDU0 XLON 11 362.40 16:11:42 00030096793TRDU0 XLON 19 362.40 16:13:53 00030096805TRDU0 XLON 533 362.40 16:13:53 00030096806TRDU0 XLON 83 362.20 16:15:14 00030096824TRDU0 XLON 627 362.60 16:17:07 00030096841TRDU0 XLON 48 362.60 16:17:07 00030096842TRDU0 XLON 153 362.60 16:17:07 00030096843TRDU0 XLON 360 362.60 16:17:07 00030096844TRDU0 XLON 531 362.40 16:20:07 00030096891TRDU0 XLON 287 362.40 16:20:07 00030096892TRDU0 XLON 258 362.40 16:20:07 00030096893TRDU0 XLON 335 362.20 16:20:13 00030096894TRDU0 XLON 144 361.80 16:21:11 00030096902TRDU0 XLON 391 361.80 16:21:12 00030096903TRDU0 XLON 528 361.60 16:22:05 00030096906TRDU0 XLON 281 361.20 16:25:24 00030096915TRDU0 XLON 606 361.20 16:26:01 00030096916TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

