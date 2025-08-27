Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
27.08.25
27.08.25 | 08:15
4,360 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      372.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      361.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      364.9832p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,859,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,186,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 26/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.9832

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1,170              372.00     08:06:45          00030095437TRDU0      XLON 
 
610               364.80     08:23:15          00030095476TRDU0      XLON 
 
664               364.20     08:23:15          00030095477TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                364.20     08:23:15          00030095478TRDU0      XLON 
 
380               364.00     08:39:55          00030095523TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               364.00     08:39:55          00030095524TRDU0      XLON 
 
181               364.00     08:39:55          00030095525TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               361.80     08:59:47          00030095550TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               361.80     08:59:47          00030095551TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               361.60     08:59:47          00030095552TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               361.60     09:21:13          00030095643TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                361.40     09:26:59          00030095660TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,176              361.40     09:26:59          00030095661TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               364.20     09:39:57          00030095678TRDU0      XLON 
 
654               362.80     09:48:07          00030095681TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,121              364.60     10:01:31          00030095705TRDU0      XLON 
 
348               364.20     10:03:10          00030095708TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                364.20     10:03:10          00030095709TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               364.20     10:03:10          00030095710TRDU0      XLON 
 
614               365.40     10:16:42          00030095730TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,335              365.00     10:23:48          00030095740TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               364.00     10:38:05          00030095766TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               364.20     10:49:20          00030095793TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               364.60     10:57:58          00030095851TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,123              363.80     11:00:32          00030095871TRDU0      XLON 
 
400               364.60     11:10:37          00030095900TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                364.60     11:10:37          00030095901TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                364.60     11:10:37          00030095902TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                364.60     11:10:37          00030095903TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                364.60     11:10:37          00030095904TRDU0      XLON 
 
148               364.60     11:10:37          00030095905TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               365.00     11:23:51          00030095921TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               365.00     11:23:51          00030095922TRDU0      XLON 
 
350               365.00     11:23:51          00030095923TRDU0      XLON 
 
593               366.40     11:51:52          00030096018TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               366.40     12:00:56          00030096028TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,188              366.00     12:02:14          00030096037TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               365.20     12:24:56          00030096141TRDU0      XLON 
 
130               365.20     12:24:56          00030096142TRDU0      XLON 
 
433               365.20     12:24:56          00030096143TRDU0      XLON 
 
620               365.60     12:50:24          00030096197TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               367.20     12:58:27          00030096209TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,142              367.00     13:01:46          00030096221TRDU0      XLON 
 
354               367.00     13:01:47          00030096222TRDU0      XLON 
 
619               367.40     13:23:00          00030096249TRDU0      XLON 
 
591               367.60     13:30:08          00030096262TRDU0      XLON 
 
27                368.20     13:37:11          00030096284TRDU0      XLON 
 
351               368.20     13:37:11          00030096285TRDU0      XLON 
 
231               368.20     13:37:11          00030096286TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               368.20     13:44:59          00030096301TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,335              368.20     13:45:57          00030096302TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               367.20     13:54:59          00030096310TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               366.40     14:01:07          00030096321TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               367.60     14:17:02          00030096348TRDU0      XLON 
 
29                367.60     14:17:02          00030096349TRDU0      XLON 
 
675               367.00     14:18:16          00030096354TRDU0      XLON 
 
35                366.80     14:18:16          00030096355TRDU0      XLON 
 
172               366.80     14:18:16          00030096356TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                366.80     14:18:16          00030096357TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                366.80     14:18:16          00030096358TRDU0      XLON 
 
287               366.80     14:18:16          00030096359TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,068              366.40     14:30:08          00030096383TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                366.40     14:30:08          00030096384TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               366.40     14:30:08          00030096385TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               365.60     14:33:21          00030096392TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               365.00     14:44:26          00030096417TRDU0      XLON 
 
151               365.00     14:49:01          00030096433TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                365.00     14:49:01          00030096434TRDU0      XLON 
 
392               365.00     14:49:01          00030096435TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               365.40     14:55:50          00030096451TRDU0      XLON 
 
388               365.40     14:59:42          00030096452TRDU0      XLON 
 
256               366.40     15:03:29          00030096461TRDU0      XLON 
 
112               366.40     15:03:29          00030096462TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                366.40     15:03:29          00030096463TRDU0      XLON 
 
153               366.40     15:03:51          00030096493TRDU0      XLON 
 
62                366.40     15:03:51          00030096494TRDU0      XLON 
 
460               366.40     15:03:51          00030096495TRDU0      XLON 
 
946               365.80     15:11:47          00030096528TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               365.80     15:11:47          00030096529TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               365.80     15:23:41          00030096548TRDU0      XLON 
 
44                365.80     15:23:41          00030096549TRDU0      XLON 
 
255               365.20     15:25:53          00030096567TRDU0      XLON 
 
315               365.20     15:25:53          00030096568TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                365.20     15:25:53          00030096569TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,094              365.20     15:25:53          00030096570TRDU0      XLON 
 
439               364.60     15:37:35          00030096618TRDU0      XLON 
 
105               364.60     15:37:35          00030096619TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,087              364.40     15:41:45          00030096623TRDU0      XLON 
 
626               364.80     15:52:10          00030096653TRDU0      XLON 
 
156               364.40     15:52:52          00030096656TRDU0      XLON 
 
387               364.40     15:52:53          00030096657TRDU0      XLON 
 
286               364.40     15:52:53          00030096658TRDU0      XLON 
 
317               364.40     15:56:55          00030096680TRDU0      XLON 
 
643               364.40     15:56:55          00030096681TRDU0      XLON 
 
629               364.20     16:00:01          00030096688TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               364.20     16:00:01          00030096689TRDU0      XLON 
 
82                363.40     16:06:16          00030096768TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               363.40     16:06:16          00030096769TRDU0      XLON 
 
445               363.40     16:06:16          00030096770TRDU0      XLON 
 
134               362.40     16:11:42          00030096787TRDU0      XLON 
 
53                362.40     16:11:42          00030096788TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                362.40     16:11:42          00030096789TRDU0      XLON 
 
64                362.40     16:11:42          00030096790TRDU0      XLON 
 
125               362.40     16:11:42          00030096791TRDU0      XLON 
 
161               362.40     16:11:42          00030096792TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                362.40     16:11:42          00030096793TRDU0      XLON 
 
19                362.40     16:13:53          00030096805TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               362.40     16:13:53          00030096806TRDU0      XLON 
 
83                362.20     16:15:14          00030096824TRDU0      XLON 
 
627               362.60     16:17:07          00030096841TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                362.60     16:17:07          00030096842TRDU0      XLON 
 
153               362.60     16:17:07          00030096843TRDU0      XLON 
 
360               362.60     16:17:07          00030096844TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               362.40     16:20:07          00030096891TRDU0      XLON 
 
287               362.40     16:20:07          00030096892TRDU0      XLON 
 
258               362.40     16:20:07          00030096893TRDU0      XLON 
 
335               362.20     16:20:13          00030096894TRDU0      XLON 
 
144               361.80     16:21:11          00030096902TRDU0      XLON 
 
391               361.80     16:21:12          00030096903TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               361.60     16:22:05          00030096906TRDU0      XLON 
 
281               361.20     16:25:24          00030096915TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               361.20     16:26:01          00030096916TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  399943 
EQS News ID:  2188990 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2188990&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
