Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
28.08.25 | 08:22
4,320 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
28.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
158 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      364.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      352.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      356.1755p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,909,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,136,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 356.1755

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
223               362.40     08:22:33          00030097203TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               364.20     08:22:46          00030097206TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                363.80     08:23:01          00030097211TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               363.80     08:23:01          00030097212TRDU0      XLON 
 
337               363.40     08:35:54          00030097240TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               363.40     08:35:54          00030097241TRDU0      XLON 
 
111               363.60     08:35:54          00030097242TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,076              363.00     08:41:33          00030097275TRDU0      XLON 
 
77                362.80     08:41:33          00030097276TRDU0      XLON 
 
505               362.80     08:41:33          00030097277TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,170              360.60     08:54:54          00030097321TRDU0      XLON 
 
85                359.00     09:04:13          00030097347TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                359.00     09:04:13          00030097348TRDU0      XLON 
 
440               359.00     09:04:13          00030097349TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,174              359.60     09:18:20          00030097402TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               359.20     09:24:20          00030097414TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,192              358.80     09:43:32          00030097462TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               358.60     09:43:32          00030097463TRDU0      XLON 
 
174               356.60     09:57:11          00030097500TRDU0      XLON 
 
369               356.60     09:57:11          00030097501TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               355.80     10:01:54          00030097534TRDU0      XLON 
 
671               355.60     10:09:02          00030097555TRDU0      XLON 
 
501               356.20     10:31:04          00030097621TRDU0      XLON 
 
123               356.20     10:31:04          00030097622TRDU0      XLON 
 
276               356.60     10:36:47          00030097625TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,253              356.60     10:36:47          00030097626TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               355.20     10:46:03          00030097643TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                356.60     11:07:03          00030097689TRDU0      XLON 
 
122               356.60     11:07:03          00030097690TRDU0      XLON 
 
332               356.60     11:07:03          00030097691TRDU0      XLON 
 
619               356.20     11:09:14          00030097694TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                356.00     11:23:13          00030097712TRDU0      XLON 
 
200               356.00     11:23:13          00030097713TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                356.00     11:23:13          00030097714TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               356.00     11:33:16          00030097722TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               356.00     11:33:16          00030097723TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               355.80     11:33:16          00030097724TRDU0      XLON 
 
506               355.40     11:45:05          00030097749TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               355.80     11:54:19          00030097775TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               355.80     11:54:19          00030097776TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               355.20     12:00:00          00030097793TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               355.00     12:21:00          00030097892TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               355.00     12:21:00          00030097893TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,047              355.00     12:31:42          00030097913TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               354.80     12:37:48          00030097915TRDU0      XLON 
 
68                355.00     12:44:23          00030097941TRDU0      XLON 
 
453               355.00     12:44:23          00030097942TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               356.00     12:59:37          00030097958TRDU0      XLON 
 
590               355.40     13:00:20          00030097960TRDU0      XLON 
 
653               357.40     13:13:00          00030097961TRDU0      XLON 
 
696               357.00     13:18:25          00030097968TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               357.00     13:18:25          00030097969TRDU0      XLON 
 
71                356.80     13:38:13          00030098007TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                356.80     13:38:13          00030098008TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               356.80     13:38:13          00030098009TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               356.60     13:41:35          00030098013TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               356.60     13:41:35          00030098014TRDU0      XLON 
 
890               356.40     13:47:24          00030098039TRDU0      XLON 
 
191               356.40     13:47:24          00030098040TRDU0      XLON 
 
97                355.20     14:05:14          00030098111TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               355.40     14:06:12          00030098112TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,182              355.20     14:06:12          00030098113TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               355.00     14:06:14          00030098114TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               352.40     14:22:11          00030098181TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               352.20     14:22:11          00030098182TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               352.80     14:31:46          00030098313TRDU0      XLON 
 
137               353.20     14:40:03          00030098456TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               353.20     14:40:03          00030098457TRDU0      XLON 
 
375               353.20     14:40:03          00030098458TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               353.60     14:43:33          00030098516TRDU0      XLON 
 
113               354.40     14:46:49          00030098552TRDU0      XLON 
 
109               354.40     14:46:49          00030098553TRDU0      XLON 
 
371               354.40     14:46:49          00030098554TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,266              354.60     14:50:51          00030098597TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               354.60     14:50:51          00030098598TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               354.60     14:50:51          00030098599TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               354.00     14:57:31          00030098691TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,051              355.00     15:04:52          00030098793TRDU0      XLON 
 
59                355.00     15:04:52          00030098794TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               356.60     15:17:43          00030098938TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,015              356.40     15:17:43          00030098939TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               355.80     15:27:01          00030099352TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               355.80     15:27:01          00030099353TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               355.80     15:27:01          00030099354TRDU0      XLON 
 
444               355.00     15:35:47          00030099901TRDU0      XLON 
 
120               355.00     15:35:47          00030099902TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               354.80     15:37:18          00030099942TRDU0      XLON 
 
579               354.20     15:41:46          00030100182TRDU0      XLON 
 
345               353.80     15:48:13          00030100310TRDU0      XLON 
 
195               353.80     15:48:13          00030100311TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               353.00     15:51:20          00030100342TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               352.60     15:51:20          00030100343TRDU0      XLON 
 
247               353.20     15:55:44          00030100405TRDU0      XLON 
 
288               353.20     15:55:44          00030100406TRDU0      XLON 
 
893               352.40     16:01:10          00030100514TRDU0      XLON 
 
146               352.40     16:01:10          00030100515TRDU0      XLON 
 
209               354.40     16:10:37          00030100579TRDU0      XLON 
 
353               354.40     16:10:37          00030100580TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               354.40     16:10:37          00030100581TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               355.00     16:16:28          00030100612TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               355.00     16:16:28          00030100613TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               355.00     16:16:28          00030100614TRDU0      XLON 
 
638               354.60     16:18:42          00030100649TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               354.60     16:26:52          00030100823TRDU0      XLON 
 
950               354.60     16:29:01          00030100842TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  400080 
EQS News ID:  2189652 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2189652&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
