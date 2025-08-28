Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces Group A/S presents Quarterly Financial Report - Q1 2025/26

28.8.2025 11:45:43 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Company Announcement

Company announcement no. 16/2025: Dataproces Group A/S presents Quarterly Financial Report for Q1 2025/26

Dataproces' revenue increased by 17% compared to the same period last year, and ARR on continuing products has increased to DKK 24.6 million in the first quarter of the financial year

Dataproces' CEO Michael Binderup states:

With the report for the first quarter of 2025/26, Dataproces shows stable and continued growth.

The quarter's results are close to the strong financial statements for 2024/25 with continued high customer activity and sales to both existing and new customers.

We have succeeded in retaining all Danish and German customers from the Boelplan acquisition in the spring and are working hard to ensure that our access to the German market will yield more agreements in the coming time.

After a few years with full focus on tight cost management, Dataproces is now in a situation where liquidity is so strong that we can invest in both product development and new markets.

On the product side, there are several news items on the way that we have high expectations for.

The financial balance of the company is healthy and Dataproces is in a strong position with a focus on continued growth through new products, new markets and possible acquisitions.

We are very satisfied with the development that Dataproces is experiencing, and we maintain our expectations for the year, as guided in company announcement no. 5/2025.

Dataproces expectations for 2025/26

ARR growth of 20-35% compared to 2024/25 Revenue of DKK 44 - 50 million . EBITDA of DKK 16 - 20 million . EBIT of DKK 7 - 10 million .



Financial key figures for the period 1 May 2025 - 31 July 2025





DKK THOUSAND Q1

2025/26

(3 months) Q1

2024/25

(3 months)

2024/25

(12 months)

Revenue

9.625

8.215

44.436 - Revenue Software 4.301 4.480 23.780 - Revenue Data analyses og Others 5.324 3.735 20.656 Gross profit 9.421 8.409 43.175

Earnings before depreciations (EBITDA)

2.435

2.897

17.930 Nett Financial expenses 32 -219 -218 Profit for the year 476 648 6.446 Equity 28.340 21.431 27.219 Total Equity and Liabilities/Total assets 47.805 39.163 55.415 Cashflow from operating activities -2.669 -1.298 19.652 Cashflow from investment activities -2.067 -1.761 -9.187 - Investment in tangible assets -29 -53 -461 Cashflow from financing activities 586 51 -110 Key Figures # Software contracts (SaaS) 173 153 171 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) 24.639 17.844 23.807 Solvency (equity/totalt assets) 60% 55% 49%

Statements about the future

This report contains statements about the future - including statements about Dataproces Group A/S' future operating results, financial position, cash flows, business strategy and future objectives. The statements are based on expectations or predictions that management deems reasonable at the time of publication of this report. Statements about the future are associated with risks and uncertainty as well as a number of factors, many of which will be beyond control of the company. This may mean that the actual development and the actual result deviate significantly from the expectations in the report. Without being exhaustive, such factors include general economic and business conditions, including market, competition and supplier conditions, as well as financial and regulatory conditions.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Michael Binderup, CEO, +45 41 91 20 07, mib@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative Software and consulting house, specializing in AI-supported solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!