Freitag, 29.08.2025
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
29.08.25 | 08:14
4,320 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1204,34010:15
Dow Jones News
29.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
   
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      361.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      355.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      359.5400p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,959,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,086,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 359.5400

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1,173              357.40     08:08:22          00030101098TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,140              358.60     08:17:44          00030101203TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               360.40     08:38:11          00030101330TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,076              360.60     08:38:11          00030101329TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               360.40     08:59:52          00030101547TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               360.40     08:59:52          00030101546TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               360.40     08:59:52          00030101545TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,220              361.40     09:18:37          00030101690TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               360.80     09:19:04          00030101691TRDU0      XLON 
 
13                360.80     09:19:04          00030101692TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               359.80     09:25:09          00030101707TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               360.00     09:40:00          00030101766TRDU0      XLON 
 
239               359.80     09:40:02          00030101768TRDU0      XLON 
 
315               359.80     09:40:02          00030101767TRDU0      XLON 
 
296               359.80     09:56:28          00030101869TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               359.80     09:56:28          00030101871TRDU0      XLON 
 
243               359.80     09:56:28          00030101870TRDU0      XLON 
 
338               359.20     10:05:00          00030101893TRDU0      XLON 
 
218               359.20     10:05:00          00030101892TRDU0      XLON 
 
593               359.20     10:17:44          00030101924TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               358.80     10:28:01          00030101988TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               358.60     10:30:17          00030101996TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                358.60     10:30:17          00030101995TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               357.60     10:33:58          00030102010TRDU0      XLON 
 
614               359.20     10:55:11          00030102246TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               358.60     10:59:04          00030102255TRDU0      XLON 
 
62                358.60     10:59:04          00030102257TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                358.60     10:59:04          00030102256TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               358.40     11:01:26          00030102274TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               358.00     11:06:39          00030102324TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               357.40     11:19:56          00030102506TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               357.60     11:19:56          00030102505TRDU0      XLON 
 
370               356.40     11:43:59          00030102657TRDU0      XLON 
 
108               356.40     11:43:59          00030102656TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               356.40     11:53:42          00030102707TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               356.20     11:53:42          00030102708TRDU0      XLON 
 
626               355.80     11:59:25          00030102716TRDU0      XLON 
 
127               355.60     11:59:25          00030102718TRDU0      XLON 
 
401               355.60     11:59:25          00030102717TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               355.60     12:13:24          00030102742TRDU0      XLON 
 
143               358.60     12:29:39          00030102884TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               358.60     12:29:39          00030102883TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                358.60     12:29:39          00030102882TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               359.00     12:29:39          00030102881TRDU0      XLON 
 
378               358.60     12:29:59          00030102885TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                359.80     12:48:23          00030102968TRDU0      XLON 
 
50                359.80     12:48:23          00030102967TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,260              359.80     12:48:23          00030102969TRDU0      XLON 
 
40                360.00     13:11:22          00030103035TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                360.00     13:11:22          00030103034TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                360.00     13:11:22          00030103033TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               360.20     13:12:12          00030103042TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,233              359.80     13:14:30          00030103045TRDU0      XLON 
 
385               360.00     13:29:52          00030103071TRDU0      XLON 
 
361               361.00     13:35:50          00030103150TRDU0      XLON 
 
361               361.00     13:35:50          00030103154TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                361.00     13:35:50          00030103157TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,043              361.00     13:35:50          00030103156TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               361.20     13:49:16          00030103242TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               361.00     13:49:16          00030103243TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               360.80     14:04:46          00030103296TRDU0      XLON 
 
249               361.00     14:10:41          00030103317TRDU0      XLON 
 
294               361.00     14:10:41          00030103316TRDU0      XLON 
 
927               360.20     14:11:17          00030103320TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               360.40     14:11:17          00030103321TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               360.40     14:21:43          00030103350TRDU0      XLON 
 
290               359.60     14:30:37          00030103384TRDU0      XLON 
 
784               359.60     14:30:37          00030103383TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               359.40     14:33:37          00030103426TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               360.20     14:44:07          00030103532TRDU0      XLON 
 
101               359.80     14:47:01          00030103549TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               360.20     14:50:27          00030103565TRDU0      XLON 
 
2,019              360.20     14:50:27          00030103564TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               359.80     14:59:31          00030103584TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,694              360.60     15:09:28          00030103652TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                360.60     15:09:28          00030103651TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               361.00     15:15:45          00030103748TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               360.60     15:16:33          00030103759TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               360.40     15:27:38          00030103839TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               360.40     15:27:38          00030103838TRDU0      XLON 
 
442               360.20     15:32:18          00030103905TRDU0      XLON 
 
169               360.20     15:32:18          00030103904TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,129              360.00     15:37:06          00030103941TRDU0      XLON 
 
276               360.20     15:49:31          00030104078TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                360.20     15:49:31          00030104077TRDU0      XLON 
 
310               360.20     15:49:31          00030104076TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               359.60     15:51:55          00030104090TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               359.60     15:51:55          00030104089TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               359.40     15:51:59          00030104091TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                360.00     16:05:09          00030104303TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                360.00     16:05:09          00030104302TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               360.00     16:05:09          00030104304TRDU0      XLON 
 
579               360.00     16:08:27          00030104322TRDU0      XLON 
 
262               359.60     16:08:55          00030104329TRDU0      XLON 
 
801               359.60     16:08:55          00030104328TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               359.40     16:14:20          00030104354TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,048              360.00     16:16:47          00030104401TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               360.00     16:16:47          00030104400TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               359.40     16:20:06          00030104449TRDU0      XLON 
 
278               359.00     16:27:19          00030104509TRDU0      XLON 
 
98                359.00     16:27:19          00030104508TRDU0      XLON 
 
225               359.00     16:27:19          00030104507TRDU0      XLON 
 
238               359.00     16:29:00          00030104515TRDU0      XLON 
 
392               359.00     16:29:00          00030104514TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  400197 
EQS News ID:  2190290 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2190290&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
