Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 29-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 361.40p Highest price paid per share: 355.60p Lowest price paid per share: 359.5400p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,959,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,086,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 359.5400

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,173 357.40 08:08:22 00030101098TRDU0 XLON 1,140 358.60 08:17:44 00030101203TRDU0 XLON 573 360.40 08:38:11 00030101330TRDU0 XLON 1,076 360.60 08:38:11 00030101329TRDU0 XLON 522 360.40 08:59:52 00030101547TRDU0 XLON 539 360.40 08:59:52 00030101546TRDU0 XLON 519 360.40 08:59:52 00030101545TRDU0 XLON 1,220 361.40 09:18:37 00030101690TRDU0 XLON 522 360.80 09:19:04 00030101691TRDU0 XLON 13 360.80 09:19:04 00030101692TRDU0 XLON 516 359.80 09:25:09 00030101707TRDU0 XLON 547 360.00 09:40:00 00030101766TRDU0 XLON 239 359.80 09:40:02 00030101768TRDU0 XLON 315 359.80 09:40:02 00030101767TRDU0 XLON 296 359.80 09:56:28 00030101869TRDU0 XLON 557 359.80 09:56:28 00030101871TRDU0 XLON 243 359.80 09:56:28 00030101870TRDU0 XLON 338 359.20 10:05:00 00030101893TRDU0 XLON 218 359.20 10:05:00 00030101892TRDU0 XLON 593 359.20 10:17:44 00030101924TRDU0 XLON 549 358.80 10:28:01 00030101988TRDU0 XLON 532 358.60 10:30:17 00030101996TRDU0 XLON 32 358.60 10:30:17 00030101995TRDU0 XLON 576 357.60 10:33:58 00030102010TRDU0 XLON 614 359.20 10:55:11 00030102246TRDU0 XLON 517 358.60 10:59:04 00030102255TRDU0 XLON 62 358.60 10:59:04 00030102257TRDU0 XLON 6 358.60 10:59:04 00030102256TRDU0 XLON 533 358.40 11:01:26 00030102274TRDU0 XLON 524 358.00 11:06:39 00030102324TRDU0 XLON 528 357.40 11:19:56 00030102506TRDU0 XLON 519 357.60 11:19:56 00030102505TRDU0 XLON 370 356.40 11:43:59 00030102657TRDU0 XLON 108 356.40 11:43:59 00030102656TRDU0 XLON 578 356.40 11:53:42 00030102707TRDU0 XLON 538 356.20 11:53:42 00030102708TRDU0 XLON 626 355.80 11:59:25 00030102716TRDU0 XLON 127 355.60 11:59:25 00030102718TRDU0 XLON 401 355.60 11:59:25 00030102717TRDU0 XLON 582 355.60 12:13:24 00030102742TRDU0 XLON 143 358.60 12:29:39 00030102884TRDU0 XLON 521 358.60 12:29:39 00030102883TRDU0 XLON 2 358.60 12:29:39 00030102882TRDU0 XLON 539 359.00 12:29:39 00030102881TRDU0 XLON 378 358.60 12:29:59 00030102885TRDU0 XLON 21 359.80 12:48:23 00030102968TRDU0 XLON 50 359.80 12:48:23 00030102967TRDU0 XLON 1,260 359.80 12:48:23 00030102969TRDU0 XLON 40 360.00 13:11:22 00030103035TRDU0 XLON 18 360.00 13:11:22 00030103034TRDU0 XLON 9 360.00 13:11:22 00030103033TRDU0 XLON 551 360.20 13:12:12 00030103042TRDU0 XLON 1,233 359.80 13:14:30 00030103045TRDU0 XLON 385 360.00 13:29:52 00030103071TRDU0 XLON 361 361.00 13:35:50 00030103150TRDU0 XLON 361 361.00 13:35:50 00030103154TRDU0 XLON 20 361.00 13:35:50 00030103157TRDU0 XLON 1,043 361.00 13:35:50 00030103156TRDU0 XLON 523 361.20 13:49:16 00030103242TRDU0 XLON 580 361.00 13:49:16 00030103243TRDU0 XLON 569 360.80 14:04:46 00030103296TRDU0 XLON 249 361.00 14:10:41 00030103317TRDU0 XLON 294 361.00 14:10:41 00030103316TRDU0 XLON 927 360.20 14:11:17 00030103320TRDU0 XLON 518 360.40 14:11:17 00030103321TRDU0 XLON 527 360.40 14:21:43 00030103350TRDU0 XLON 290 359.60 14:30:37 00030103384TRDU0 XLON 784 359.60 14:30:37 00030103383TRDU0 XLON 571 359.40 14:33:37 00030103426TRDU0 XLON 585 360.20 14:44:07 00030103532TRDU0 XLON 101 359.80 14:47:01 00030103549TRDU0 XLON 522 360.20 14:50:27 00030103565TRDU0 XLON 2,019 360.20 14:50:27 00030103564TRDU0 XLON 540 359.80 14:59:31 00030103584TRDU0 XLON 1,694 360.60 15:09:28 00030103652TRDU0 XLON 12 360.60 15:09:28 00030103651TRDU0 XLON 523 361.00 15:15:45 00030103748TRDU0 XLON 519 360.60 15:16:33 00030103759TRDU0 XLON 538 360.40 15:27:38 00030103839TRDU0 XLON 530 360.40 15:27:38 00030103838TRDU0 XLON 442 360.20 15:32:18 00030103905TRDU0 XLON 169 360.20 15:32:18 00030103904TRDU0 XLON 1,129 360.00 15:37:06 00030103941TRDU0 XLON 276 360.20 15:49:31 00030104078TRDU0 XLON 28 360.20 15:49:31 00030104077TRDU0 XLON 310 360.20 15:49:31 00030104076TRDU0 XLON 546 359.60 15:51:55 00030104090TRDU0 XLON 521 359.60 15:51:55 00030104089TRDU0 XLON 530 359.40 15:51:59 00030104091TRDU0 XLON 3 360.00 16:05:09 00030104303TRDU0 XLON 25 360.00 16:05:09 00030104302TRDU0 XLON 549 360.00 16:05:09 00030104304TRDU0 XLON 579 360.00 16:08:27 00030104322TRDU0 XLON 262 359.60 16:08:55 00030104329TRDU0 XLON 801 359.60 16:08:55 00030104328TRDU0 XLON 555 359.40 16:14:20 00030104354TRDU0 XLON 1,048 360.00 16:16:47 00030104401TRDU0 XLON 599 360.00 16:16:47 00030104400TRDU0 XLON 566 359.40 16:20:06 00030104449TRDU0 XLON 278 359.00 16:27:19 00030104509TRDU0 XLON 98 359.00 16:27:19 00030104508TRDU0 XLON 225 359.00 16:27:19 00030104507TRDU0 XLON 238 359.00 16:29:00 00030104515TRDU0 XLON 392 359.00 16:29:00 00030104514TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

