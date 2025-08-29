Storytel AB: Storytel Group's CFO Peter Messner leaves the company - Jonas Olson appointed acting CFO

Storytel Group (STORY B) and CFO Peter Messner have agreed that Messner will leave his position, which he has held since June 2023.

Jonas Olson, Head of Finance at Storytel Group since 2023, has been appointed acting CFO. The recruitment process to identify a permanent replacement has been initiated.

"On behalf of Storytel Group, I would like to thank Peter Messner for his dedicated efforts during the company's transformation and journey towards profitable growth. Peter has been a valued leader and colleague and we wish him the best of luck in his future assignments," says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO of Storytel Group.

"I am immensely proud of what Storytel Group achieved in recent years and grateful for having been part of such a fantastic company with its talented, passionate colleagues. I wish the company and the team all the best for the future", says Peter Messner.

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.



Storytel Group operates in two business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The streaming service is one of the largest audiobook and e-book services, offering more than 1.6 million titles, in over 40 languages to more than 2.5 million subscribers. Through the Publishing unit, we deliver high-quality stories from acclaimed authors across numerous genres via renowned publishing houses such as Bokfabriken, Gummerus, Lind & Co, Norstedts Publishing Group, People's and Storyside. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.