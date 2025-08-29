Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14ZN9 | ISIN: SE0007439443 | Ticker-Symbol: DST
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 09:54
7,245 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORYTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORYTEL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1607,19010:48
7,1607,19010:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Storytel AB: Storytel Group's CFO Peter Messner leaves the company - Jonas Olson appointed acting CFO

Storytel Group (STORY B) and CFO Peter Messner have agreed that Messner will leave his position, which he has held since June 2023.

Jonas Olson, Head of Finance at Storytel Group since 2023, has been appointed acting CFO. The recruitment process to identify a permanent replacement has been initiated.

"On behalf of Storytel Group, I would like to thank Peter Messner for his dedicated efforts during the company's transformation and journey towards profitable growth. Peter has been a valued leader and colleague and we wish him the best of luck in his future assignments," says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO of Storytel Group.

"I am immensely proud of what Storytel Group achieved in recent years and grateful for having been part of such a fantastic company with its talented, passionate colleagues. I wish the company and the team all the best for the future", says Peter Messner.

Certified adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:
Niklas Alm, Interim Head of Investor Relations, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 70 824 40 88
Email: niklas.alm@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 735 33 17 70
Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel Group
We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group operates in two business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The streaming service is one of the largest audiobook and e-book services, offering more than 1.6 million titles, in over 40 languages to more than 2.5 million subscribers. Through the Publishing unit, we deliver high-quality stories from acclaimed authors across numerous genres via renowned publishing houses such as Bokfabriken, Gummerus, Lind & Co, Norstedts Publishing Group, People's and Storyside. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.