AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia's interim report, July 2024 - June 2025

Fourth quarter (April - June 2025)

Net sales increased by 5,4 percent and amounted to SEK 5,118 million (4,856). Organic growth, including bolt-on acquisitions, was 5.6 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 578 million (532).

Adjusted operating profit, adjusted for items affecting comparability and effects of IFRS 16, amounted to SEK 467 million (415). Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -13 million (0).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 321 million (249).

Diluted earnings per share was SEK 3.24 (2.46). Adjusted for IFRS 16, diluted earnings per share was SEK 3.43 (2.73).

The average number of children and students in preschool, compulsory school, and upper secondary school during the fourth quarter was 113,530 (109,510), representing an increase of 3.7 percent.

AcadeMedia has signed two new loan agreements. Refinancing of existing loans, SEK 1,660 million, and a short-term loan, SEK 500 million. The new loan agreements will support AcadeMedia's international growth strategy. See page 7 for more information.

The results presented in this report are in line with the preliminary results published 18 July 2025.

Full year summary (July 2024 - June 2025)

Net sales increased by 9.7 percent to SEK 19,021 million (17,332). Organic growth, including bolt-on acquisitions, was 5.8 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 1,752 million (1,490).

Adjusted operating profit, adjusted for items affecting comparability and effects of IFRS 16, amounted to SEK 1,281 million (1,097). Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -27 million (-17).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 821 million (632).

Diluted earnings per share was SEK 8.14 (6.06). Adjusted for IFRS 16, diluted earnings per share was SEK 9.00 (7.09).

The average number of children and students in preschool, compulsory school, and upper secondary school during the year was 111,290 (103,994), representing an increase of 7.0 percent.

The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.25 (1.75) per share and intends to propose a voluntary share redemption or buyback program.

Comments from CEO Marcus Strömberg

"Quality is our compass - in a changing landscape across the whole of Northern Europe."

This was another year of strength and stability, quality-wise and financially. All our segments have shown improvement compared to the preceding year. In particular, our international operations continue to improve. Thanks to our strong financial position and a number of potential international acquisition targets, we are poised to maintain strong growth. AcadeMedia has grown into Europe's largest education providers.

AcadeMedia's strategy of diversifying operations across multiple countries through strong, high-profile brands strengthens our resilience and ensures long-term stability. The international business and the Adult Education Segment together now represent approximately 40 percent of AcadeMedia's sales, and we are well on the way to our target of 50 percent. During the year, we strengthened our platforms in Germany and the Netherlands with acquisitions. We now plan to continue to develop our business through both acquisitions and organic growth.

We end 2024/25 with a sense of pride in the work that our people have put in. We have never done so much for so many. Today, we are Europe's largest education provider.

Profitable growth, both in the quarter and over the full year

All segments developed in a positive way, both in the fourth quarter and for the full year. Growth in number of students remained solid, and we maintained or improved margins thanks to initiatives and investments made earlier. Our international business continues to perform well, with an increase in the number of children, and higher margins. Our Adult Education Segment has again shown profitable growth and is currently above our 9-11 percent margin target for the segment. The segment is an important contributor to profit for the quarter and the year.

Overall, adjusted EBIT in the fourth quarter increased by 12.5 percent compared to the previous year, to SEK 467 million (415). The margin was 9.1 percent (8.5). Adjusted EBIT for the full year increased by 16.8 percent to SEK 1,281 million (1,097).

Through innovation, we have grown in regions with weak demographics

To sum up, the past financial year was one in which we managed to achieve growth, even in geographic regions where the demographics are against us. We now have more than 110,000 children and students at our preschools and schools. In Sweden, preschools have worked in a dedicated and creative way on strengthening their value proposition in a tough demographic environment - for example, by offering swimming lessons, road safety lessons, reading and libraries. These activities give children important skills to grow as a person, to feel good, and to succeed in school. Initiatives such as open preschool, locally known as MiniPyss, targeted at parents on parental leave establish early contact with parents before it is time for them to choose a preschool. These initiatives have made our preschools more attractive and, as a result, the number of children in our Swedish preschools has increased compared to the previous year.

Our preliminary student numbers for 2025/26 point to stable demand across the Group with an average growth of approximately 3 percent to about 112,500 (109,281) children and students within our three segments. Suggesting that our focus on quality and clear pedagogical profiles is paying off.

Strategic objectives and international expansion

The Board's strategic objective - that operations outside Swedish schools should represent 50 percent of the Group's sales has guided us during the year. We have taken important steps towards this goal, including the acquisition of YES! pre-school group in the Netherlands, and new schools in Germany. The number of children and students in our international operation increased by 8.4 percent compared to the same period last year - from 27,264 to 29,563 - a major step towards our international growth target.

Expansion is a means to an end, not an end itself, it is a way to create long-term stability, and to scale up the quality model we stand for.

Quality initiatives - reading, teacher certification and confidence in the future

Quality is our main driver. During the year, we continued to invest in the core elements of education - with a particular focus on the early school years. We are already seeing that our efforts are bearing fruit and that our Year 1 students are doing better in reading. Over the past three years, literacy has increased by ten percentage points, and in June this year, 90 percent of all our children who finished Year 1 could read. At the same time, the number of certified teachers has increased at all school levels, enhancing both the quality of teaching and the work environment. In our compulsory schools, the proportion of certified teachers with a qualification in the subject they teach increased to 70.3 percent (66.9). In upper secondary schools, the proportion was 79.7 percent (78.2.

Political inquiries

There are a number of school related inquiries in progress in Sweden. Including school voucher funding, a new law on independent schools, and transparency. The extent to which the inquires will be implemented is difficult to assess, with some proposals having a positive impact, and others a negative one.

To strengthen our position, we continue to focus on what truly matters - our ongoing work to continuously improve quality. The different providers, municipal and independent, have more in common than what separates them. It is also important to emphasize that we make each other better.

Moving forward - together

The financial year comes to an end with several important initiatives for the future. We look forward to a new Campus in Falun with the focus on Sports - Campus Hagströmska. This initiative strengthens our presence in the region and builds on the success already achieved by our Falun unit. Campus Hagströmska will be a meeting place where sport and education work together to give students the tools to achieve their full potential, both on and off the pitch. By combining academic quality with sporting development, we are continuing to shape the future of education with local roots.

During the year, I have also witnessed some fantastic student achievements. I would like to highlight two of them - students from ProCivitas in Helsingborg won the Swedish Research Championships and the AcadeMedia Future Prize was awarded to a student who has made outstanding contributions and is now studying at Stanford University.

We are well equipped to meet the future. Our mission - to give people the tools to shape their future - is more relevant than ever. I would like to extend my most sincere thanks to all 23,500 colleagues in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the UK. Your work makes a difference - every day, for every individual. Together we are building the future of education.

Marcus Strömberg

President and CEO

AcadeMedia AB (publ)

About AcadeMedia

AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 23,500 employees at our 900 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 213,500 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe ´s largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland and UK. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long-term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se .

