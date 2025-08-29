Vilkyskiu Pienine: VILVI Group unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months of 2025

According to unaudited data, VILVI Group's consolidated sales revenue for the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 142.9 million - 22.0% increase compared to the same period of 2024 (consolidated sales revenue in the first six months of 2024 amounted to EUR 117.1 million).

The consolidated net profit for the first half of 2025 totaled EUR 8.8 million, whereas in the same period of 2024 it amounted to EUR 10.5 million.

The interim unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months of 2025, together with the presentation of results are enclosed:

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/263e489c-ff03-41b3-866d-1962e28a3caf

