Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 08:03
9,760 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,00010,30010:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 08:48 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vilkyskiu Pienine: VILVI Group unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months of 2025

According to unaudited data, VILVI Group's consolidated sales revenue for the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 142.9 million - 22.0% increase compared to the same period of 2024 (consolidated sales revenue in the first six months of 2024 amounted to EUR 117.1 million).
The consolidated net profit for the first half of 2025 totaled EUR 8.8 million, whereas in the same period of 2024 it amounted to EUR 10.5 million.
The interim unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months of 2025, together with the presentation of results are enclosed:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/263e489c-ff03-41b3-866d-1962e28a3caf

Vilija Milaseviciute
Director of Economics and
FinancePhone: +370 441 55 102


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.