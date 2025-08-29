Enersize Oyj: Enersize secures bridge financing from main investors

Enersize has secured bridge financing of between SEK 3 and 4.5 million from a consortium of the company's main investors. The terms of the bridge financing have been assessed by the Board of Directors as being in line with market conditions. The financing strengthens the company's liquidity and provides increased flexibility for continued market development, investor relations, and the evaluation of strategic partnerships.

The Board of Directors and management of Enersize Oyj have in recent months developed a long-term strategic plan aimed at accelerating the company's growth through targeted acquisitions. The plan is intended to strengthen Enersize's market position, broaden the customer offering, highlight underlying values in the company that are not reflected in today's share price, and create long-term shareholder value. The company sees a clear consolidation trend in its market and considers this to be the right step to meet future demands and drive development into new markets and business opportunities.

- "We see major opportunities in the market and have identified a number of potential acquisitions that could complement our existing operations both geographically and in terms of competence. This financing allows us to maintain momentum, and I am grateful for the continued confidence from our main investors, it makes a real difference," says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

As part of the agreement, the lenders will receive warrants linked to the loan. Upon full exercise, the warrant program could provide the company with a significant capital injection in the coming years

