Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
WKN: A2DQ1V | ISIN: FI4000233317 | Ticker-Symbol: 9H0
29.08.25 | 08:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 17:35 Uhr
47 Leser
Enersize Oyj: Enersize secures bridge financing from main investors

Enersize has secured bridge financing of between SEK 3 and 4.5 million from a consortium of the company's main investors. The terms of the bridge financing have been assessed by the Board of Directors as being in line with market conditions. The financing strengthens the company's liquidity and provides increased flexibility for continued market development, investor relations, and the evaluation of strategic partnerships.

The Board of Directors and management of Enersize Oyj have in recent months developed a long-term strategic plan aimed at accelerating the company's growth through targeted acquisitions. The plan is intended to strengthen Enersize's market position, broaden the customer offering, highlight underlying values in the company that are not reflected in today's share price, and create long-term shareholder value. The company sees a clear consolidation trend in its market and considers this to be the right step to meet future demands and drive development into new markets and business opportunities.

- "We see major opportunities in the market and have identified a number of potential acquisitions that could complement our existing operations both geographically and in terms of competence. This financing allows us to maintain momentum, and I am grateful for the continued confidence from our main investors, it makes a real difference," says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

As part of the agreement, the lenders will receive warrants linked to the loan. Upon full exercise, the warrant program could provide the company with a significant capital injection in the coming years

.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO
E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors
E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.
The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.

For more information, visit https://enersize.com

Certified Adviser: Bergs Securities AB

This information is information that Enersize is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-29 17:32 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
