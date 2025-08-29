Enersize Oyj: Enersize Publishes Interim Report for the First Half of 2025

INTERIM SUMMARY H1 2025

References to "the Company" or "Enersize" mean Enersize Oyj with Finnish business ID 2317518-8, Enersize Advanced Research AB with Swedish business ID 559133-6846, or collectively the Enersize Group. References to "First North" mean Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

April - June 2025

Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR 56,159 (81,903).

Operating result (EBIT) for the second quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR -256,790 (-276,237).

Result before appropriations and taxes for the second quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR -504,340 (-493,533).

Average number of employees during the second quarter of 2025 was 2.0 (2.0).

January - June 2025

Net sales for the period amounted to EUR 125,924 (201,291).

Operating result (EBIT) for the period amounted to EUR -514,349 (-527,362).

Result before appropriations and taxes for the period amounted to EUR -773,387 (-759,238).

Average number of employees during the period was 2.0 (2.0).

Significant Events During H1 2025

First Quarter

The Board of Directors appointed Fredrik Arrigucci as new CEO, effective no later than May 1.

New order from Oatly Sweden Operations & Supply AB - Phase 2. Initial value of approximately SEK 160,000 (equivalent to about EUR 14,000).

Second Quarter

The Board of Directors of Enersize proposed a rights issue of up to approximately SEK 12 million (equivalent to about EUR 1.1 million) and entered into a bridge loan.

Change of Certified Adviser to Bergs Securities AB.

Newsletter published to strengthen communication with shareholders.

Enersize demonstrates strong savings potential with a leading food producer in the cereals segment.

Enersize expands its offering - now also providing risk analyses for increased safety and regulatory compliance.

Enersize participates in live-recorded podcast at the Industrial Trade Fairs in Malmö.

Strong results from concluded profit-sharing agreement.

New order for energy efficiency measures within the food industry.

Enersize, together with Jernbro, qualified in Sysav's major compressed air initiative.

Energy analysis in focus as a Swedish industrial company invests in efficiency and sustainability together with Enersize.

Outcome of rights issue announced - SEK 8.3 million raised, before set-offs of bridge loans and other claims on the Company and before deduction of issue costs.

Significant Events After the Reporting Period

Full activity during the industrial summer holiday - Enersize repairs leaks and delivers results.

Enersize receives assignment from Textilia Malmö.

Key Group Figures (see definitions on page 16)

EUR Q2 2025 Q2 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 FY 2024 Net sales 56,159 81,903 125,924 201,291 309,432 Gross margin, % 83 84 88 91 88 Operating result (EBIT) -256,790 -276,237 -514,349 -527,362 -1,143,311 Operating margin, % Neg. Neg. Neg. Neg. Neg. Result before tax -504,340 -493,533 -773,387 -759,238 -1,381,217 Profit margin Neg. Neg. Neg. Neg. Neg. Earnings per share -0.0001 -0.0001 -0.0001 -0.0002 -0.0004 Number of shares 3,863,244,663 3,863,244,663 3,863,244,663 3,863,244,663 3,863,244,663 Average number of shares 3,863,244,663 2,797,522,033 3,863,244,663 2,702,512,033 2,702,512,033 Equity ratio, % 43.5 79.7 43.5 79.7 47.6 Balance sheet total 604,979 1,148,189 604,979 1,148,189 607,313 Cash flow from operations -502,067 -533,551 -673,255 -764,315 -1,128,285 Average number of employees 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0

CEO'S STATEMENT - FREDRIK ARRIGUCCI

When I assumed the role of CEO in early May, my mandate was clear: to drive the business forward, increase our market presence, and raise our ambitions. I have now served for two months of the first half-year - and although change takes time, we are already beginning to see signs of increased activity and movement in the right direction.

Sales in our industry for the type of solutions we provide are often characterized by long processes. It is not unusual for it to take up to a year from first contact to closing a deal - particularly when it comes to energy efficiency and operational optimization in critical systems. Against this background, it is encouraging to note that during the second quarter we have seen a clear upswing in sales activity, customer dialogues, and actual deliveries.

During the spring, we carried out extensive work to sharpen our offering, refine our communication, and act more proactively in our market outreach. We have booked more meetings than in any single month over the past year, secured new customers, and strengthened our presence in industries where both energy efficiency and operational reliability are high on the agenda.

Even though sales figures so far this year are stable rather than growing, the activity level is an important indicator. Our experience shows that it is through long-term and systematic market development that we create value - both for our customers and for our shareholders.

We now look ahead to an autumn where we will continue to step up the pace. We have a platform that works, a methodology that delivers, and a market where the need is greater than ever. Now is the time for our efforts to bear fruit.

Thank you for your trust and commitment - and for following our journey.

Best regards,

Fredrik Arrigucci

CEO, Enersize

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



For more information, visit https://enersize.com



Certified Adviser: Bergs Securities AB

This information is information that Enersize is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-29 17:30 CEST.