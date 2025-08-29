New to The Street T.V. Broadcasting on Bloomberg Saturday Aug 30th. The episode features TON Strategy Company, Laser Photonics, Sullivan & Cromwell Senior M&A Partner Frank Aquila, and Mercurity Fintech

Sponsored TV commercials by NRx Pharma (NASDAQ:NRXP), Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR), ACURX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP), and Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM).

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / New to The Streets, one of the nation's longest-running financial media platforms, today announced the broadcast of Episode 684 on Bloomberg Television, airing Saturday, August 30, 2025, 630 PM EST as sponsored programming.

This latest installment highlights a diverse lineup of industry leaders and innovators, including:

TON Strategy Company (NASDAQ:VERB) - providing deep insights into corporate strategy and growth.

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) - unveiling advancements in cutting-edge photonics and industrial applications.

Frank Aquila , Senior M&A Partner at Sullivan & Cromwell , delivering expert commentary on global dealmaking trends.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) - exploring the future of digital finance and blockchain innovation.

The episode is further supported by sponsored television commercials from:

NRx Pharma (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) The Focus Factor company

ACURX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM)

"Episode 684 demonstrates our commitment to delivering compelling stories of strategy, innovation, and leadership," said Vince Caruso, CEO and Co-Founder of New to The Street. "By combining Bloomberg's reach with our unique platform, we continue to give public companies, thought leaders, and investors direct access to meaningful conversations that matter."

About New to The Streets

Founded in 2009, New to The Streets is a premier financial media brand known for delivering predictable, guaranteed media exposure across television, digital, and social platforms. With over 3.35 million YouTube subscribers, broadcasts as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, and one of the most iconic billboard presences in Times Square, the brand has become a trusted platform for CEOs, executives, and innovators to share their stories.

Each week, New to The Streets combines long-form television interviews, national TV commercials, earned media placements, and digital amplification to deliver unmatched visibility. Over 600 shows have been produced, featuring leaders from industries ranging from biotech and fintech to energy, retail, and sustainability.

For more information, visit: www.NewToTheStreet.com

Media Contact: Monica Brennan, Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-t.v.-broadcasting-on-bloomberg-saturday-aug-30th.-the-episod-1067102