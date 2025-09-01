Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
01.09.2025
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
   
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      362.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      355.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      358.3939p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,009,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,036,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.3939

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1,008              362.20     08:17:17          00030104748TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,044              362.20     08:17:17          00030104747TRDU0      XLON 
 
240               362.40     08:25:39          00030104775TRDU0      XLON 
 
304               362.40     08:25:39          00030104776TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               362.20     08:25:39          00030104777TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               361.80     08:28:58          00030104781TRDU0      XLON 
 
84                361.80     08:28:58          00030104782TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               361.20     08:41:33          00030104823TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               360.80     08:41:33          00030104824TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               361.00     08:49:44          00030104850TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               360.40     08:56:58          00030104881TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                361.00     09:10:40          00030104958TRDU0      XLON 
 
499               361.00     09:10:40          00030104959TRDU0      XLON 
 
623               360.60     09:10:40          00030104960TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               360.40     09:10:40          00030104961TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               360.20     09:10:40          00030104962TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               359.80     09:27:47          00030105040TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               360.20     09:40:58          00030105115TRDU0      XLON 
 
173               359.80     09:40:58          00030105116TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                359.80     09:40:58          00030105117TRDU0      XLON 
 
358               359.80     09:40:58          00030105118TRDU0      XLON 
 
462               359.00     09:41:46          00030105119TRDU0      XLON 
 
75                359.00     09:41:46          00030105120TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               358.20     09:53:31          00030105165TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               358.20     10:04:02          00030105216TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,069              359.00     10:15:54          00030105277TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               358.40     10:18:17          00030105278TRDU0      XLON 
 
64                357.40     10:43:26          00030105345TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                357.40     10:43:26          00030105346TRDU0      XLON 
 
122               357.40     10:43:26          00030105347TRDU0      XLON 
 
360               357.40     10:43:26          00030105348TRDU0      XLON 
 
87                357.40     10:52:17          00030105368TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               357.40     10:53:13          00030105369TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               357.60     10:58:39          00030105389TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               357.40     10:58:39          00030105390TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                358.40     11:18:08          00030105455TRDU0      XLON 
 
13                358.40     11:18:08          00030105456TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                358.40     11:18:08          00030105457TRDU0      XLON 
 
34                358.80     11:18:50          00030105458TRDU0      XLON 
 
240               358.80     11:18:50          00030105459TRDU0      XLON 
 
349               358.80     11:18:50          00030105460TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               359.60     11:27:14          00030105493TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               359.40     11:27:14          00030105494TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               360.00     11:32:58          00030105523TRDU0      XLON 
 
267               360.40     11:45:52          00030105551TRDU0      XLON 
 
311               360.40     11:45:52          00030105552TRDU0      XLON 
 
118               360.40     11:45:52          00030105553TRDU0      XLON 
 
445               360.40     11:45:52          00030105554TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               359.60     12:16:02          00030105647TRDU0      XLON 
 
249               359.60     12:25:08          00030105691TRDU0      XLON 
 
302               359.60     12:25:08          00030105692TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               360.40     12:35:33          00030105730TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               359.80     12:36:50          00030105738TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               359.80     12:36:50          00030105739TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               358.80     12:46:00          00030105872TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               357.60     12:51:25          00030105914TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               356.80     12:59:35          00030105937TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               357.00     13:19:36          00030106012TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               356.80     13:19:36          00030106013TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               356.40     13:24:28          00030106042TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                357.00     13:40:04          00030106111TRDU0      XLON 
 
329               357.00     13:40:04          00030106112TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               357.00     13:40:04          00030106113TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,113              356.40     13:42:04          00030106126TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               355.80     13:42:04          00030106127TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                357.20     14:03:23          00030106243TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                357.20     14:03:23          00030106244TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                357.20     14:03:23          00030106245TRDU0      XLON 
 
178               357.20     14:03:56          00030106251TRDU0      XLON 
 
54                357.20     14:03:56          00030106252TRDU0      XLON 
 
329               357.20     14:06:31          00030106264TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                357.20     14:06:31          00030106265TRDU0      XLON 
 
178               357.20     14:06:31          00030106266TRDU0      XLON 
 
251               357.60     14:12:03          00030106283TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                357.60     14:12:03          00030106284TRDU0      XLON 
 
34                357.60     14:12:03          00030106285TRDU0      XLON 
 
270               357.60     14:12:03          00030106286TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                357.60     14:17:38          00030106308TRDU0      XLON 
 
329               357.60     14:17:38          00030106309TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               357.60     14:20:55          00030106353TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                357.80     14:27:38          00030106406TRDU0      XLON 
 
483               358.40     14:30:17          00030106424TRDU0      XLON 
 
82                358.40     14:31:39          00030106436TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               358.40     14:31:40          00030106437TRDU0      XLON 
 
501               358.40     14:31:40          00030106438TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                358.40     14:31:40          00030106439TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               358.40     14:31:40          00030106440TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               358.20     14:31:40          00030106441TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               358.20     14:31:40          00030106442TRDU0      XLON 
 
337               358.60     14:44:58          00030106498TRDU0      XLON 
 
758               358.60     14:44:58          00030106499TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               357.60     14:46:22          00030106518TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               355.80     14:56:42          00030106601TRDU0      XLON 
 
602               356.40     15:04:08          00030106622TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               356.40     15:04:08          00030106623TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               355.60     15:06:35          00030106634TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               356.00     15:06:36          00030106635TRDU0      XLON 
 
37                355.60     15:11:17          00030106646TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                355.60     15:11:17          00030106647TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                355.60     15:11:17          00030106648TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               355.40     15:11:33          00030106649TRDU0      XLON 
 
604               355.60     15:24:48          00030106716TRDU0      XLON 
 
117               355.40     15:29:05          00030106723TRDU0      XLON 
 
126               355.40     15:29:05          00030106724TRDU0      XLON 
 
49                355.40     15:29:05          00030106725TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               355.60     15:31:31          00030106730TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               356.40     15:35:52          00030106761TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               356.20     15:35:52          00030106762TRDU0      XLON 
 
420               357.20     15:43:21          00030106780TRDU0      XLON 
 
82                357.20     15:44:52          00030106782TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,024              357.20     15:44:52          00030106783TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               357.20     15:44:52          00030106784TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               357.40     15:57:21          00030106830TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               357.40     15:57:21          00030106831TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               357.40     15:57:21          00030106832TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               358.20     16:08:26          00030106861TRDU0      XLON 
 
417               357.80     16:10:01          00030106862TRDU0      XLON 
 
103               357.80     16:10:13          00030106863TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,655              357.80     16:10:13          00030106864TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               357.60     16:15:06          00030106875TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               357.40     16:18:28          00030106901TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               357.20     16:21:43          00030106923TRDU0      XLON 
 
652               357.20     16:21:43          00030106924TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               357.80     16:29:50          00030107021TRDU0      XLON 
 
90                357.80     16:29:50          00030107022TRDU0      XLON 
 
177               357.80     16:29:50          00030107023TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  400368 
EQS News ID:  2190978 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2190978&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
