Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 01-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 362.40p Highest price paid per share: 355.40p Lowest price paid per share: 358.3939p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,009,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,036,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.3939

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,008 362.20 08:17:17 00030104748TRDU0 XLON 1,044 362.20 08:17:17 00030104747TRDU0 XLON 240 362.40 08:25:39 00030104775TRDU0 XLON 304 362.40 08:25:39 00030104776TRDU0 XLON 535 362.20 08:25:39 00030104777TRDU0 XLON 508 361.80 08:28:58 00030104781TRDU0 XLON 84 361.80 08:28:58 00030104782TRDU0 XLON 556 361.20 08:41:33 00030104823TRDU0 XLON 548 360.80 08:41:33 00030104824TRDU0 XLON 539 361.00 08:49:44 00030104850TRDU0 XLON 543 360.40 08:56:58 00030104881TRDU0 XLON 22 361.00 09:10:40 00030104958TRDU0 XLON 499 361.00 09:10:40 00030104959TRDU0 XLON 623 360.60 09:10:40 00030104960TRDU0 XLON 541 360.40 09:10:40 00030104961TRDU0 XLON 560 360.20 09:10:40 00030104962TRDU0 XLON 607 359.80 09:27:47 00030105040TRDU0 XLON 546 360.20 09:40:58 00030105115TRDU0 XLON 173 359.80 09:40:58 00030105116TRDU0 XLON 17 359.80 09:40:58 00030105117TRDU0 XLON 358 359.80 09:40:58 00030105118TRDU0 XLON 462 359.00 09:41:46 00030105119TRDU0 XLON 75 359.00 09:41:46 00030105120TRDU0 XLON 569 358.20 09:53:31 00030105165TRDU0 XLON 585 358.20 10:04:02 00030105216TRDU0 XLON 1,069 359.00 10:15:54 00030105277TRDU0 XLON 535 358.40 10:18:17 00030105278TRDU0 XLON 64 357.40 10:43:26 00030105345TRDU0 XLON 36 357.40 10:43:26 00030105346TRDU0 XLON 122 357.40 10:43:26 00030105347TRDU0 XLON 360 357.40 10:43:26 00030105348TRDU0 XLON 87 357.40 10:52:17 00030105368TRDU0 XLON 541 357.40 10:53:13 00030105369TRDU0 XLON 553 357.60 10:58:39 00030105389TRDU0 XLON 550 357.40 10:58:39 00030105390TRDU0 XLON 21 358.40 11:18:08 00030105455TRDU0 XLON 13 358.40 11:18:08 00030105456TRDU0 XLON 2 358.40 11:18:08 00030105457TRDU0 XLON 34 358.80 11:18:50 00030105458TRDU0 XLON 240 358.80 11:18:50 00030105459TRDU0 XLON 349 358.80 11:18:50 00030105460TRDU0 XLON 551 359.60 11:27:14 00030105493TRDU0 XLON 601 359.40 11:27:14 00030105494TRDU0 XLON 603 360.00 11:32:58 00030105523TRDU0 XLON 267 360.40 11:45:52 00030105551TRDU0 XLON 311 360.40 11:45:52 00030105552TRDU0 XLON 118 360.40 11:45:52 00030105553TRDU0 XLON 445 360.40 11:45:52 00030105554TRDU0 XLON 572 359.60 12:16:02 00030105647TRDU0 XLON 249 359.60 12:25:08 00030105691TRDU0 XLON 302 359.60 12:25:08 00030105692TRDU0 XLON 516 360.40 12:35:33 00030105730TRDU0 XLON 539 359.80 12:36:50 00030105738TRDU0 XLON 567 359.80 12:36:50 00030105739TRDU0 XLON 578 358.80 12:46:00 00030105872TRDU0 XLON 542 357.60 12:51:25 00030105914TRDU0 XLON 575 356.80 12:59:35 00030105937TRDU0 XLON 545 357.00 13:19:36 00030106012TRDU0 XLON 564 356.80 13:19:36 00030106013TRDU0 XLON 577 356.40 13:24:28 00030106042TRDU0 XLON 23 357.00 13:40:04 00030106111TRDU0 XLON 329 357.00 13:40:04 00030106112TRDU0 XLON 100 357.00 13:40:04 00030106113TRDU0 XLON 1,113 356.40 13:42:04 00030106126TRDU0 XLON 554 355.80 13:42:04 00030106127TRDU0 XLON 15 357.20 14:03:23 00030106243TRDU0 XLON 26 357.20 14:03:23 00030106244TRDU0 XLON 20 357.20 14:03:23 00030106245TRDU0 XLON 178 357.20 14:03:56 00030106251TRDU0 XLON 54 357.20 14:03:56 00030106252TRDU0 XLON 329 357.20 14:06:31 00030106264TRDU0 XLON 23 357.20 14:06:31 00030106265TRDU0 XLON 178 357.20 14:06:31 00030106266TRDU0 XLON 251 357.60 14:12:03 00030106283TRDU0 XLON 15 357.60 14:12:03 00030106284TRDU0 XLON 34 357.60 14:12:03 00030106285TRDU0 XLON 270 357.60 14:12:03 00030106286TRDU0 XLON 6 357.60 14:17:38 00030106308TRDU0 XLON 329 357.60 14:17:38 00030106309TRDU0 XLON 532 357.60 14:20:55 00030106353TRDU0 XLON 7 357.80 14:27:38 00030106406TRDU0 XLON 483 358.40 14:30:17 00030106424TRDU0 XLON 82 358.40 14:31:39 00030106436TRDU0 XLON 565 358.40 14:31:40 00030106437TRDU0 XLON 501 358.40 14:31:40 00030106438TRDU0 XLON 15 358.40 14:31:40 00030106439TRDU0 XLON 515 358.40 14:31:40 00030106440TRDU0 XLON 515 358.20 14:31:40 00030106441TRDU0 XLON 515 358.20 14:31:40 00030106442TRDU0 XLON 337 358.60 14:44:58 00030106498TRDU0 XLON 758 358.60 14:44:58 00030106499TRDU0 XLON 540 357.60 14:46:22 00030106518TRDU0 XLON 595 355.80 14:56:42 00030106601TRDU0 XLON 602 356.40 15:04:08 00030106622TRDU0 XLON 575 356.40 15:04:08 00030106623TRDU0 XLON 575 355.60 15:06:35 00030106634TRDU0 XLON 537 356.00 15:06:36 00030106635TRDU0 XLON 37 355.60 15:11:17 00030106646TRDU0 XLON 3 355.60 15:11:17 00030106647TRDU0 XLON 18 355.60 15:11:17 00030106648TRDU0 XLON 536 355.40 15:11:33 00030106649TRDU0 XLON 604 355.60 15:24:48 00030106716TRDU0 XLON 117 355.40 15:29:05 00030106723TRDU0 XLON 126 355.40 15:29:05 00030106724TRDU0 XLON 49 355.40 15:29:05 00030106725TRDU0 XLON 526 355.60 15:31:31 00030106730TRDU0 XLON 561 356.40 15:35:52 00030106761TRDU0 XLON 575 356.20 15:35:52 00030106762TRDU0 XLON 420 357.20 15:43:21 00030106780TRDU0 XLON 82 357.20 15:44:52 00030106782TRDU0 XLON 1,024 357.20 15:44:52 00030106783TRDU0 XLON 544 357.20 15:44:52 00030106784TRDU0 XLON 544 357.40 15:57:21 00030106830TRDU0 XLON 540 357.40 15:57:21 00030106831TRDU0 XLON 549 357.40 15:57:21 00030106832TRDU0 XLON 552 358.20 16:08:26 00030106861TRDU0 XLON 417 357.80 16:10:01 00030106862TRDU0 XLON 103 357.80 16:10:13 00030106863TRDU0 XLON 1,655 357.80 16:10:13 00030106864TRDU0 XLON 540 357.60 16:15:06 00030106875TRDU0 XLON 589 357.40 16:18:28 00030106901TRDU0 XLON 569 357.20 16:21:43 00030106923TRDU0 XLON 652 357.20 16:21:43 00030106924TRDU0 XLON 561 357.80 16:29:50 00030107021TRDU0 XLON 90 357.80 16:29:50 00030107022TRDU0 XLON 177 357.80 16:29:50 00030107023TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

