Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: 880883 | ISIN: US5529531015
ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2025 14:50 Uhr
Hacksaw Gaming and BetMGM Bring Fresh Content to Pennsylvania

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - After obtaining our Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License in Pennsylvania late last year, players can now experience Hacksaw Gaming titles on BetMGM Casino in Pennsylvania. Fan-favorite games such as Gladiator Legends, Wanted Dead or a Wild, Le Bandit, and Chaos Crew 2 are among the first wave of Hacksaw hits that have gone live.

This milestone marks another step forward in the growing partnership between Hacksaw Gaming and BetMGM, which first kicked off in Ontario in 2023. Since then, the collaboration has expanded into three additional jurisdictions.

BetMGM's award-winning online casino is home to over 5,400 titles across North American markets and one of the largest state-by-state exclusive progressive jackpot networks. As they continue to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gaming remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Oliver Bartlett, Vice President of Gaming Product & Content, BetMGM

"Hacksaw Gaming's slot titles will further enrich our robust portfolio of games in Pennsylvania. BetMGM is proud to partner with premium suppliers like Hacksaw Gaming."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming

"We're delighted to celebrate another launch with our partner, BetMGM, and are eagerly anticipating the next exciting step in this journey together."

With a shared vision of innovation and player-first gaming, this partnership is set to bring even more thrilling content to players across Pennsylvania and beyond.

Disclaimer
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. Subject to eligibility requirements. BetMGM is in partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
Hacksaw Gaming and BetMGM Bring Fresh Content to Pennsylvania

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-and-betmgm-bring-fresh-content-to-pennsylvania-1067431

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
