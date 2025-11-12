Betnacional Now Live With Hacksaw Gaming Content

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces a new partnership with BetNacional, one of Brazil's leading operators.

This launch marks Hacksaw Gaming's ongoing commitment to make its content available in locally licensed markets worldwide. With Betnacional on board, the company strengthens its footprint in Latin America and sets the stage for further growth and innovation in the region.

Fred Cunha, Head of Casino of Betnacional:

"Having Hacksaw Gaming's innovative and high-quality games available on our platform is another important step in consolidating Betnacional as a leading reference in digital entertainment in Brazil. Our audience increasingly seeks engaging experiences, and Betnacional has the expertise to understand the preferences and habits of Brazilian players"

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Partnering with BetNacional marks another step in our global expansion. Brazil is a dynamic and fast-growing market, and teaming up with BetNacional allows us to showcase our most popular titles to an entirely new audience."

Founded in 2021, BetNacional has quickly established itself as a powerhouse in the Brazilian iGaming market, with a strong focus on understanding local players and delivering tailored entertainment experiences. Now, players across BetNacional's platform can immerse themselves in Hacksaw Gaming's portfolio, including fan favorites such as Wanted Dead or a Wild, Dork Unit, RIP City, and many more.

With BetNacional's dedication to innovation and Hacksaw Gaming's reputation for pushing boundaries with unique themes and cutting-edge mechanics, this partnership promises to bring an exciting new wave of entertainment to Brazilian players.

About Betnacional

Betnacional, a sports betting platform that is part of Flutter Brazil, has been authorized to operate in the country with fixed-odds betting since January 2025, in accordance with Ordinance SPA/MF No. 2,092/24. Reinforcing its positioning as "the bet of Brazilians," the brand has been heavily investing in celebrating and promoting national culture. It sponsors some of the country's biggest events and shows, such as Big Brother Brasil 2025, Rio Open, Lollapalooza, Lauana Prado's Raiz tour, and the traditional Carnaval de Salvador, among others. Betnacional also features major ambassadors, including soccer star Vini Jr., singer Nathanzinho, and the iconic journalist Galvão Bueno, a reference in Brazilian sports broadcasting. The presence of "the bet of Brazilians" is prominent in sports, with strong visibility in stadiums and advertising placements across various championships through BRAX. In addition, Betnacional is the official sponsor of Futebol 2025 on Rede Globo, master sponsor of Sport Club do Recife and the Maratona do Rio 2025. The company supports the sustainable growth of the betting sector in Brazil and reinforces its commitment to responsible gaming through a solid partnership with the Instituto Brasileiro de Jogo Responsável (IBJR).

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

