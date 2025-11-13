Hacksaw Gaming Celebrates New Launch in Pennsylvania on Caesars Entertainment's Online Casino Platforms

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming is proud to announce its latest expansion in the United States, with the launch of its online casino titles on Caesars Entertainment's marquee online casino platforms in Pennsylvania. This marks the second launch in just a few months, reinforcing the commitment to delivering premium iGaming experiences.

This latest launch highlights Hacksaw Gaming's accelerating U.S. expansion. With strong partners like Caesars Entertainment, Hacksaw Gaming remains dedicated to redefining the online casino experience and delivering the next generation of iGaming entertainment.

Ricardo Cornejo Rivas, Vice President of Online Gaming at Caesars Digital:

"We're grateful to deepen our collaboration with Hacksaw Gaming by introducing more of their distinctive titles to our iGaming platforms in Pennsylvania. Their creative approach and diverse content continue to enrich our offerings and enhance the overall player experience."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're thrilled to continue building momentum with Caesars. This partnership is a true testament to the value we place on collaboration and the incredible work from both teams to make these launches possible."

Players 21+ can now experience Hacksaw hits such as Wanted Dead or a Wild, Le Bandit and Chaos Crew 2 across Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino. Known for unique themes, high-quality artwork and intriguing mechanics, Hacksaw brings a truly elevated player experience to Caesars' digital platforms.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

