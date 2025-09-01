Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: A3C8CM | ISIN: SE0017131329
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 16:15
1,340 Euro
+3,47 % +0,045
01.09.2025 14:30 Uhr
Logistea AB: Logistea has today closed the acquisition of two properties in Ulricehamn and Tranemo fully let to AP&T with an underlying property value of SEK 226 million

Logistea AB (publ) has today closed the acquisition of the properties Rönnebacken 1 in Ulricehamn and Ömmestorp 1:27 in Tranemo. The properties have an agreed underlying property value of SEK 226 million, before a deduction for deferred tax of SEK 6 million. AP&T leases the entirety of both properties, comprising a total lettable area of 19,080 square meters. The annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 18.6 million, and AP&T will enter into 15-year triple-net lease agreements in connection with the transaction.

Logistea is expanding its property portfolio and has today closed the acquisition of the properties Rönnebacken 1, Ulricehamn, and Ömmestorp 1:27, Tranemo, through the acquisition of the property-owning entities. Rönnebacken 1 is a modern, efficient, and well-located light industrial property built in 2014, with modern specifications such as a clear ceiling height of 14 meters, multiple overhead cranes, electric vehicle charging stations and 200 parking spaces. Rönnebacken 1 is acquired at an underlying property value of SEK 179 million and has a total lettable area of 10,950 sqm with an annual rental income of approximately SEK 14.1 million. Ömmestorp 1:27 is a light industrial property developed in stages between 1960 and 2012, customized to meet the tenant's operational needs. It features varying ceiling heights ranging from 4 to 13 meters, several overhead cranes, and EV charging stations. The property is acquired at an underlying property value of SEK 47 million and has a total lettable area of 8,130 sqm with an annual rental income of approximately SEK 4.5 million.

Both properties are fully let to AP&T, a leading industrial company providing production lines, automation systems, servo-hydraulic presses, tooling, and aftermarket services to the sheet metal and fiber-forming industries worldwide. AP&T, headquartered in the Rönnebacken 1 property in Ulricehamn, has a long-standing presence in both Ulricehamn and Tranemo and has made significant investments in both properties. The facilities serve as the company's headquarters and are used for product development and the manufacturing of AP&T's products. In conjunction with the transaction, AP&T will sign 15-year triple-net lease agreements. The tenant is responsible for all operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as costs for insurance.

The transaction is financed through bank loans and available funds.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO
anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

