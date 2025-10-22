Logistea AB: Logistea published interim report for the third quarter 2025

Summary Period January - September 2025

• Income increased by 72 per cent and amounted to SEK 798 million (465). Income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 807 million (467).

• Net operating income increased by 88 per cent to SEK 725 million (385). Net operating income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 734 million (386).

• Profit from property management amounted to SEK 376 million (157). Profit from property management, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 386 million (169). Profit from property management per share increased by 48 per cent to SEK 0.77 (0.52).

• Profit before tax amounted to SEK 847 million (209), with changes in the value of properties impacting earnings by SEK 485 million (144).

• Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 343 million (208).

• Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.37 (0.59).

• Net asset value per share increased to SEK 16.5 (15.3).

• The property value amounted to SEK 15,642 million (13,221), impacted by currency fluctuations of SEK -187 million (62).

• During the period, eight properties with an underlying property value of SEK 1,974 million have been acquired.

Summary Quarter July - September 2025

• Income increased by 18 per cent and amounted to SEK 288 million (244). Income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 287 million (246).

• Net operating income increased by 23 per cent to SEK 269 million (219). Net operating income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 268 million (220).

• Profit from property management amounted to SEK 130 million (90). Profit from property management, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 140 million (92). Profit from property management per share increased by 30 per cent to SEK 0.26 (0.20).

• Profit before tax amounted to SEK 342 million (7), with changes in the value of properties impacting earnings by SEK 173 million (23).

• Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 132 million (136).

• Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.52 (0.04).

• During the quarter, two properties were acquired with an underlying property value of approximately SEK 226 million.



We are once again reporting record-high revenues, net operating income and property management results. During the period, we have continued our growth journey and have acquired properties for around SEK 2 billion so far this year, says CEO Niklas Zuckerman.

At 09:00 today, Wednesday 22 October, there is a possibility to watch a presentation of the Interim Report. The report will be presented by Logistea's CEO Niklas Zuckerman and CFO Philip Löfgren in English. The presentation will be webcasted live and to watch the webcast, follow this link. A recording will be available afterwards on Logistea's website.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register via this link. After registration, you will receive phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. It will be possible to ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

