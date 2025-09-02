Brain+ A/S: Brain+ expands its agreement with Southcare Homes Group to deploy Ayla across the group

NEWS RELEASE

Copenhagen, Denmark, 2 September 2025 - Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S ("Brain+" or the "Company") has signed an expanded contract with Southcare Homes Group ("Southcare"), covering deployment of Ayla - your CST Assistant for high-quality dementia care across the group, so in three (3) additional care homes. The expansion builds on the successful outcome of a pilot study of Ayla based dementia care, conducted in two (2) of Southcare's homes under an introductory contract signed earlier this year. Later in September, Brain+ will issue a separate release on the full pilot results.

With the uplift, the total annual value of the Southcare contract amounts to DKK ~65 thousand (£7,500), excluding additional staff training. Even if smaller in size, the new contract demonstrates the relevance of Ayla as well as the scalability and value of Brain+' phased roll-out model, expanding from initial single site contracts to broader, group-wide adoption. The expansion is the first step towards realizing a total of up to DKK 450 thousand in uplift potential across the Company's three (3) existing UK sales contracts.

Background

On 25 March 2025, Brain+ closed its first UK care home partnership contract with Southcare, a UK care home operator of five (5) sites. The group was the first UK care home group to adopt Ayla. Now, following strong results for both residents and care teams in the initial pilot phase, which assessed the impact of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) and the deployment of Ayla for effective CST delivery in two (2) of the group's care sites, Southcare has opted to embed Ayla as best practice in dementia care across all five (5) of its homes.

This expansion is a milestone in Brain+' commercial strategy: land with initial sites, prove value, and uplift across the group. Ayla enables consistent delivery of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) and standardises best practice for dementia care at scale.

Terms of the agreement

The initial two-sites with Southcare Homes was contracted at £3,000. The new agreement adds a second immediate two-site tranche at the same value with a confirmed further uplift to all five homes, as soon as the last is also fully ready for deployment of Ayla (imminently). Brain+ will continue to provide Ayla access, training, and best-practice support throughout the rollout. Full annual value of the contract amounts to DKK ~65 thousand (£7,500), with DKK ~39 thousand (£4,500) in additional cash flow to Brain+ in 2025.

Karim Nanji, MD of Southcare Homes, said:

"Couldn't be prouder to partner with Devika Wood and the Brain+ team. The impact on our residents from implementation of Ayla based dementia care has been terrific and powerful, and our care teams have benefitted from the training and best practice. We're excited to expand Ayla across more of our homes."

Devika Wood, CEO of Brain+, commented:

"Southcare's expansion is a pivotal validation of our model. When Ayla lands well, it scales, delivering tangible value for residents, care teams, and operators. This is exactly the group-wide uplift our business is now built to deliver."

Brain+ pipeline status and sales outlook for 2025

As also communicated in its recently published Half-Year 2025 report, Brain+' UK sales pipeline by mid-August stood at a total potential contract value of DKK 23 million (£2.7 million). Of this, DKK 7.6 million (£880,000) are closable in 2025. On a probability-weighted basis, the value of the 2025 closing opportunities is at least DKK 1.9 million (£220,000). This included the uplift value of the Southcare contract and a further uplift potential of up to DKK 410 thousand from the two other existing contracts with Park Homes and Majesticare. With several mature opportunities for new contracts in the pipeline, Brain+' management remains confident in achieving at least DKK 3.6 million in contracted sales value in 2025.

Timing effects mean some expected Q4 contract closings will convert to cash flow in early 2026, and realized 2025 cash flow is therefore guided to ~DKK 3.0 million.

Contact Information

Devika Wood, CEO: + 44 7429 280366, devika@brain-plus.com

Hanne Vissing Leth, CFO: +45 53 88 99 02, hanne@brain-plus.com

Brain+ vision: Building the world's first scalable dementia care platform to help people affected by dementia, live better lives.

About Brain+

Brain+ A/S is a digital health company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, building the world's first scalable dementia care platform. Its flagship product, Ayla - your CST Assistant, is a digital tool designed to support the consistent delivery of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST)-a non-pharmacological, NICE-recommended intervention for people with mild to moderate dementia.