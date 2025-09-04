Storytel AB: Storytel Group expands its audiobook and e-book service into Estonia

Storytel, one of the world's leading audiobook and e-book streaming services, is set to launch in Estonia. This expansion offers a significant opportunity for Storytel Group in a country known for both its digital innovation and a strong reading culture. Storytel will go live in Estonia on October 13th 2025 and the Estonian service will be operated by Storytel Finland's Helsinki office.

While the Estonian audiobook market is still developing, there is a clear and growing demand among Estonians to consume stories in new ways. The Storytel platform will offer an extensive library of approximately 700.000 audiobooks and e-books to meet the needs of Estonia's nearly 1.4 million residents.



"We are excited to expand our presence in the Baltics by bringing Storytel's unique offering of high-quality local and international stories, combined with our user-friendly technology to Estonian consumers. With our proven go-to-market strategy, we're confident that Estonians will both embrace and enjoy our service", says Claus Wamsler-Nielsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Storytel Group.



"We are always evaluating opportunities that could fit with our profitable growth strategy, and our ambition is to open six to eight markets with focus on Europe in the coming years. We have identified a number of markets according to several criteria, such as penetration, demographics, disposable income, among others - which we will explore selectively", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group.

To ensure a strong local offering, Storytel is partnering with Digiread, an Estonian audiobook and e-book platform. Through the collaboration, a broad catalog in Estonian will be offered, including local best selling author Indrek Hargla along with international success authors such as Freida McFadden, Colleen Hoover and Stephen King.

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.



Storytel Group operates in two business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The streaming service is one of the largest audiobook and e-book services, offering more than 1.6 million titles, in over 40 languages to more than 2.5 million subscribers. Through the Publishing unit, we deliver high-quality stories from acclaimed authors across numerous genres via renowned publishing houses such as Bokfabriken, Gummerus, Lind & Co, Norstedts Publishing Group, People's and Storyside. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Digiread

Digiread is the leading audiobook producer and platform in Estonia, renowned for its best library of titles in Estonian. Digiread is owned by three Estonian publishers: Eesti Raamat, Hea Lugu, and Pegasus.