Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a publicly traded company focused on advancing stem cell therapies for orthopedics, pain management, wound repair, and regenerative medicine, today announced that it has identified over 20 million shares that may have been improperly issued as part of an ongoing review of its historical share structure.

This discovery comes from a comprehensive internal audit designed to strengthen the integrity and transparency of the company's capitalization. The shares in question were issued before the current leadership took over and lacked proper documentation or regulatory compliance.

Adia Nutrition Inc. has confirmed with its legal counsel that they agree with the decision to address this matter and have filed the first case in the appropriate jurisdiction to seek the cancellation of these shares and their return to the company's treasury. This action is expected to strengthen the company's share structure without impacting ongoing operations or strategic initiatives.

"Our commitment to corporate governance and shareholder value remains paramount," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "By proactively addressing these historical issues, we are taking decisive steps to rectify past discrepancies and position the company for sustained growth in the regenerative medicine sector."

The company will provide updates as the legal proceedings progress and continues to focus on its core mission of advancing stem cell therapies, including

Adia Nutrition will provide updates as the legal process moves forward and remains focused on its mission of advancing cutting-edge stem cell therapies, including Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (AHSCT) for Multiple Sclerosis, as well as treatments for orthopedic conditions, chronic pain, and complex wound repair.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265004

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.