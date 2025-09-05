GfKnewron Consumer enhancement delivers the consumer voice decoding consumer verbatims into actionable insights for brands and retailers

Integrated with one of the largest recent buyer studies for Technology and Durables, capturing over 1 billion annual volume sales

NielsenIQ (NIQ) (NYSE: NIQ), a leading global consumer intelligence company, today announced an enhancement of its GfKnewron Consumer platform, now including AI-Powered Shopper Voice. The market, consumer, and brand intelligence platform now delivers the consumer voice in their own words shopper's verbatim comments about a brand, its retail partners, and potential competitors. By integrating the largest recent buyer survey for Tech Durables with NIQ's robust point-of-sale tracking data, GfKnewron Consumer delivers insights based on over 1 billion sales transactions globally. This AI-powered enhancement empowers brands and retailers to move beyond measurement to action using consumer insights on the why, the who, and the how behind their purchases. The solution will be on display at IFA in Berlin, on September 5 9, 2025.

NIQ's latest enhancements introduce two powerful AI-enabled features that analyze shopper verbatims to provide:

Summary of verbatims and context to help brands better understand the drivers of consumer buying and recommendations

Analysis of 160,000 individual verbatim comments to identify areas of product improvement

"Our ability to decode customer feedback is transforming how we predict and personalize every step of their journey," said Julian Baldwin, President, Technology and Durables, NIQ. "Combined with survey and market data, AI-Powered Shopper Voice on GfKnewronConsumer will enable faster decision-making, improved customer loyalty satisfaction, and execution with precision."

Key highlights

This enhancement solves a critical gap for retail and brand teams, moving beyond surface-level metrics to uncover the real drivers of shopper sentiment:

Deeper understanding of the drivers of brand and retailer Net Promoter Scores (NPS)

Identify brand and retailer strengths and weaknesses with key verbatim topics coded into quantified insights

Drive efficiency generate on demand 100-word summaries of shopper verbatims in real-time

Available in 15 markets across APAC, Europe, LATAM, and all GfKnewron consumer clients.

GfKnewron Consumer is industry's trusted point-of-sales data platform empowering brands with a clear view of shopper spending, brand performance, and market share-delivering actionable insights to elevate retail strategies with confidence. To book an appointment for a demo, click here.

About NIQ

NIQ is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full View.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com

