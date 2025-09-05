On November 28, 2023, the financial instruments in Enersize Oyj (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

On September 1, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company has entered into a letter of intent to acquire Pure Positioning AB.

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares (ENERS, ISIN code FI4000233317, order book ID 139583) and equity rights (ENERS TO 4, ISIN code FI4000587522, order book ID 413981) in Enersize Oyj.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.