WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
08.09.25 | 07:53
4,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1804,42009:38
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      375.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      364.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      370.2054 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,259,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,787,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 370.2054

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
500               374.40     08:04:59          00030122564TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                374.40     08:04:59          00030122565TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               374.40     08:13:11          00030122626TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               374.00     08:13:12          00030122635TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               375.00     08:22:35          00030122677TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               374.80     08:22:35          00030122678TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,056              374.80     08:36:07          00030122738TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,031              374.20     08:54:39          00030122851TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               374.20     09:00:26          00030122879TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               374.20     09:10:06          00030122978TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               375.60     09:22:51          00030123071TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               375.60     09:29:38          00030123094TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,179              375.20     09:30:52          00030123100TRDU0      XLON 
 
496               373.60     09:38:14          00030123130TRDU0      XLON 
 
151               373.60     09:56:26          00030123211TRDU0      XLON 
 
922               373.60     09:56:26          00030123212TRDU0      XLON 
 
319               373.20     10:00:55          00030123254TRDU0      XLON 
 
308               373.20     10:00:55          00030123255TRDU0      XLON 
 
957               372.80     10:17:09          00030123354TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,061              373.00     10:31:32          00030123428TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               373.00     10:31:32          00030123429TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                373.00     10:31:32          00030123430TRDU0      XLON 
 
207               372.00     10:55:04          00030123531TRDU0      XLON 
 
302               372.00     10:55:04          00030123532TRDU0      XLON 
 
886               371.20     10:56:58          00030123545TRDU0      XLON 
 
256               371.20     10:56:58          00030123546TRDU0      XLON 
 
143               370.80     11:19:03          00030123645TRDU0      XLON 
 
209               370.80     11:19:03          00030123646TRDU0      XLON 
 
208               370.80     11:19:03          00030123647TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,037              370.20     11:20:31          00030123665TRDU0      XLON 
 
506               368.60     11:29:50          00030123720TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               368.20     11:33:33          00030123738TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                369.40     12:07:08          00030123882TRDU0      XLON 
 
91                369.40     12:07:08          00030123883TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                369.20     12:07:09          00030123884TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               369.20     12:07:09          00030123885TRDU0      XLON 
 
13                369.00     12:07:10          00030123886TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                369.00     12:07:10          00030123887TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,048              369.00     12:07:10          00030123888TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               369.00     12:07:10          00030123889TRDU0      XLON 
 
109               369.00     12:32:02          00030123971TRDU0      XLON 
 
125               369.40     12:33:16          00030123976TRDU0      XLON 
 
290               370.00     12:37:12          00030123986TRDU0      XLON 
 
164               370.00     12:37:12          00030123987TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               369.60     12:37:17          00030123988TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               369.60     12:48:53          00030124049TRDU0      XLON 
 
54                369.40     12:48:53          00030124050TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,030              369.40     12:48:53          00030124051TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               369.40     13:11:25          00030124155TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                369.80     13:16:10          00030124170TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               370.00     13:16:22          00030124171TRDU0      XLON 
 
502               369.40     13:17:14          00030124182TRDU0      XLON 
 
146               369.40     13:17:14          00030124183TRDU0      XLON 
 
367               369.40     13:17:14          00030124184TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               369.00     13:26:09          00030124208TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               368.40     13:30:34          00030124247TRDU0      XLON 
 
223               368.80     13:39:49          00030124319TRDU0      XLON 
 
505               370.00     13:46:01          00030124342TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,221              369.40     13:46:17          00030124345TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               370.80     14:03:31          00030124446TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                372.00     14:09:41          00030124463TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               372.00     14:09:41          00030124464TRDU0      XLON 
 
495               372.00     14:14:45          00030124505TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               372.00     14:14:45          00030124506TRDU0      XLON 
 
260               371.80     14:14:45          00030124507TRDU0      XLON 
 
246               371.80     14:14:45          00030124508TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               371.60     14:23:08          00030124559TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               371.40     14:23:11          00030124560TRDU0      XLON 
 
173               371.20     14:29:59          00030124603TRDU0      XLON 
 
340               371.20     14:29:59          00030124604TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               373.00     14:32:48          00030124648TRDU0      XLON 
 
438               372.40     14:36:37          00030124673TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               372.40     14:36:38          00030124674TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                372.40     14:36:38          00030124675TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                372.40     14:36:39          00030124676TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                372.40     14:36:39          00030124677TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                372.40     14:36:40          00030124678TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                372.40     14:36:40          00030124679TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               372.80     14:42:31          00030124723TRDU0      XLON 
 
310               372.40     14:46:51          00030124774TRDU0      XLON 
 
247               372.40     14:46:51          00030124775TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               372.20     14:46:51          00030124776TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               372.60     14:58:29          00030124949TRDU0      XLON 
 
370               372.40     14:58:29          00030124950TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               372.40     14:58:29          00030124951TRDU0      XLON 
 
232               372.40     14:58:29          00030124952TRDU0      XLON 
 
403               371.00     15:02:00          00030125008TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               371.00     15:02:00          00030125009TRDU0      XLON 
 
314               370.60     15:14:34          00030125133TRDU0      XLON 
 
222               370.60     15:14:34          00030125134TRDU0      XLON 
 
31                370.60     15:14:34          00030125135TRDU0      XLON 
 
57                370.00     15:14:35          00030125136TRDU0      XLON 
 
991               370.00     15:14:35          00030125137TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               369.80     15:14:35          00030125138TRDU0      XLON 
 
157               366.00     15:30:28          00030125298TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,069              365.60     15:30:29          00030125299TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               365.00     15:35:55          00030125344TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               365.00     15:43:17          00030125387TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,477              364.60     15:48:20          00030125422TRDU0      XLON 
 
407               364.60     15:48:20          00030125423TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               364.60     15:48:20          00030125424TRDU0      XLON 
 
72                364.00     15:56:40          00030125485TRDU0      XLON 
 
438               364.00     15:56:40          00030125486TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               365.00     16:07:26          00030125573TRDU0      XLON 
 
477               365.00     16:07:26          00030125574TRDU0      XLON 
 
86                365.00     16:07:26          00030125575TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               365.00     16:07:26          00030125576TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               364.80     16:07:26          00030125577TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,498              364.80     16:20:05          00030125715TRDU0      XLON 
 
496               364.80     16:20:05          00030125716TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               364.80     16:20:05          00030125717TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                364.40     16:20:05          00030125718TRDU0      XLON 
 
486               364.40     16:20:05          00030125719TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               364.40     16:20:05          00030125720TRDU0      XLON 
 
115               365.00     16:28:11          00030125816TRDU0      XLON 
 
64                365.00     16:28:11          00030125817TRDU0      XLON 
 
332               365.00     16:28:11          00030125818TRDU0      XLON 
 
236               364.40     16:29:06          00030125828TRDU0      XLON 
 
124               364.40     16:29:06          00030125829TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                364.40     16:29:07          00030125830TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                 +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  401003 
EQS News ID:  2193900 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193900&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
