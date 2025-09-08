Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 08-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 375.60p Highest price paid per share: 364.00p Lowest price paid per share: 370.2054 Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,259,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,787,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 370.2054

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 500 374.40 08:04:59 00030122564TRDU0 XLON 3 374.40 08:04:59 00030122565TRDU0 XLON 566 374.40 08:13:11 00030122626TRDU0 XLON 577 374.00 08:13:12 00030122635TRDU0 XLON 516 375.00 08:22:35 00030122677TRDU0 XLON 524 374.80 08:22:35 00030122678TRDU0 XLON 1,056 374.80 08:36:07 00030122738TRDU0 XLON 1,031 374.20 08:54:39 00030122851TRDU0 XLON 584 374.20 09:00:26 00030122879TRDU0 XLON 568 374.20 09:10:06 00030122978TRDU0 XLON 565 375.60 09:22:51 00030123071TRDU0 XLON 542 375.60 09:29:38 00030123094TRDU0 XLON 1,179 375.20 09:30:52 00030123100TRDU0 XLON 496 373.60 09:38:14 00030123130TRDU0 XLON 151 373.60 09:56:26 00030123211TRDU0 XLON 922 373.60 09:56:26 00030123212TRDU0 XLON 319 373.20 10:00:55 00030123254TRDU0 XLON 308 373.20 10:00:55 00030123255TRDU0 XLON 957 372.80 10:17:09 00030123354TRDU0 XLON 1,061 373.00 10:31:32 00030123428TRDU0 XLON 531 373.00 10:31:32 00030123429TRDU0 XLON 20 373.00 10:31:32 00030123430TRDU0 XLON 207 372.00 10:55:04 00030123531TRDU0 XLON 302 372.00 10:55:04 00030123532TRDU0 XLON 886 371.20 10:56:58 00030123545TRDU0 XLON 256 371.20 10:56:58 00030123546TRDU0 XLON 143 370.80 11:19:03 00030123645TRDU0 XLON 209 370.80 11:19:03 00030123646TRDU0 XLON 208 370.80 11:19:03 00030123647TRDU0 XLON 1,037 370.20 11:20:31 00030123665TRDU0 XLON 506 368.60 11:29:50 00030123720TRDU0 XLON 527 368.20 11:33:33 00030123738TRDU0 XLON 5 369.40 12:07:08 00030123882TRDU0 XLON 91 369.40 12:07:08 00030123883TRDU0 XLON 3 369.20 12:07:09 00030123884TRDU0 XLON 557 369.20 12:07:09 00030123885TRDU0 XLON 13 369.00 12:07:10 00030123886TRDU0 XLON 8 369.00 12:07:10 00030123887TRDU0 XLON 1,048 369.00 12:07:10 00030123888TRDU0 XLON 524 369.00 12:07:10 00030123889TRDU0 XLON 109 369.00 12:32:02 00030123971TRDU0 XLON 125 369.40 12:33:16 00030123976TRDU0 XLON 290 370.00 12:37:12 00030123986TRDU0 XLON 164 370.00 12:37:12 00030123987TRDU0 XLON 564 369.60 12:37:17 00030123988TRDU0 XLON 554 369.60 12:48:53 00030124049TRDU0 XLON 54 369.40 12:48:53 00030124050TRDU0 XLON 1,030 369.40 12:48:53 00030124051TRDU0 XLON 513 369.40 13:11:25 00030124155TRDU0 XLON 3 369.80 13:16:10 00030124170TRDU0 XLON 570 370.00 13:16:22 00030124171TRDU0 XLON 502 369.40 13:17:14 00030124182TRDU0 XLON 146 369.40 13:17:14 00030124183TRDU0 XLON 367 369.40 13:17:14 00030124184TRDU0 XLON 522 369.00 13:26:09 00030124208TRDU0 XLON 515 368.40 13:30:34 00030124247TRDU0 XLON 223 368.80 13:39:49 00030124319TRDU0 XLON 505 370.00 13:46:01 00030124342TRDU0 XLON 1,221 369.40 13:46:17 00030124345TRDU0 XLON 511 370.80 14:03:31 00030124446TRDU0 XLON 1 372.00 14:09:41 00030124463TRDU0 XLON 572 372.00 14:09:41 00030124464TRDU0 XLON 495 372.00 14:14:45 00030124505TRDU0 XLON 511 372.00 14:14:45 00030124506TRDU0 XLON 260 371.80 14:14:45 00030124507TRDU0 XLON 246 371.80 14:14:45 00030124508TRDU0 XLON 562 371.60 14:23:08 00030124559TRDU0 XLON 551 371.40 14:23:11 00030124560TRDU0 XLON 173 371.20 14:29:59 00030124603TRDU0 XLON 340 371.20 14:29:59 00030124604TRDU0 XLON 547 373.00 14:32:48 00030124648TRDU0 XLON 438 372.40 14:36:37 00030124673TRDU0 XLON 100 372.40 14:36:38 00030124674TRDU0 XLON 3 372.40 14:36:38 00030124675TRDU0 XLON 4 372.40 14:36:39 00030124676TRDU0 XLON 3 372.40 14:36:39 00030124677TRDU0 XLON 2 372.40 14:36:40 00030124678TRDU0 XLON 1 372.40 14:36:40 00030124679TRDU0 XLON 550 372.80 14:42:31 00030124723TRDU0 XLON 310 372.40 14:46:51 00030124774TRDU0 XLON 247 372.40 14:46:51 00030124775TRDU0 XLON 562 372.20 14:46:51 00030124776TRDU0 XLON 564 372.60 14:58:29 00030124949TRDU0 XLON 370 372.40 14:58:29 00030124950TRDU0 XLON 183 372.40 14:58:29 00030124951TRDU0 XLON 232 372.40 14:58:29 00030124952TRDU0 XLON 403 371.00 15:02:00 00030125008TRDU0 XLON 584 371.00 15:02:00 00030125009TRDU0 XLON 314 370.60 15:14:34 00030125133TRDU0 XLON 222 370.60 15:14:34 00030125134TRDU0 XLON 31 370.60 15:14:34 00030125135TRDU0 XLON 57 370.00 15:14:35 00030125136TRDU0 XLON 991 370.00 15:14:35 00030125137TRDU0 XLON 573 369.80 15:14:35 00030125138TRDU0 XLON 157 366.00 15:30:28 00030125298TRDU0 XLON 1,069 365.60 15:30:29 00030125299TRDU0 XLON 516 365.00 15:35:55 00030125344TRDU0 XLON 569 365.00 15:43:17 00030125387TRDU0 XLON 1,477 364.60 15:48:20 00030125422TRDU0 XLON 407 364.60 15:48:20 00030125423TRDU0 XLON 100 364.60 15:48:20 00030125424TRDU0 XLON 72 364.00 15:56:40 00030125485TRDU0 XLON 438 364.00 15:56:40 00030125486TRDU0 XLON 563 365.00 16:07:26 00030125573TRDU0 XLON 477 365.00 16:07:26 00030125574TRDU0 XLON 86 365.00 16:07:26 00030125575TRDU0 XLON 538 365.00 16:07:26 00030125576TRDU0 XLON 542 364.80 16:07:26 00030125577TRDU0 XLON 1,498 364.80 16:20:05 00030125715TRDU0 XLON 496 364.80 16:20:05 00030125716TRDU0 XLON 512 364.80 16:20:05 00030125717TRDU0 XLON 18 364.40 16:20:05 00030125718TRDU0 XLON 486 364.40 16:20:05 00030125719TRDU0 XLON 100 364.40 16:20:05 00030125720TRDU0 XLON 115 365.00 16:28:11 00030125816TRDU0 XLON 64 365.00 16:28:11 00030125817TRDU0 XLON 332 365.00 16:28:11 00030125818TRDU0 XLON 236 364.40 16:29:06 00030125828TRDU0 XLON 124 364.40 16:29:06 00030125829TRDU0 XLON 12 364.40 16:29:07 00030125830TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Charlotte Craigie Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

