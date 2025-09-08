EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: LOAN OF MAHAMADOU DIAWARA TO ANTWERP

Monday, 8 September 2025 - 8.30 pm

Olympique Lyonnais announces the paid loan of Mahamadou Diawara to Royal Antwerp until the end of the season. This loan, amounting to €250,000, includes a purchase option set at €3 million, along with a 20% sell-on clause on any potential capital gain.

Since his arrival in 2023, the French U19 international has played 16 matches with OL before spending the second half of last season on loan at Le Havre, where he contributed to the club's survival in Ligue 1.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Mahamadou Diawara an excellent season, as he remains under contract with the club until June 30, 2028.

