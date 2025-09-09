Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
09.09.25 | 11:00
4,160 Euro
-0,48 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2004,42011:29
Dow Jones News
09.09.2025 09:03 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Sep-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      373.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      368.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      371.2138p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,309,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,737,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 371.2138

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                        581  372.00    08:11:23        00030126044TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          566 372.00    08:18:12        00030126079TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,188 368.40    08:38:03        00030126211TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          382 368.40    08:38:03        00030126212TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          842 368.40    08:38:03        00030126213TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          354 368.40    08:38:03        00030126214TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             371.60    09:01:00        00030126262TRDU0    XLON 
60 
 
 
                                          505 371.20    09:01:01        00030126263TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          499 371.00    09:01:36        00030126264TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             370.80    09:10:01        00030126284TRDU0    XLON 
52 
 
 
                                          602 370.80    09:10:01        00030126285TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          537 370.80    09:10:01        00030126286TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          140 372.80    09:29:12        00030126371TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          501 372.00    09:29:12        00030126372TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          496 371.80    09:29:12        00030126373TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          199 371.60    09:29:12        00030126374TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          317 371.60    09:29:12        00030126375TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          509 372.20    09:45:49        00030126474TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             372.20    09:45:49        00030126475TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          103 372.20    09:45:49        00030126476TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,271 372.40    09:55:24        00030126506TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          107 372.40    10:13:06        00030126555TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          108 372.40    10:13:06        00030126556TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          501 372.40    10:15:50        00030126565TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          536 372.20    10:22:31        00030126606TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,560 372.20    10:47:56        00030126679TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          205 372.20    10:51:29        00030126689TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              371.80    10:52:45        00030126690TRDU0    XLON 
9 
 
 
                                             371.80    10:52:45        00030126691TRDU0    XLON 
26 
 
 
                                          567 372.80    10:56:30        00030126713TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          148 373.00    11:03:14        00030126742TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             373.00    11:03:14        00030126743TRDU0    XLON 
91 
 
 
                                          531 373.00    11:06:31        00030126752TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          597 373.00    11:14:27        00030126775TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          271 372.60    11:15:50        00030126784TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             372.60    11:15:50        00030126785TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          829 372.60    11:15:50        00030126786TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          516 372.20    11:21:52        00030126813TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          550 372.80    11:40:09        00030126899TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          521 372.60    11:40:09        00030126900TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          451 372.20    11:54:13        00030126962TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          171 372.20    11:54:13        00030126963TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          540 372.80    12:13:22        00030127000TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          524 372.00    12:13:22        00030127001TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          388 372.00    12:13:22        00030127002TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          137 372.00    12:13:22        00030127003TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          570 370.80    12:26:20        00030127045TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             370.40    12:43:42        00030127094TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          505 370.40    12:43:42        00030127095TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          181 370.20    12:43:43        00030127096TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          848 370.20    12:43:43        00030127097TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             370.80    13:11:35        00030127183TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                              370.80    13:11:35        00030127184TRDU0    XLON 
5 
 
 
                                          528 370.80    13:11:35        00030127185TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          735 370.80    13:11:35        00030127186TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             370.80    13:11:35        00030127187TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          598 370.80    13:20:14        00030127218TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             370.80    13:27:24        00030127229TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          567 370.80    13:27:24        00030127230TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          522 370.80    13:33:25        00030127246TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,059 370.20    13:35:33        00030127252TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          561 370.60    13:48:11        00030127297TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,632 370.40    13:48:12        00030127298TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              371.40    14:10:42        00030127497TRDU0    XLON 
2 
 
 
                                          250 371.20    14:10:52        00030127499TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          806 371.20    14:10:52        00030127500TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              371.20    14:26:33        00030127681TRDU0    XLON 
7 
 
 
                                       1,074 371.20    14:26:33        00030127682TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          502 371.20    14:26:33        00030127683TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          540 371.20    14:26:33        00030127684TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          248 370.60    14:32:46        00030127906TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          302 370.60    14:32:46        00030127907TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          441 370.60    14:41:23        00030128091TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          138 370.60    14:41:23        00030128092TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          305 371.40    14:44:52        00030128148TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          288 371.40    14:44:52        00030128149TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,235 371.00    14:46:33        00030128160TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          582 371.00    14:53:19        00030128374TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          528 371.00    14:53:19        00030128375TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          578 370.00    15:01:56        00030128436TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          318 370.00    15:01:56        00030128437TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          553 370.00    15:01:56        00030128438TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          247 370.00    15:01:56        00030128439TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          513 369.20    15:13:13        00030128638TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          515 369.20    15:13:13        00030128639TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          114 368.80    15:23:39        00030128735TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          410 368.80    15:23:39        00030128736TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          173 369.80    15:29:32        00030128787TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          200 369.80    15:29:32        00030128788TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             369.40    15:29:32        00030128789TRDU0    XLON 
18 
 
 
                                          556 369.40    15:29:32        00030128790TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          523 369.40    15:29:32        00030128791TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          575 370.00    15:41:50        00030128925TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,652 371.20    15:44:20        00030128971TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          398 371.20    15:44:20        00030128972TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          101 371.20    15:44:20        00030128973TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          492 370.80    15:48:10        00030129001TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          546 371.80    16:00:33        00030129209TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          549 371.80    16:00:33        00030129210TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          328 371.80    16:00:33        00030129211TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          207 371.80    16:00:33        00030129212TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          667 372.20    16:08:21        00030129348TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          413 372.20    16:08:21        00030129349TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          122 372.80    16:13:02        00030129417TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          119 372.80    16:13:02        00030129418TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          331 372.80    16:13:02        00030129419TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,043 372.60    16:17:56        00030129469TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          511 372.40    16:17:56        00030129470TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          517 372.40    16:17:56        00030129471TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             372.20    16:22:13        00030129517TRDU0    XLON 
99 
 
 
                                          218 372.20    16:22:13        00030129518TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          785 372.60    16:27:20        00030129591TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          342 372.60    16:29:48        00030129612TRDU0    XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  401123 
EQS News ID:  2194500 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2194500&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
