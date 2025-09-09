Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -5

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 09-Sep-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 373.00p Highest price paid per share: 368.40p Lowest price paid per share: 371.2138p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,309,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,737,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 371.2138

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 581 372.00 08:11:23 00030126044TRDU0 XLON 566 372.00 08:18:12 00030126079TRDU0 XLON 1,188 368.40 08:38:03 00030126211TRDU0 XLON 382 368.40 08:38:03 00030126212TRDU0 XLON 842 368.40 08:38:03 00030126213TRDU0 XLON 354 368.40 08:38:03 00030126214TRDU0 XLON 371.60 09:01:00 00030126262TRDU0 XLON 60 505 371.20 09:01:01 00030126263TRDU0 XLON 499 371.00 09:01:36 00030126264TRDU0 XLON 370.80 09:10:01 00030126284TRDU0 XLON 52 602 370.80 09:10:01 00030126285TRDU0 XLON 537 370.80 09:10:01 00030126286TRDU0 XLON 140 372.80 09:29:12 00030126371TRDU0 XLON 501 372.00 09:29:12 00030126372TRDU0 XLON 496 371.80 09:29:12 00030126373TRDU0 XLON 199 371.60 09:29:12 00030126374TRDU0 XLON 317 371.60 09:29:12 00030126375TRDU0 XLON 509 372.20 09:45:49 00030126474TRDU0 XLON 372.20 09:45:49 00030126475TRDU0 XLON 20 103 372.20 09:45:49 00030126476TRDU0 XLON 1,271 372.40 09:55:24 00030126506TRDU0 XLON 107 372.40 10:13:06 00030126555TRDU0 XLON 108 372.40 10:13:06 00030126556TRDU0 XLON

501 372.40 10:15:50 00030126565TRDU0 XLON 536 372.20 10:22:31 00030126606TRDU0 XLON 1,560 372.20 10:47:56 00030126679TRDU0 XLON 205 372.20 10:51:29 00030126689TRDU0 XLON 371.80 10:52:45 00030126690TRDU0 XLON 9 371.80 10:52:45 00030126691TRDU0 XLON 26 567 372.80 10:56:30 00030126713TRDU0 XLON 148 373.00 11:03:14 00030126742TRDU0 XLON 373.00 11:03:14 00030126743TRDU0 XLON 91 531 373.00 11:06:31 00030126752TRDU0 XLON 597 373.00 11:14:27 00030126775TRDU0 XLON 271 372.60 11:15:50 00030126784TRDU0 XLON 372.60 11:15:50 00030126785TRDU0 XLON 20 829 372.60 11:15:50 00030126786TRDU0 XLON 516 372.20 11:21:52 00030126813TRDU0 XLON 550 372.80 11:40:09 00030126899TRDU0 XLON 521 372.60 11:40:09 00030126900TRDU0 XLON 451 372.20 11:54:13 00030126962TRDU0 XLON 171 372.20 11:54:13 00030126963TRDU0 XLON 540 372.80 12:13:22 00030127000TRDU0 XLON 524 372.00 12:13:22 00030127001TRDU0 XLON 388 372.00 12:13:22 00030127002TRDU0 XLON 137 372.00 12:13:22 00030127003TRDU0 XLON 570 370.80 12:26:20 00030127045TRDU0 XLON 370.40 12:43:42 00030127094TRDU0 XLON 20 505 370.40 12:43:42 00030127095TRDU0 XLON 181 370.20 12:43:43 00030127096TRDU0 XLON 848 370.20 12:43:43 00030127097TRDU0 XLON 370.80 13:11:35 00030127183TRDU0 XLON 20 370.80 13:11:35 00030127184TRDU0 XLON 5 528 370.80 13:11:35 00030127185TRDU0 XLON

735 370.80 13:11:35 00030127186TRDU0 XLON 370.80 13:11:35 00030127187TRDU0 XLON 20 598 370.80 13:20:14 00030127218TRDU0 XLON 370.80 13:27:24 00030127229TRDU0 XLON 20 567 370.80 13:27:24 00030127230TRDU0 XLON 522 370.80 13:33:25 00030127246TRDU0 XLON 1,059 370.20 13:35:33 00030127252TRDU0 XLON 561 370.60 13:48:11 00030127297TRDU0 XLON 1,632 370.40 13:48:12 00030127298TRDU0 XLON 371.40 14:10:42 00030127497TRDU0 XLON 2 250 371.20 14:10:52 00030127499TRDU0 XLON 806 371.20 14:10:52 00030127500TRDU0 XLON 371.20 14:26:33 00030127681TRDU0 XLON 7 1,074 371.20 14:26:33 00030127682TRDU0 XLON 502 371.20 14:26:33 00030127683TRDU0 XLON 540 371.20 14:26:33 00030127684TRDU0 XLON 248 370.60 14:32:46 00030127906TRDU0 XLON 302 370.60 14:32:46 00030127907TRDU0 XLON 441 370.60 14:41:23 00030128091TRDU0 XLON 138 370.60 14:41:23 00030128092TRDU0 XLON 305 371.40 14:44:52 00030128148TRDU0 XLON 288 371.40 14:44:52 00030128149TRDU0 XLON 1,235 371.00 14:46:33 00030128160TRDU0 XLON 582 371.00 14:53:19 00030128374TRDU0 XLON 528 371.00 14:53:19 00030128375TRDU0 XLON 578 370.00 15:01:56 00030128436TRDU0 XLON 318 370.00 15:01:56 00030128437TRDU0 XLON 553 370.00 15:01:56 00030128438TRDU0 XLON 247 370.00 15:01:56 00030128439TRDU0 XLON 513 369.20 15:13:13 00030128638TRDU0 XLON 515 369.20 15:13:13 00030128639TRDU0 XLON

114 368.80 15:23:39 00030128735TRDU0 XLON 410 368.80 15:23:39 00030128736TRDU0 XLON 173 369.80 15:29:32 00030128787TRDU0 XLON 200 369.80 15:29:32 00030128788TRDU0 XLON 369.40 15:29:32 00030128789TRDU0 XLON 18 556 369.40 15:29:32 00030128790TRDU0 XLON 523 369.40 15:29:32 00030128791TRDU0 XLON 575 370.00 15:41:50 00030128925TRDU0 XLON 1,652 371.20 15:44:20 00030128971TRDU0 XLON 398 371.20 15:44:20 00030128972TRDU0 XLON 101 371.20 15:44:20 00030128973TRDU0 XLON 492 370.80 15:48:10 00030129001TRDU0 XLON 546 371.80 16:00:33 00030129209TRDU0 XLON 549 371.80 16:00:33 00030129210TRDU0 XLON 328 371.80 16:00:33 00030129211TRDU0 XLON 207 371.80 16:00:33 00030129212TRDU0 XLON 667 372.20 16:08:21 00030129348TRDU0 XLON 413 372.20 16:08:21 00030129349TRDU0 XLON 122 372.80 16:13:02 00030129417TRDU0 XLON 119 372.80 16:13:02 00030129418TRDU0 XLON 331 372.80 16:13:02 00030129419TRDU0 XLON 1,043 372.60 16:17:56 00030129469TRDU0 XLON 511 372.40 16:17:56 00030129470TRDU0 XLON 517 372.40 16:17:56 00030129471TRDU0 XLON 372.20 16:22:13 00030129517TRDU0 XLON 99 218 372.20 16:22:13 00030129518TRDU0 XLON 785 372.60 16:27:20 00030129591TRDU0 XLON 342 372.60 16:29:48 00030129612TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

