Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Adia Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), an emerging leader in regenerative medicine, is excited to announce a rapid expansion of its sales operations by tripling its sales force and creating four specialized teams to accelerate growth and market reach for its innovative Adialabs products. This strategic restructuring divides sales operations into dedicated teams for the East Coast, West Coast, Central U.S., and a team focused on national and international markets.

This expansion reinforces Adia Nutrition's commitment to making its Adialabs products, including AdiaVita (100 million umbilical cord stem cells and 3 trillion exosomes per dose), AdiaLink (3.5 trillion exosomes per dose), Glutaryl Transdermal Glutathione Spray, and all upcoming Adialabs products, more accessible to clinics, doctors, and healthcare facilities across the United States and globally. Each regional sales team will focus on building strong relationships with healthcare providers, using tailored strategies to promote Adialabs' portfolio of regenerative products.

"We are thrilled to triple our sales force and launch four dedicated sales teams to meet the surging demand for Adialabs' innovative products," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition, Inc. "By establishing specialized teams for the East Coast, West Coast, Central U.S., and national/international markets, we are positioning Adia Nutrition for rapid growth and delivering exceptional value to healthcare professionals. This structure empowers our sales representatives to forge deeper connections in their regions and drive adoption of AdiaVita, AdiaLink, Glutaryl Transdermal Glutathione Spray, and our exciting pipeline of upcoming products."

The regional sales teams will operate as independent contractors, focusing on high-demand areas for Adialabs products. Meanwhile, the existing national and international sales team will continue to expand Adia Nutrition's global footprint, particularly in markets like the U.S., Colombia, and Mexico, where interest in stem cell and exosome products is growing.

Adia Nutrition's Adialabs products are designed for use in clinical research and are manufactured in compliance with FDA regulations. The Glutaryl Transdermal Glutathione Spray, utilizing advanced sub-nanotechnology for enhanced absorption, is intended for athletes, wellness enthusiasts, and individuals seeking convenient antioxidant support. AdiaVita and AdiaLink are formulated to meet the highest standards for quality and compliance, supporting Adialabs' leadership in regenerative medicine research.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

