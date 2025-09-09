Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Health Inc. Updates and Expands Peachhim.com Looks to Create National Salesforce for EggplantHer.com and PeachHim.com

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Silver Scott Health Inc., a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) today announced it has relaunched an expanded and revised Peachhim.com website. In addition, the Company will now focus on building a nationwide salesforce to help fuel growth for its sexual-wellness brands EggplantHer.com and PeachHim.com . The expanded field and partner-sales effort will focus on pharmacy, telehealth affiliates, creator/influencer partnerships, gym and wellness channels.

"Demand is surging for credible, results-oriented wellness brands that meet people where they are," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Health, Inc. "By growing our salesforce, we're building the distribution muscle to match our product roadmap and community strategy across both EggplantHer and PeachHim. This is just the first step in building a comprehensive health ecosystem that strives to improve people's lives while providing convenient access to experts and medical advice across a spectrum of needs."

Market context: why scale now

Public comps underscore the size of the opportunity. Hims & Hers Health closed the week with a market capitalization of roughly $10.9 billion (as of Sept. 5, 2025, per multiple market-data providers).

On Aug. 4, 2025, Hims & Hers reported Q2 revenue of $544.8 million (+73% YoY) and reaffirmed full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $2.3-$2.4 billion , highlighting the category's scale.

"Those benchmarks tell us the category is large and still expanding," continued Stuart Fine. "Our brands are designed to change the narrative of personal health from privacy and shame to open and frank discussion. We are focused on helping serve communities that are often overlooked by legacy players, and this sales expansion lets us move faster with partners who share that mission."

Sales expansion focus

Territories: nationwide U.S., with priority metros in the Southeast, Texas, and California

Channels: affiliate/creator, e-commerce partnerships, independent pharmacy & wellness retail, gyms/studios, telehealth partners, B2B wholesale

Candidate profiles: experienced commission-driven sellers, creator-managers, wellness retail reps, and healthcare-adjacent partner managers

Enablement: product training, compliant messaging, CRM access, content toolkits, and co-op marketing programs

About the brands

EggplantHer.com - Sexual-wellness products and education with an inclusive, community-first approach for him.

PeachHim.com - Performance and vitality products focused on practical, everyday results and approachable education for her.

About Silver Scott Health

Silver Scott Health, Inc. Is a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS). The Company's mission is to create affordable healthcare options across the spectrums of care for Americans. The Company looks to fill in the gaps that large companies deem unprofitable and unworthy of attention. The company is redeveloping www.affordabletelehealthplan.com and has plans for additional healthcare launches this year.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation, and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across both traditional and emerging sectors.

Learn more about our ETF platform: www.YourCryptoETF.com

Learn more about our seedless crypto wallet: www.seedlesswallet.com

Trade crypto here: www.silverscottexchange.com

Other sites owned by SILS: www.silverscotttoken.com || Trustnft.io | www.eggplanther.com | www.rivalmemecoins.com www.peachhim.com

