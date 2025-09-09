Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024 | Ticker-Symbol: FOO
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 15:48
216,00 Euro
+0,70 % +1,50
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
SALESFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALESFORCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
216,35216,4515:52
216,30216,4515:52
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 15:26 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Health Inc. Updates and Expands Peachhim.com Looks to Create National Salesforce for EggplantHer.com and PeachHim.com

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Silver Scott Health Inc., a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) today announced it has relaunched an expanded and revised Peachhim.com website. In addition, the Company will now focus on building a nationwide salesforce to help fuel growth for its sexual-wellness brands EggplantHer.com and PeachHim.com. The expanded field and partner-sales effort will focus on pharmacy, telehealth affiliates, creator/influencer partnerships, gym and wellness channels.

"Demand is surging for credible, results-oriented wellness brands that meet people where they are," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Health, Inc. "By growing our salesforce, we're building the distribution muscle to match our product roadmap and community strategy across both EggplantHer and PeachHim. This is just the first step in building a comprehensive health ecosystem that strives to improve people's lives while providing convenient access to experts and medical advice across a spectrum of needs."

Market context: why scale now

  • Public comps underscore the size of the opportunity. Hims & Hers Health closed the week with a market capitalization of roughly $10.9 billion (as of Sept. 5, 2025, per multiple market-data providers).

  • On Aug. 4, 2025, Hims & Hers reported Q2 revenue of $544.8 million (+73% YoY) and reaffirmed full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $2.3-$2.4 billion , highlighting the category's scale.

"Those benchmarks tell us the category is large and still expanding," continued Stuart Fine. "Our brands are designed to change the narrative of personal health from privacy and shame to open and frank discussion. We are focused on helping serve communities that are often overlooked by legacy players, and this sales expansion lets us move faster with partners who share that mission."

Sales expansion focus

  • Territories: nationwide U.S., with priority metros in the Southeast, Texas, and California

  • Channels: affiliate/creator, e-commerce partnerships, independent pharmacy & wellness retail, gyms/studios, telehealth partners, B2B wholesale

  • Candidate profiles: experienced commission-driven sellers, creator-managers, wellness retail reps, and healthcare-adjacent partner managers

  • Enablement: product training, compliant messaging, CRM access, content toolkits, and co-op marketing programs

About the brands

  • EggplantHer.com - Sexual-wellness products and education with an inclusive, community-first approach for him.

  • PeachHim.com - Performance and vitality products focused on practical, everyday results and approachable education for her.

About Silver Scott Health

Silver Scott Health, Inc. Is a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS). The Company's mission is to create affordable healthcare options across the spectrums of care for Americans. The Company looks to fill in the gaps that large companies deem unprofitable and unworthy of attention. The company is redeveloping www.affordabletelehealthplan.com and has plans for additional healthcare launches this year.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation, and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across both traditional and emerging sectors.

Learn more about our ETF platform: www.YourCryptoETF.com
Learn more about our seedless crypto wallet: www.seedlesswallet.com
Trade crypto here: www.silverscottexchange.com
Other sites owned by SILS: www.silverscotttoken.com || Trustnft.io | www.eggplanther.com | www.rivalmemecoins.com www.peachhim.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors discussed in the Company's filings and other public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
Stuart Fine
CEO
Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/silver-scott-health-inc.-updates-and-expands-peachhim.com-looks-to-cr-1070581

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.