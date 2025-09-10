Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 10-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 372.40p Highest price paid per share: 360.60p Lowest price paid per share: 365.9996p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,359,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,687,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 365.9996

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,070 372.40 08:42:43 00030130121TRDU0 XLON 516 372.00 08:42:43 00030130122TRDU0 XLON 515 370.60 08:48:16 00030130153TRDU0 XLON 537 369.00 09:05:02 00030130224TRDU0 XLON 540 369.00 09:05:02 00030130225TRDU0 XLON 573 367.40 09:06:19 00030130230TRDU0 XLON 369.60 09:22:26 00030130312TRDU0 XLON 89 369.60 09:22:26 00030130313TRDU0 XLON 95 369.60 09:22:26 00030130314TRDU0 XLON 20 825 369.60 09:27:05 00030130334TRDU0 XLON 556 369.80 09:28:39 00030130361TRDU0 XLON 510 368.80 09:34:27 00030130393TRDU0 XLON 150 369.20 09:51:09 00030130447TRDU0 XLON 101 369.20 09:51:09 00030130448TRDU0 XLON 369.20 09:51:09 00030130449TRDU0 XLON 6 280 369.20 09:51:09 00030130450TRDU0 XLON 548 368.00 09:52:15 00030130454TRDU0 XLON 535 367.80 09:52:15 00030130455TRDU0 XLON 367.80 09:52:15 00030130456TRDU0 XLON 33 367.80 09:52:15 00030130457TRDU0 XLON 29 1,054 369.20 10:21:00 00030130661TRDU0 XLON 1,120 369.20 10:21:00 00030130662TRDU0 XLON 100 368.80 10:39:34 00030130739TRDU0 XLON 399 368.80 10:39:34 00030130740TRDU0 XLON 578 368.80 10:46:11 00030130819TRDU0 XLON 1,092 368.00 10:46:57 00030130827TRDU0 XLON 542 367.00 10:55:16 00030130854TRDU0 XLON 367.00 10:55:16 00030130855TRDU0 XLON 11 528 368.00 11:16:42 00030130958TRDU0 XLON 560 368.00 11:24:24 00030130989TRDU0 XLON 400 369.00 11:32:22 00030131013TRDU0 XLON 103 369.00 11:32:22 00030131014TRDU0 XLON 178 368.80 11:39:38 00030131039TRDU0 XLON 125 368.80 11:39:38 00030131040TRDU0 XLON 368.80 11:39:38 00030131041TRDU0 XLON 99 117 368.80 11:39:38 00030131042TRDU0 XLON 389 367.80 11:39:38 00030131043TRDU0 XLON 367.80 11:39:38 00030131044TRDU0 XLON 44 367.80 11:39:38 00030131045TRDU0 XLON 67 517 367.60 11:39:38 00030131046TRDU0 XLON 579 368.20 12:05:24 00030131117TRDU0 XLON 367.60 12:09:44 00030131207TRDU0 XLON 41 367.60 12:09:44 00030131209TRDU0 XLON 81 398 367.60 12:09:44 00030131212TRDU0 XLON 952 367.40 12:14:52 00030131251TRDU0 XLON 526 367.40 12:14:52 00030131252TRDU0 XLON 534 366.40 12:29:29 00030131298TRDU0 XLON 493 365.80 12:36:33 00030131328TRDU0 XLON 365.60 12:36:33 00030131329TRDU0 XLON 3 494 365.20 12:36:38 00030131330TRDU0 XLON 329 368.00 12:55:51 00030131388TRDU0 XLON 264 368.00 12:55:51 00030131389TRDU0 XLON 368.00 12:55:51 00030131390TRDU0 XLON 2 223 368.20 13:03:11 00030131407TRDU0 XLON 1,086 367.80 13:03:13 00030131408TRDU0 XLON 952 368.60 13:17:15 00030131483TRDU0 XLON 298 368.60 13:17:15 00030131484TRDU0 XLON 1,662 368.00 13:31:40 00030131535TRDU0 XLON 496 365.60 13:40:31 00030131672TRDU0 XLON 497 365.60 13:40:31 00030131676TRDU0 XLON 536 364.00 13:48:11 00030131727TRDU0 XLON 578 363.80 13:51:35 00030131739TRDU0 XLON 531 363.00 13:57:38 00030131780TRDU0 XLON 530 360.60 14:02:14 00030131800TRDU0 XLON 509 360.60 14:15:34 00030131950TRDU0 XLON 559 362.20 14:22:14 00030131996TRDU0 XLON 1,063 362.20 14:22:14 00030131997TRDU0 XLON 505 362.20 14:35:39 00030132205TRDU0 XLON 375 362.40 14:38:35 00030132299TRDU0 XLON 213 362.40 14:38:35 00030132300TRDU0 XLON 206 362.00 14:39:58 00030132316TRDU0 XLON 165 362.00 14:40:40 00030132332TRDU0 XLON 1,205 362.00 14:40:40 00030132333TRDU0 XLON 496 361.40 14:42:03 00030132344TRDU0 XLON 542 360.60 14:45:35 00030132437TRDU0 XLON 362.60 15:00:57 00030132710TRDU0 XLON 20 520 362.60 15:00:57 00030132711TRDU0 XLON 1,059 362.60 15:00:57 00030132712TRDU0 XLON 494 362.60 15:00:57 00030132713TRDU0 XLON 555 364.00 15:13:06 00030132900TRDU0 XLON 364.00 15:14:56 00030132935TRDU0 XLON 1 550 364.00 15:14:57 00030132936TRDU0 XLON 569 364.00 15:18:55 00030133064TRDU0 XLON 517 365.20 15:23:55 00030133157TRDU0 XLON 559 364.20 15:25:06 00030133181TRDU0 XLON 534 364.20 15:25:06 00030133182TRDU0 XLON 580 364.20 15:25:06 00030133183TRDU0 XLON 1,566 363.60 15:35:54 00030133319TRDU0 XLON 258 365.00 15:50:10 00030133653TRDU0 XLON 302 365.00 15:50:10 00030133654TRDU0 XLON 499 365.00 15:50:10 00030133655TRDU0 XLON 221 364.60 15:52:30 00030133694TRDU0 XLON 271 364.60 15:52:30 00030133695TRDU0 XLON 1,006 364.60 15:52:30 00030133696TRDU0 XLON 192 364.60 16:05:34 00030134018TRDU0 XLON 149 364.60 16:05:34 00030134019TRDU0 XLON 364.60 16:05:34 00030134020TRDU0 XLON 82 202 364.40 16:08:01 00030134066TRDU0 XLON 203 365.00 16:09:27 00030134083TRDU0 XLON 172 365.00 16:09:27 00030134084TRDU0 XLON 1,573 364.60 16:09:27 00030134085TRDU0 XLON 621 364.40 16:17:50 00030134264TRDU0 XLON 866 364.40 16:17:50 00030134265TRDU0 XLON 492 364.40 16:19:17 00030134335TRDU0 XLON 603 364.20 16:19:23 00030134338TRDU0 XLON 999 365.20 16:24:19 00030134449TRDU0 XLON 291 365.40 16:28:54 00030134548TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

