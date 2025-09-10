Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
10.09.25 | 07:38
4,120 Euro
-0,96 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2004,44009:30
Dow Jones News
10.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
246 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      372.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      360.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      365.9996p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,359,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,687,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 365.9996

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                       1,070 372.40    08:42:43        00030130121TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          516 372.00    08:42:43        00030130122TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          515 370.60    08:48:16        00030130153TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          537 369.00    09:05:02        00030130224TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          540 369.00    09:05:02        00030130225TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          573 367.40    09:06:19        00030130230TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             369.60    09:22:26        00030130312TRDU0    XLON 
89 
 
 
                                             369.60    09:22:26        00030130313TRDU0    XLON 
95 
 
 
                                             369.60    09:22:26        00030130314TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          825 369.60    09:27:05        00030130334TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          556 369.80    09:28:39        00030130361TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          510 368.80    09:34:27        00030130393TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          150 369.20    09:51:09        00030130447TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          101 369.20    09:51:09        00030130448TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              369.20    09:51:09        00030130449TRDU0    XLON 
6 
 
 
                                          280 369.20    09:51:09        00030130450TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          548 368.00    09:52:15        00030130454TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          535 367.80    09:52:15        00030130455TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             367.80    09:52:15        00030130456TRDU0    XLON 
33 
 
 
                                             367.80    09:52:15        00030130457TRDU0    XLON 
29 
 
 
                                       1,054 369.20    10:21:00        00030130661TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,120 369.20    10:21:00        00030130662TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          100 368.80    10:39:34        00030130739TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          399 368.80    10:39:34        00030130740TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          578 368.80    10:46:11        00030130819TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,092 368.00    10:46:57        00030130827TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          542 367.00    10:55:16        00030130854TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             367.00    10:55:16        00030130855TRDU0    XLON 
11 
 
 
                                          528 368.00    11:16:42        00030130958TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          560 368.00    11:24:24        00030130989TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          400 369.00    11:32:22        00030131013TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          103 369.00    11:32:22        00030131014TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          178 368.80    11:39:38        00030131039TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          125 368.80    11:39:38        00030131040TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             368.80    11:39:38        00030131041TRDU0    XLON 
99 
 
 
                                          117 368.80    11:39:38        00030131042TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          389 367.80    11:39:38        00030131043TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             367.80    11:39:38        00030131044TRDU0    XLON 
44 
 
 
                                             367.80    11:39:38        00030131045TRDU0    XLON 
67 
 
 
                                          517 367.60    11:39:38        00030131046TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          579 368.20    12:05:24        00030131117TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             367.60    12:09:44        00030131207TRDU0    XLON 
41 
 
 
                                             367.60    12:09:44        00030131209TRDU0    XLON 
81 
 
 
                                          398 367.60    12:09:44        00030131212TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          952 367.40    12:14:52        00030131251TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          526 367.40    12:14:52        00030131252TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          534 366.40    12:29:29        00030131298TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          493 365.80    12:36:33        00030131328TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              365.60    12:36:33        00030131329TRDU0    XLON 
3 
 
 
                                          494 365.20    12:36:38        00030131330TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          329 368.00    12:55:51        00030131388TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          264 368.00    12:55:51        00030131389TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              368.00    12:55:51        00030131390TRDU0    XLON 
2 
 
 
                                          223 368.20    13:03:11        00030131407TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,086 367.80    13:03:13        00030131408TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          952 368.60    13:17:15        00030131483TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          298 368.60    13:17:15        00030131484TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,662 368.00    13:31:40        00030131535TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          496 365.60    13:40:31        00030131672TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          497 365.60    13:40:31        00030131676TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          536 364.00    13:48:11        00030131727TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          578 363.80    13:51:35        00030131739TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          531 363.00    13:57:38        00030131780TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          530 360.60    14:02:14        00030131800TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          509 360.60    14:15:34        00030131950TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          559 362.20    14:22:14        00030131996TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,063 362.20    14:22:14        00030131997TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          505 362.20    14:35:39        00030132205TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          375 362.40    14:38:35        00030132299TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          213 362.40    14:38:35        00030132300TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          206 362.00    14:39:58        00030132316TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          165 362.00    14:40:40        00030132332TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,205 362.00    14:40:40        00030132333TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          496 361.40    14:42:03        00030132344TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          542 360.60    14:45:35        00030132437TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             362.60    15:00:57        00030132710TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          520 362.60    15:00:57        00030132711TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,059 362.60    15:00:57        00030132712TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          494 362.60    15:00:57        00030132713TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          555 364.00    15:13:06        00030132900TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              364.00    15:14:56        00030132935TRDU0    XLON 
1 
 
 
                                          550 364.00    15:14:57        00030132936TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          569 364.00    15:18:55        00030133064TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          517 365.20    15:23:55        00030133157TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          559 364.20    15:25:06        00030133181TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          534 364.20    15:25:06        00030133182TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          580 364.20    15:25:06        00030133183TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,566 363.60    15:35:54        00030133319TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          258 365.00    15:50:10        00030133653TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          302 365.00    15:50:10        00030133654TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          499 365.00    15:50:10        00030133655TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          221 364.60    15:52:30        00030133694TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          271 364.60    15:52:30        00030133695TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,006 364.60    15:52:30        00030133696TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          192 364.60    16:05:34        00030134018TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          149 364.60    16:05:34        00030134019TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             364.60    16:05:34        00030134020TRDU0    XLON 
82 
 
 
                                          202 364.40    16:08:01        00030134066TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          203 365.00    16:09:27        00030134083TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          172 365.00    16:09:27        00030134084TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,573 364.60    16:09:27        00030134085TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          621 364.40    16:17:50        00030134264TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          866 364.40    16:17:50        00030134265TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          492 364.40    16:19:17        00030134335TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          603 364.20    16:19:23        00030134338TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          999 365.20    16:24:19        00030134449TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          291 365.40    16:28:54        00030134548TRDU0    XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  401265 
EQS News ID:  2195170 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2195170&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.