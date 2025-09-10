Rusta AB: Rusta opens six new stores in autumn 2025 - expansion at record pace

Today, September 10, Rusta opens two new stores in Lindesberg, Sweden, and Äänekoski, Finland. The store openings are part of a historically intense expansion phase for Rusta, with six new establishments across all its Nordic store markets this autumn. Following the planned openings, Rusta will have a total of 231 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. Rusta will also open a new store in central Helsinki in spring 2026 - its first city location in Finland.

The store openings are part of Rusta's most extensive expansion phase to date, which was announced in December 2024. Rusta then revised its expansion forecast for the next three years from 40-60 to 50-80 new stores, reflecting a faster establishment pace both in the current and coming financial years. The number of approved contracts for new Rusta stores is at an all-time high.

"We are excited to kick off the autumn in the best possible way by continuing our high-paced store expansion across the Nordic markets. During the year, we also look forward to opening our first city store in Helsinki. The store openings are an important part of our long-term strategy to continue investing in growth in all markets, strengthening our position as a leading player in the Nordic variety hard discount market," says Göran Westerberg, CEO of Rusta.

Rusta's store expansion continues as planned with four more openings this autumn. On September 24, a new store will open in Forssa, Finland, followed by two openings in October in Umeå (Avion) and Vänersborg, Sweden, and in November a new store will open in Vallentuna, Sweden.

About Rusta

Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 220 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online, in Sweden and Finland. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 4,800 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com