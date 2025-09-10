Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Expands Electric Training Across Nautical Ventures Group

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a pioneer in electric marine propulsion with an award-winning retail network, Nautical Ventures, today announced the advancement of its Electric Representative Training Program across Nautical Ventures' Florida dealership network.

The program has completed its first phase with the selection and training of Electric Representatives at strategic locations. Customers visiting Nautical Ventures showrooms now receive informed guidance on Vision Marine's proprietary E-Motion 180E, the industry's first certified 180 HP continuous electric outboard, engineered for performance, reliability, and seamless integration across multiple boat platforms. Vision Marine has already delivered two E-Motion 180E-equipped boats to customers and finalized additional integrations scheduled for delivery in the coming month. These initial deliveries demonstrate that production is active and that Vision Marine is already placing boats into customer hands, while preparing dealerships to guide and support adoption as more integrations follow.

The next phase of the program expands into on-water training sessions, giving sales staff hands-on rundowns of electric powertrain operation and performance. In the coming weeks, E-Motion 180E-equipped boats will also be made available for demonstrations, ensuring teams can share firsthand experience with prospective customers. The program highlights the advantages of Vision Marine's electric powertrain, including significant noise reduction, the absence of gasoline fumes, reduced maintenance requirements, and strong torque delivery compared to internal combustion engines.

"Education is essential for adoption," said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine. "By combining structured training with real-world demonstrations, we ensure our teams are confident in presenting the full potential of E-Motion technology, from its unmatched 180 HP continuous output to its proven integration across boat models. At the same time, our recent deliveries highlight that production is commercial boats are being delivered and enjoyed on the water."

Nautical Ventures Group now has multiple Vision electric boats in stock at its east and west coast showrooms, available for immediate delivery. This rollout underscores Vision Marine's broader strategy of integrating electric propulsion responsibly within an award-winning retail network, while anchoring adoption on the Company's industrialized E-Motion 180E platform.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a disruptive marine company offering premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion segments. Through its E-Motion high-voltage technology and Nautical Ventures' nine-location retail and service network in Florida, Vision Marine unites proprietary engineering with direct-to-consumer sales, after-sales support, and integration services.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, customer adoption, operational execution, and regulatory developments. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

