Rusta AB: Q1: Rusta starts the year with profitable growth despite currency headwinds

Rusta increased sales during the first quarter of 2025/26, May to July. Net sales excluding currency effects increased by 6.0 percent (3.5). Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,174 (3,069), an increase of 3.4 percent (3.7). The company's two largest segments, Sweden and Norway, performed strongly during the quarter with more customers, higher average ticket values and continued improvements to the product mix. However, the Other markets segment noted a decline in sales due to weaker market conditions in Finland during the quarter. Earnings were negatively impacted by currency effects, which are considered temporary. The comparative figures from the same quarter last year include a larger one-off compensation received from Tietoevry for the operational disruptions in 2024, which complicates comparability. Rusta's pipeline of new stores remains at a record high, and the autumn season commences with a total of six store openings.

Summary of the first quarter 2025/2026:

Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,174 (3,069), an increase by 3.4% (3.7%)

Net sales excl. currency effects increased during the quarter by 6.0% (3.5%)

LFL sales excl. currency effects increased by 1.2% (0.2%)

Gross profit increased by 0.6% and amounted to MSEK 1,350 (1,343) and the gross margin was 42.6% (43.8%)

EBITA amounted to MSEK 280 (351) and the EBITA-margin was 8.8% (11.4%)

Net profit for the quarter amounted to MSEK 174 (231)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 472 (606)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.1 (1.5)

There were no (1) new stores open during the quarter

Göran Westerberg, CEO of Rusta, comments on the first quarter:

"Rusta has started the year with continued profitable growth despite currency headwinds. Our assessment is that the negative currency effects peaked this quarter, and that from the second half of the financial year we will reap the benefits of a stronger Swedish krona. In a challenging market, where many consumers remain under pressure, we see a growing need for a clear low-price alternative. We will therefore leverage our strong balance sheet and proven concept to continue investing in low prices, greater efficiency and more stores."

Presentation of the report

Rusta presents the interim report for the first quarter of 2025/2026 via webcast and teleconference today, Thursday September 11, at 9:00 am CEST. The report will be presented by Göran Westerberg, CEO of Rusta, and CFO Sofie Malmunger. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to webcast participation (no advance notification is necessary): https://rusta.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025-26/register

Registration to participate via telephone: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50052434

After registration you will be provided a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73

E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com

investors.rusta.com

About Rusta

Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 220 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online, in Sweden and Finland. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 4,800 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com

This information is information that Rusta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-11 07:00 CEST.