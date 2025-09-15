engcon AB: engcon informs about lawsuits

engcon AB ("engcon" or the "Company") has today received lawsuits against engcon and its subsidiaries regarding alleged infringement of Rototilt's patent.

Rototilt has previously initiated legal proceedings against the same engcon companies for alleged infringement of the same patent. In March 2025, the Patent and Market Court of Appeal announced that there was no patent infringement by engcon or its subsidiaries and dismissed Rototilt's action.

engcon will evaluate the lawsuits.

This information is information that engcon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-15 12:40 CEST.