Brain+ A/S: The Chief Financial Officer to transition, replacement search has been initiated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT - No. 2025-17

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 15, 2025 - Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S ("Brain+" or the "Company") announces that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Hanne Vissing Leth, has decided to pursue a new professional opportunity outside the Company and will step down from her role at the end of October 2025. Brain+ has already initiated a search for her successor to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Hanne has been CFO of Brain+ since May 2023, following two years of service as a member of the Board of Directors. She will continue in her role until October 30, 2025, to support the transition process.

The search process for a new CFO has been initiated to identify candidates who can bring the right experience to support Brain+'s continued execution of its UK-focused commercialisation strategy in dementia care. The Company expects to appoint a new CFO in time for an orderly handover.

Devika Wood, CEO of Brain+, commented: "On behalf of the Board and the management team, I want to thank Hanne for her commitment and valuable contributions to Brain+. She has helped strengthen our financial foundation with professionalism, diligence, and a human touch, particularly in guiding the Company through key funding milestones. We wish her every success in her future endeavors, while we also look forward to announcing our next CFO."

