Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5G6 | ISIN: DK0061670205 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAIN+ A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAIN+ A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 11:45 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brain+ A/S: The Chief Financial Officer to transition, replacement search has been initiated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT - No. 2025-17

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 15, 2025 - Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S ("Brain+" or the "Company") announces that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Hanne Vissing Leth, has decided to pursue a new professional opportunity outside the Company and will step down from her role at the end of October 2025. Brain+ has already initiated a search for her successor to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Hanne has been CFO of Brain+ since May 2023, following two years of service as a member of the Board of Directors. She will continue in her role until October 30, 2025, to support the transition process.

The search process for a new CFO has been initiated to identify candidates who can bring the right experience to support Brain+'s continued execution of its UK-focused commercialisation strategy in dementia care. The Company expects to appoint a new CFO in time for an orderly handover.

Devika Wood, CEO of Brain+, commented: "On behalf of the Board and the management team, I want to thank Hanne for her commitment and valuable contributions to Brain+. She has helped strengthen our financial foundation with professionalism, diligence, and a human touch, particularly in guiding the Company through key funding milestones. We wish her every success in her future endeavors, while we also look forward to announcing our next CFO."

For more information about Brain+, please contact:

Devika Wood, CEO, E-mail: devika@brain-plus.com

Or

Hanne Vissing Leth, CFO, Email: hanne@brain-plus.com

www.brain-plus.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital 2 ApS

Phone: +45 28 74 66 40

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

www.hcandersencapital.dk

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.