Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005
15.09.2025
Sleep Cycle AB: Sleep Cycle launches new Liquid Glass design with Apple's iOS 26 release and announces plans for an AI sleep coach

Sleep Cycle, the world's leading sleep analysis app, today launches the new Liquid Glass design as part of Apple's iOS 26 release. The new design offers smoother navigation and a refined experience in the Sleep Cycle app.

Always at the forefront of innovation

Sleep Cycle has a long history of quickly integrating Apple's latest updates and innovatons into its app. With the Liquid Glass design, its position is reinforced as one of the first apps to introduce this update, in conjunction with the latest iOS release.

Liquid Glass enhances focus by allowing the most important content to gently shine in the foreground, while supporting elements rest discreetly in the background. The alarm view, snooze button, and sleep analysis are presented with a soft, glass-like surface. This transparency is not only aesthetic but also serves as a sensory cue that creates context and calm - making interactions more intuitive and less distracting.

"Incorporating Liquid Glass creates a seamless and intuitive experience for our millions of users. It is a natural step in our new brand identity," says Petter Höglander, Chief Product Officer at Sleep Cycle.

Continued innovation with AI sleep coach

As part of its mission to improve health through better sleep, Sleep Cycle is currently developing an AI sleep coach that will deliver personalized insights and recommendations. The aim is to further enhance the customer experience and make healthy sleep habits even more accessible.

"We are entering a new era of AI products where user needs are evolving. With our AI sleep coach, we can deliver personalized and actionable insights, based on the latest research and each individual's unique sleep patterns. This not only opens up entirely new opportunities in product development, it also gives us access to new and growing market segments and at the same time reinforces our unwavering commitment to global health," says Petter Höglander.

For more information, please contact

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR
elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

Erik Jivmark | CEO
erik.jivmark@sleepcycle.com

About Sleep Cycle
Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

