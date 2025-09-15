Aflac Incorporated: 15 New Reasons To Smile: Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation Awards 2025 Child Life Grants

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

The Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation (ACCF) has announced recipients of their 2025 Child Life Grant awards benefitting 15 hospital programs that will help bring comfort, support and guidance to pediatric patients, their siblings and families experiencing a cancer or blood disorders diagnosis. Since 2018, 83 grants totaling $152,500 have been awarded by the foundation to Child Life programs across the U.S.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to once again support the vital role child life specialists play in helping young cancer and blood disorders patients and their loved ones navigate their journeys through diagnosis and treatment," said ACCF president Kerry Hand.

Because insurance does not typically cover Child Life programs, charitable donations are vital for some hospitals to be able to include these therapeutic and educational interventions that help minimize stress, promote coping and help children and families adjust to medical experiences, he added.

This year's grantees are Children's Health Foundation, Oklahoma City, OK - Nourishing Hope; Children's National, Washington, DC - Super Sib Day; East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, AL - Sickle Cell education; Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital, Danville, PA - Head wraps and care packages; James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital, Greenville, NC - Canine Crew; Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Atlanta, GA - coping support resources; Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, Tacoma, WA - developmental play items; New York Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn, NY - support group; Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Miami, FL - Memory Making; Christus Children's, San Antonio, TX - Puppyatrics; Phoenix Children's Hospital, Phoenix, AZ - sack lunch program; UCSF Benioff Hospital, Oakland, CA - Patient and Sibling Resiliency Initiative; UF Health Shands Children's Hospital, Gainesville, FL - sibling care packages; University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS - proton therapy patient blankets; and Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia, Augusta, GA - pup companion. Stay tuned to newsroom.aflac.com for more stories about the impact of these programs.

You can join the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation in its mission. One hundred percent of donations to the Aflac Childhood Cancer Campaign directly benefit children with cancer and blood disorders and their families through grants supporting treatment and research at hospitals and organizations across the U.S.

