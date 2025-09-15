Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853081 | ISIN: US0010551028 | Ticker-Symbol: AFL
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 15:38
92,58 Euro
-0,45 % -0,42
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AFLAC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFLAC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,3492,5418:45
92,3692,5418:46
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2025 17:14 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aflac Incorporated: 15 New Reasons To Smile: Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation Awards 2025 Child Life Grants

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

The Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation (ACCF) has announced recipients of their 2025 Child Life Grant awards benefitting 15 hospital programs that will help bring comfort, support and guidance to pediatric patients, their siblings and families experiencing a cancer or blood disorders diagnosis. Since 2018, 83 grants totaling $152,500 have been awarded by the foundation to Child Life programs across the U.S.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to once again support the vital role child life specialists play in helping young cancer and blood disorders patients and their loved ones navigate their journeys through diagnosis and treatment," said ACCF president Kerry Hand.

Because insurance does not typically cover Child Life programs, charitable donations are vital for some hospitals to be able to include these therapeutic and educational interventions that help minimize stress, promote coping and help children and families adjust to medical experiences, he added.

This year's grantees are Children's Health Foundation, Oklahoma City, OK - Nourishing Hope; Children's National, Washington, DC - Super Sib Day; East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, AL - Sickle Cell education; Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital, Danville, PA - Head wraps and care packages; James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital, Greenville, NC - Canine Crew; Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Atlanta, GA - coping support resources; Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, Tacoma, WA - developmental play items; New York Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn, NY - support group; Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Miami, FL - Memory Making; Christus Children's, San Antonio, TX - Puppyatrics; Phoenix Children's Hospital, Phoenix, AZ - sack lunch program; UCSF Benioff Hospital, Oakland, CA - Patient and Sibling Resiliency Initiative; UF Health Shands Children's Hospital, Gainesville, FL - sibling care packages; University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS - proton therapy patient blankets; and Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia, Augusta, GA - pup companion. Stay tuned to newsroom.aflac.com for more stories about the impact of these programs.

You can join the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation in its mission. One hundred percent of donations to the Aflac Childhood Cancer Campaign directly benefit children with cancer and blood disorders and their families through grants supporting treatment and research at hospitals and organizations across the U.S.

Aflac WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2500878
Exp 9/26


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/15-new-reasons-to-smile-aflac-childhood-cancer-foundation-awards-202-1073249

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.