Enersize Oyj: Enersize receives repeat order from Swedish industrial customer - energy savings in EX-classified environment

Enersize has received a new order from a Swedish industrial company for leak detection in the compressed air system at one of the company's production facilities. The work, which will partly take place in an EX-classified environment, will be carried out using Enersize's proprietary LEAQS software - a digital platform for mapping, documenting, and analyzing compressed air leaks.

The customer has previously worked with Enersize on energy analysis, and this renewed engagement is based on the company's independent position, data-driven methodology, and strong focus on energy efficiency. Discussions are also underway to potentially expand the scope of the work to other parts of the facility.

"It's always a positive signal when customers come back. Being entrusted with follow-up projects shows that we're delivering real value - both as a technology provider and as an advisor," says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

The on-site work is scheduled for September and includes classification, documentation, and cost estimation for each individual leak. The results will be compiled in LEAQS and used as a basis for repairs and follow-up. The assignment includes work in ATEX zones, which imposes strict requirements on both competence and methodology.

The engagement aligns with Enersize's strategy to provide independent, software-based solutions for energy optimization in industrial utility systems - with a focus on scalability, safety, and measurable savings.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



For more information, visit https://enersize.com



Certified Adviser: Bergs Securities AB