Enersize Oyj: Enersize takes the next step in the acquisition of PPAB and secures financing for the process

Enersize has today entered into a loan agreement with Pure Positioning AB, the counterparty in the Letter of Intent (LOI) announced on 1 September 2025. The loan facility amounts to a total of SEK 1 million and is interest-free. The loan otherwise carries favorable terms for Enersize and is due for repayment in November 2026.

The parties have agreed that the financing will cover costs related to the new listing process that must be carried out and approved prior to the potential completion of the transaction.

- "Through this solution we ensure that the process can be carried out with full force and in accordance with Nasdaq's regulations. We are grateful for the financial support during this strategically important phase for the company," says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

- "We see this as an important step forward in our joint efforts. With the financing in place, we can focus on completing the process and realizing the potential of the contemplated merger," comments Lars Christian Beitnes, Chairman of Pure Positioning AB.

