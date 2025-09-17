Anzeige
Enersize Oyj: Enersize takes the next step in the acquisition of PPAB and secures financing for the process

Enersize has today entered into a loan agreement with Pure Positioning AB, the counterparty in the Letter of Intent (LOI) announced on 1 September 2025. The loan facility amounts to a total of SEK 1 million and is interest-free. The loan otherwise carries favorable terms for Enersize and is due for repayment in November 2026.

The parties have agreed that the financing will cover costs related to the new listing process that must be carried out and approved prior to the potential completion of the transaction.

- "Through this solution we ensure that the process can be carried out with full force and in accordance with Nasdaq's regulations. We are grateful for the financial support during this strategically important phase for the company," says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

- "We see this as an important step forward in our joint efforts. With the financing in place, we can focus on completing the process and realizing the potential of the contemplated merger," comments Lars Christian Beitnes, Chairman of Pure Positioning AB.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO
E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors
E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.
The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.

For more information, visit https://enersize.com

Certified Adviser: Bergs Securities AB

This information is information that Enersize is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-17 10:45 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
