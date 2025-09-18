Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 18-Sep-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 356.40p Highest price paid per share: 346.20p Lowest price paid per share: 351.1337p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,657,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,389,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 351.1337

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 524 353.00 08:10:09 00030152220TRDU0 XLON 515 353.40 08:15:43 00030152241TRDU0 XLON 396 352.60 08:17:00 00030152244TRDU0 XLON 689 352.60 08:17:00 00030152245TRDU0 XLON 401 352.20 08:36:13 00030152398TRDU0 XLON 352.20 08:36:13 00030152399TRDU0 XLON 1 352.20 08:36:13 00030152400TRDU0 XLON 99 633 351.20 08:39:05 00030152418TRDU0 XLON 351.20 08:39:05 00030152419TRDU0 XLON 31 559 351.20 08:39:05 00030152420TRDU0 XLON 478 349.80 08:45:01 00030152440TRDU0 XLON 349.40 08:51:07 00030152460TRDU0 XLON 42 349.40 08:51:07 00030152461TRDU0 XLON 73 440 349.40 08:51:07 00030152462TRDU0 XLON 389 350.00 09:10:40 00030152553TRDU0 XLON 185 350.00 09:10:40 00030152554TRDU0 XLON 1,079 349.40 09:14:01 00030152568TRDU0 XLON 1,067 349.00 09:27:21 00030152635TRDU0 XLON 501 348.80 09:38:43 00030152683TRDU0 XLON 477 348.60 09:38:43 00030152684TRDU0 XLON 348.00 09:50:13 00030152748TRDU0 XLON 21 473 348.00 09:50:13 00030152749TRDU0 XLON 506 347.80 09:50:13 00030152750TRDU0 XLON 498 347.60 10:16:27 00030152837TRDU0 XLON 498 347.60 10:16:27 00030152838TRDU0 XLON 504 347.60 10:16:27 00030152839TRDU0 XLON 522 348.40 10:29:29 00030152890TRDU0 XLON 543 348.00 10:31:46 00030152902TRDU0 XLON 597 348.40 10:39:57 00030152935TRDU0 XLON 804 348.40 10:39:57 00030152936TRDU0 XLON 523 348.00 10:50:26 00030152960TRDU0 XLON 503 347.80 10:55:40 00030152979TRDU0 XLON 156 347.20 11:01:29 00030153042TRDU0 XLON 413 347.20 11:01:29 00030153043TRDU0 XLON 499 346.60 11:10:36 00030153069TRDU0 XLON 519 346.80 11:33:36 00030153130TRDU0 XLON 1,042 347.00 11:33:36 00030153131TRDU0 XLON 585 346.40 11:44:04 00030153148TRDU0 XLON 1,038 346.40 12:00:02 00030153237TRDU0 XLON 502 346.40 12:22:45 00030153301TRDU0 XLON 989 346.20 12:23:12 00030153302TRDU0 XLON 494 347.40 12:43:15 00030153340TRDU0 XLON 1,041 346.80 12:43:32 00030153341TRDU0 XLON 596 349.60 13:00:55 00030153433TRDU0 XLON 528 350.20 13:11:25 00030153531TRDU0 XLON 542 350.00 13:11:25 00030153532TRDU0 XLON 517 349.80 13:11:25 00030153533TRDU0 XLON 479 350.60 13:28:35 00030153662TRDU0 XLON 543 350.60 13:28:35 00030153664TRDU0 XLON 519 350.60 13:30:51 00030153681TRDU0 XLON 1,068 350.40 13:38:13 00030153725TRDU0 XLON 518 350.40 13:43:59 00030153765TRDU0 XLON 533 350.80 13:52:40 00030153802TRDU0 XLON 351.20 14:01:40 00030153821TRDU0 XLON 3 525 351.20 14:01:40 00030153822TRDU0 XLON 484 351.00 14:01:40 00030153823TRDU0 XLON 1,068 353.40 14:22:06 00030153870TRDU0 XLON 509 353.20 14:25:00 00030153883TRDU0 XLON 525 354.00 14:32:32 00030154019TRDU0 XLON 480 354.00 14:32:32 00030154020TRDU0 XLON 502 354.00 14:32:32 00030154021TRDU0 XLON 1,003 354.00 14:32:32 00030154022TRDU0 XLON 1,091 354.60 14:42:18 00030154212TRDU0 XLON 532 355.00 14:54:17 00030154291TRDU0 XLON 561 355.60 14:58:44 00030154349TRDU0 XLON 356.40 15:05:27 00030154438TRDU0 XLON 68 206 356.40 15:05:27 00030154439TRDU0 XLON 224 356.40 15:05:27 00030154440TRDU0 XLON 577 356.00 15:05:51 00030154455TRDU0 XLON 1,420 355.60 15:09:00 00030154515TRDU0 XLON 479 355.20 15:16:03 00030154675TRDU0 XLON 123 354.60 15:18:03 00030154691TRDU0 XLON 407 354.60 15:18:03 00030154692TRDU0 XLON 183 354.40 15:24:04 00030154734TRDU0 XLON 549 354.40 15:24:04 00030154735TRDU0 XLON 342 354.40 15:24:04 00030154736TRDU0 XLON 500 354.00 15:30:55 00030154799TRDU0 XLON 990 354.00 15:34:37 00030154875TRDU0 XLON 506 353.80 15:43:01 00030155013TRDU0 XLON 353.80 15:49:11 00030155316TRDU0 XLON 57 353.80 15:49:11 00030155317TRDU0 XLON 73 428 353.80 15:49:11 00030155318TRDU0 XLON 517 353.40 15:52:06 00030155391TRDU0 XLON 493 353.40 15:52:06 00030155392TRDU0 XLON 118 353.40 15:52:06 00030155393TRDU0 XLON 368 353.40 15:52:06 00030155394TRDU0 XLON 537 352.80 15:53:40 00030155400TRDU0 XLON 489 352.60 16:01:11 00030155454TRDU0 XLON 408 352.40 16:01:53 00030155461TRDU0 XLON 352.40 16:01:53 00030155462TRDU0 XLON 91 540 353.00 16:12:50 00030155533TRDU0 XLON 329 353.00 16:16:04 00030155569TRDU0 XLON 353.00 16:16:04 00030155570TRDU0 XLON 2 124 353.00 16:16:04 00030155571TRDU0 XLON 353.00 16:16:04 00030155572TRDU0 XLON 50 484 353.20 16:19:34 00030155604TRDU0 XLON 506 353.20 16:20:15 00030155607TRDU0 XLON 1,900 353.20 16:20:15 00030155608TRDU0 XLON 937 353.00 16:29:13 00030155695TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

