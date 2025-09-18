Enersize Oyj: Enersize informs: Pure Positioning AB acquires Iion AS

On September 1, 2025, Enersize Oyj ("Enersize") announced that the company had entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Pure Positioning AB (publ) ("PPAB") regarding a potential acquisition of the company.

PPAB today announced that, through its wholly owned subsidiary OXXY Technologies Plc, it has completed the acquisition of the Norwegian technology company Iion AS ("IION").

Enersize notes that the acquisition is in line with PPAB's strategy to build an acquisition-driven business with a focus on the digitalization of geothermal energy. Should the combination between Enersize and PPAB be realized, this transaction could represent a first step in a broader acquisition journey.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



For more information, visit https://enersize.com



